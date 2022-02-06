Revenues Continue To Grow; Crashes; Cool Homes; More: PM Patch NH

Tony Schinella
·2 min read

CONCORD, NH — Here is the latest edition of PM Patch NH. This post features stories and information published since Friday. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire.

Crashes; Blizzard Blues; House Fire; More: Nearby News

Shooting; saying goodbye to Brady; smoke shop stiffed employees on OT; city extends mask mandate; cool homes; snowball fight; indictments.

Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported In Bow: Video

Bow police and fire and rescue teams were sent to a crash on Route 3A on Saturday.

Bishop Brady Hockey Beats Bow

The Giants beat the Falcons at the Everett Arena on Saturday, 4 to 1.

'Evasive Action' Nearly Flips Hatchback In Concord

A driver was stuck inside but later, safely removed, from a nearly flipped Hyundai on North State Street on Saturday.

Nashua Collegiate Skaters Earn Eastern Championship Medals

Kiley McNeil and Brooke Robbins, members of the Skating Club of Boston's synchronized skating team, took home gold medals on Sunday.

Former House Dem's Open Letter Adds To Ongoing Chaos Inside Caucus

Rep. Tony Labranche (I-Amherst) condemned the party's leadership for hypocrisy and corruption in the wake of racist comments by others.

Nashua State Rep. Issues Apology Over Claim State House Cops Are 'Danger To Black Men'

Democrat Rep. Manny Espitia (D-Nashua) issued a quasi-apology for his suggestion Black men are in danger of the state's protective services.

Soule: Family Planning on the Farm

We put Ferdinand, our bull, in with the cows in August so that the resulting calves will be born in March or April. So what could go wrong?

Republican Lawmaker Proposes Bill To Dissolve Cooperative School Districts

Forcing the towns in the 30 cooperative districts to negotiate new tuition agreements could be costlier for some towns, opponents say.

Bill To Require Civics Test To Graduate From Public Colleges Heads To Sununu's Desk

But the HB 319 vote came over the objections of Democrats, who said the test would be too onerous on students and universities to carry out.

ALSO READ:

Got a news tip? Send it to tony.schinella@patch.com. View videos on Tony Schinella's YouTube.com channel or Rumble.com channel.

This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories