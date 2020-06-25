REVERB by Hard Rock Hotels Selects Bigbuzz for A.I. Digital Assistant Creation

Bigbuzz will create a new Hotel Chatbot and In-Room Voice Experience

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigbuzz Marketing Group , a NYC-based digital advertising agency, has announced their partnership with Hard Rock International on the launch of their new hotel brand REVERB by Hard Rock, opening its first location in Atlanta this summer. Bigbuzz will be handling AI & Digital Experience Content Design, starting with the hotel chatbot EVE, as well as the smart speaker in-room voice experience.

Hard Rock's latest tech-forward hotel chain, REVERB demonstrates the increased use of AI in the hospitality industry, and businesses more generally. REVERB will use well-designed experiences through familiar channels to consumers such as Chat and Voice.

"We couldn't be more excited about working with Bigbuzz to take the fan experience to the next level using chat and voice, channels already very familiar to our target customer," said Sal Rivera, VP of Operations, REVERB by Hard Rock.

REVERB's new chatbot, EVE, will have a fun, quirky personality. EVE will be able to help you discover new and interesting things about the hotel and the neighborhood, book your room, and even share some personal interests of her own or discover something special about you, the potential guest, also known by REVERB as a "fan." Of course, as people do during the early stages of a relationship, EVE will be slowly getting to know you better, building a profile that will allow a more customized and personalized experience for the guest.

EVE will also be regionally aware, meaning each hotel will have its own local city profile of great music, restaurants, and things to do. Just ask EVE the best place to take a morning run near the hotel and she's got the answers along with a few tips on a great jogging playlist.

EVE will also work in conjunction with an in-room smart speaker. Bigbuzz and Hard Rock are teaming with Volara, a leading provider of custom voice-based solutions to the hospitality industry, to create a voice experience customized for REVERB by Hard Rock. The smart speaker will be able to control each and every smart room within the hotel. She can help you tune the TV to Netflix while adjusting the temperature, lowering the shades and making your room dance with colored lights. And if you ask the voice assistant about the best burger in town she can have her new friend EVE help by texting you the address and making a reservation.

Statistics show a 30-40 percent increase in on-premises spending when people interact with their hospitality chatbot, says Bigbuzz Chat Platform Partner REPLY.ai. So EVE won't be just another pretty face who can increase your Travelocity ratings, she will hit the bottom line.

"Personalization when interacting with hotel guests is key, and we are thrilled to be working with REVERB by Hard Rock Hotels to make sure that guests receive a frictionless experience and an extraordinary hotel stay," said Kevin Kelly, President of Bigbuzz Marketing Group.

REVERB by Hard Rock Hotel is scheduled to open its first location in Atlanta, GA on August 21, 2020.

About Bigbuzz Marketing Group

Bigbuzz Marketing Group is a digital advertising agency providing global brands with strategic marketing services. Headquartered in New York City, with an office in South Florida, Bigbuzz helps its clients reach and influence consumers with 360-degree marketing campaigns utilizing today's most effective platforms for advertising through digital and social media. Founded in 1997 by advertising executive Kevin Kelly, the agency has worked with some of the world's greatest brands, including Honeywell, Popular Bank, Hard Rock Hotels and many others.

About REVERB by Hard Rock™­­­­

REVERB by Hard Rock™ is a new select service hotel designed for the modern music lover; a sanctuary for the eclectic, a place where fans meet and experience a melting pot of music culture. The hotel features a modern, urban design package and programming focused on local music, food and lifestyle. Each space at REVERB is designed with a commitment to lessen environmental impact, dedication to smart technology and an inventive design focused on bringing people together. All floors in the hotel will contain a fully loaded amenity closet containing premium items like professional grade irons, lit vanity mirrors, extra pillows, plush sleeping bags, carafes for on tap still and sparkling filtered water. The shared areas on the first floor will highlight social collision: Constant Grind Coffee & Bar, Will Call check in, Roadie Bunk rooms designed for groups featuring six queen bunk beds and a karaoke machine, MEET a co-working space and more. Music brings people together, now they have a new place to stay. Explore more by visiting http://reverbhotels.com/.