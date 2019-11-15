Revenue Beat: Prestige Estates Projects Limited Beat Analyst Estimates By 17%

A week ago, Prestige Estates Projects Limited (NSE:PRESTIGE) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Prestige Estates Projects beat revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting ₹19b (17% ahead of estimates) and EPS reaching ₹2.95 (a 4.2% beat). Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what top analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from13 analysts covering Prestige Estates Projects expects revenues of ₹59.9b in 2020, implying a measurable 7.8% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to surge 22% to ₹13.71. Before this earnings report, analysts had been forecasting revenues of ₹58.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of ₹12.87 in 2020. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, with analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Although analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of ₹342, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Prestige Estates Projects, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at ₹380 and the most bearish at ₹305 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

In addition, we can look to Prestige Estates Projects's past performance and see whether business is expected to improve, and if the company is expected to perform better than wider market. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 7.8% a significant reduction from annual growth of 13% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same market are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.9% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - analysts also expect Prestige Estates Projects to grow slower than the wider market.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Prestige Estates Projects following these results. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider market. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Prestige Estates Projects going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.