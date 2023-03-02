Revere police searching for missing teen

UPDATE: Lopez-Panameno has been found safe, according to Revere Police.

Revere police are trying to find a teen that hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Henry Lopez-Panameno was last seen in Revere around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Lopez-Panameno is described as 5′6″ and weighing 120 pounds. Police say the 14-year-old was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray pants, white Nike sneakers, and a black backpack.

Lopez-Panameno frequently visits the city of Somerville and often rides the MBTA’s Blue and Green line trains, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Revere Police at 781-284-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

