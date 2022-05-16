Revere man sentenced this week for his role in Sherborn armed robbery

WOBURN — A Revere man who was found guilty earlier this month of robbing a Sherborn pharmacy in 2018 has been sentenced to prison.

Middlesex Superior Court Judge Janice Howe sentenced Michael Viola, 54, to 48 to 52 years in prison during a hearing on Monday.

A jury found Viola guilty earlier this month of the following charges:

four counts of armed masked robbery

conspiracy to commit a masked robbery

stealing by confining or putting a person in fear

trafficking in oxycodone of more than 200 grams

trafficking in morphine of more than 200 grams

trafficking in methadone of more than 36 grams

trafficking in hydromorphone of more than 18 grams

possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute

possession of methylphenidate with the intent to distribute

and conspiracy to traffic in more than 200 grams of an opium derivative.

Authorities say Viola was the ringleader in a conspiracy to rob the Walgreens pharmacy at 19 Main St., on the morning of Sept. 15, 2018. Authorities said two masked men — one armed with a handgun and another with a crowbar — entered the store and ordered the pharmacist to open the drug safe.

The pair are believed to have stolen more than 9,500 pills before fleeing.

More: The MetroWest Drug Task Force makes what it calls 'a significant bust'

Authorities say Viola had visited the store six times ahead of the robbery to put it under surveillance, and even took video of the store to assist in the robbery. They say he also booked a nearby hotel room for afterward.

Two other men were charged in the robbery. Joseph Graciale, 38, of Lynn, pleaded guilty in 2019 and was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison, and Adam Albanese, 41, of Salem, died prior to trial.

More: $350,000 in fentanyl, heroin and cocaine seized in multi-agency drug bust

In a statement, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan praised the sentence.

“The severity of this sentence reflects the serious nature of this crime and the severe trauma that was inflicted on those who were present during this frightening and violent robbery,” she said. “I am grateful for the cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies across multiple jurisdictions who helped us to bring this case to a resolution.”

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Man found guilty in Sherborn armed robbery sentenced to prison time