Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Market forces rained on the parade of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the nine analysts covering MEI Pharma, is for revenues of US$33m in 2022, which would reflect a disturbing 24% reduction in MEI Pharma's sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.55 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$38m and losses of US$0.53 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 31% to US$6.80, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for MEI Pharma's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on MEI Pharma, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$1.00 per share. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 43% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 29% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% per year. It's pretty clear that MEI Pharma's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on MEI Pharma after today.

