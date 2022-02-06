Revenues Continue To Grow; Crashes; Cool Homes; More: PM Patch NH

CONCORD, NH — Here is the latest edition of PM Patch NH. This post features stories and information published since Friday. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire.

Shooting; saying goodbye to Brady; smoke shop stiffed employees on OT; city extends mask mandate; cool homes; snowball fight; indictments.

Bow police and fire and rescue teams were sent to a crash on Route 3A on Saturday.

The Giants beat the Falcons at the Everett Arena on Saturday, 4 to 1.

A driver was stuck inside but later, safely removed, from a nearly flipped Hyundai on North State Street on Saturday.

Kiley McNeil and Brooke Robbins, members of the Skating Club of Boston's synchronized skating team, took home gold medals on Sunday.

Rep. Tony Labranche (I-Amherst) condemned the party's leadership for hypocrisy and corruption in the wake of racist comments by others.

Democrat Rep. Manny Espitia (D-Nashua) issued a quasi-apology for his suggestion Black men are in danger of the state's protective services.

We put Ferdinand, our bull, in with the cows in August so that the resulting calves will be born in March or April. So what could go wrong?

Forcing the towns in the 30 cooperative districts to negotiate new tuition agreements could be costlier for some towns, opponents say.

But the HB 319 vote came over the objections of Democrats, who said the test would be too onerous on students and universities to carry out.

