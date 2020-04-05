Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

One thing we could say about the analysts on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

After this downgrade, Esperion Therapeutics' ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$189m in 2020. This would be a huge 27% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$220m of revenue in 2020. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Esperion Therapeutics, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Esperion Therapeutics this year. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Esperion Therapeutics after today.

