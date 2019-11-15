Revenue Miss: Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Fell 6.6% Short Of Analyst Revenue Estimates And Analysts Have Been Revising Their Models

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (STO:PDX) just released its latest third-quarter report and things are not looking great. Paradox Interactive missed analyst estimates, with revenues of kr283m and earnings per share (EPS) of kr0.70, missing by 6.6% and 3.7% respectively. Following the result, analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what analysts are forecasting for next year.

OM:PDX Past and Future Earnings, November 15th 2019 More

Following the latest results, Paradox Interactive's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of kr1.68b in 2020. This would be a major 35% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to jump 38% to kr4.69. Yet prior to the latest earnings, analysts had been forecasting revenues of kr1.71b and earnings per share (EPS) of kr4.85 in 2020. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at kr144, with analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Paradox Interactive at kr177 per share, while the most bearish prices it at kr125. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Paradox Interactive shareholders.

Further, we can compare these estimates to past performance, and see how Paradox Interactive forecasts compare to the wider market's forecast performance. Analysts are definitely expecting Paradox Interactive's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 35% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 26% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, analysts also expect Paradox Interactive to grow faster than the wider market.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data does suggest that Paradox Interactive's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider market. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year.