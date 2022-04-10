Revere man faces drug trafficking, gun charges after traffic stop in Boston

A Revere man has been charged with drug trafficking and other offenses following a traffic stop in Boston Saturday night.

Marcus Johnson, 36, was pulled over for speeding in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road at approximately 8:42 p.m., police said.

Officers saw several loose pills in Johnson’s car, as well as other items indicative of drug distribution, according to police. He was placed into custody, and officers searching his car seized a loaded gun, drugs and cash, police said.

The gun was determined to be a Taurus 9mm with one round in the chamber and seven in the magazine, police said. Seventy grams of crystal methamphetamine, 46 grams of crack cocaine and 48 grams of fentanyl were seized, police said.

Johnson will face the following charges: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Receiving Stolen property, negligent operations, speeding, Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Crack Cocaine, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession to Distribute Class B, possession to Distribute Class D, and Firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW