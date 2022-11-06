Revenue Beat: PVA TePla AG Beat Analyst Estimates By 12%

Shareholders might have noticed that PVA TePla AG (ETR:TPE) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 10.0% to €15.80 in the past week. Results were mixed, with revenues of €51m exceeding expectations, even as earnings per share (EPS) came up short. Statutory earnings were €0.18 per share, -2.7% below whatthe analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for PVA TePla from ten analysts is for revenues of €217.8m in 2023 which, if met, would be a substantial 27% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 74% to €0.92. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €219.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.94 in 2023. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at €26.95, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values PVA TePla at €46.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €15.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that PVA TePla's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 21% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 15% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that PVA TePla is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €26.95, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple PVA TePla analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

