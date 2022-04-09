Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the six analysts covering SCYNEXIS, is for revenues of US$11m in 2022, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 17% reduction in SCYNEXIS' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 141% to US$2.74 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$13m and losses of US$2.74 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 17% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 85% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.9% per year. It's pretty clear that SCYNEXIS' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that SCYNEXIS' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on SCYNEXIS after today.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple SCYNEXIS analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

