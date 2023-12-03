Revenue Commissioner announces software change

Dec. 2—From Limestone County License Commissioner Joseph Cannon

Due to the Alabama Department of Revenue's (ALDOR) implementation of new titling software, the Limestone County License Commissioner's Office will be closed to the public on Friday, December 8, 2023. Software services with be unavailable from Thursday, December 7 at 7 P.M. to Monday, December 11 at 8 A.M. This will impact License Commission online services as well.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will stay open December 8 for driver license services.

Beginning Monday, December 11, 2023, all Alabama counties will use the new vehicle title system managed by ALDOR. This new system will impact the majority of transactions done in the Limestone Commissioner's Office. Longer wait times will be expected as this office becomes familiar with new software, so please be patient.