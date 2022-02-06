Revenues Continue To Grow; Crashes; Cool Homes; More: PM Patch NH
CONCORD, NH — Here is the latest edition of PM Patch NH. This post features stories and information published since Friday. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire.
Crashes; Blizzard Blues; House Fire; More: Nearby News
Shooting; saying goodbye to Brady; smoke shop stiffed employees on OT; city extends mask mandate; cool homes; snowball fight; indictments.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported In Bow: Video
Bow police and fire and rescue teams were sent to a crash on Route 3A on Saturday.
Bishop Brady Hockey Beats Bow
The Giants beat the Falcons at the Everett Arena on Saturday, 4 to 1.
'Evasive Action' Nearly Flips Hatchback In Concord
A driver was stuck inside but later, safely removed, from a nearly flipped Hyundai on North State Street on Saturday.
Nashua Collegiate Skaters Earn Eastern Championship Medals
Kiley McNeil and Brooke Robbins, members of the Skating Club of Boston's synchronized skating team, took home gold medals on Sunday.
Former House Dem's Open Letter Adds To Ongoing Chaos Inside Caucus
Rep. Tony Labranche (I-Amherst) condemned the party's leadership for hypocrisy and corruption in the wake of racist comments by others.
Nashua State Rep. Issues Apology Over Claim State House Cops Are 'Danger To Black Men'
Democrat Rep. Manny Espitia (D-Nashua) issued a quasi-apology for his suggestion Black men are in danger of the state's protective services.
Soule: Family Planning on the Farm
We put Ferdinand, our bull, in with the cows in August so that the resulting calves will be born in March or April. So what could go wrong?
Republican Lawmaker Proposes Bill To Dissolve Cooperative School Districts
Forcing the towns in the 30 cooperative districts to negotiate new tuition agreements could be costlier for some towns, opponents say.
Bill To Require Civics Test To Graduate From Public Colleges Heads To Sununu's Desk
But the HB 319 vote came over the objections of Democrats, who said the test would be too onerous on students and universities to carry out.
COVID-19 Tests Now Available At State Liquor Stores: PM Patch NH
🌱 Children's Book Author +Maple Sugar Bowl Players + New Crafts
Bill To Provide Voting Information In Languages Other Than English Fails To Pass Committee
Meet Candidate Maggie Wachs for Bedford School District Clerk
194 Drinkwater Road In Kensington, New Hampshire: Nearby Wow
🌱 Concord Daily: Worker Shortage Assists Those On Work Release
Legislation Aims To Reform Cybersecurity Reporting Requirements
🌱 Nashua Daily: Searching A battlefield And Finding Camaraderie
Chamber Collaborative Of Greater Portsmouth: NH Art Association To Hold Auction From Its Permanent Collection
Legislature Looks At Expanding Access To Medicaid For Immigrants
Sununu's Week On The Move, Ends With Entourage In Cabo Verde
Temporary Licenses Offer Life Support For N.H. Health Care System As Permanent Fix Proves Elusive
🌱 Salem Daily: Icy Road Conditions Lead To Hundreds Of Crashes
Portsmouth Public Library: The Lieutenant Governor John Wentworth House And Five Women Named Sarah
🌱 Hampton-North Hampton Daily: Selectman Wants $20M For Beach
Pastoriza: Nash Stream State Forest Easement Does Not Allow ATVs
Bedford Prospective Homeowners: Check Out 2 New Homes For Sale
Chamber Collaborative Of Greater Portsmouth: DJ Skooch Launches Free WAKE+RAVE Online Morning Dance Party
🌱 Earthquake + 25 Valentine's Day Ideas + Dan Karr Renter Advice
School Principal Credits Quick Recovery to Paxlovid COVID Pill
