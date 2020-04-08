Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)

The analysts covering RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

After this downgrade, RediShred Capital's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of CA$26m in 2020. This would be a sizeable 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of CA$29m in 2020. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on RediShred Capital, noting the substantial drop in revenue estimates in this update.

Check out our latest analysis for RediShred Capital

TSXV:KUT Past and Future Earnings April 8th 2020 More

Notably, the analysts have cut their price target 23% to CA$0.95, suggesting concerns around RediShred Capital's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic RediShred Capital analyst has a price target of CA$1.15 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$0.70. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the RediShred Capital's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of RediShred Capital'shistorical trends, as next year's 25% revenue growth is roughly in line with 23% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 8.6% next year. So although RediShred Capital is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for RediShred Capital next year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of RediShred Capital's future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on RediShred Capital after today.

Thirsting for more data? At least one of RediShred Capital's three analysts has provided estimates out to 2021, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.