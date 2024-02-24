Revere Stop & Shop employee assaulted by young girls after asking them to leave, police say

A worker at a Stop & Shop in Revere was brutally attacked by a group of disruptive young girls after asking them to leave the store Thursday, Revere Police Chief David Callahan says.

Officers responded to the grocery store at 40 Furlong Drive around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of an employee being assaulted by three female suspects.

Responding officers did not immediately find the suspects but spoke with the victim who told them the juveniles had been causing a disturbance in the grocery store. After being asked to leave, the three juveniles allegedly assaulted the employee, punching her in the face and striking her head. The victim also alleged at least one of the suspects kicked her, police say.

Other juveniles allegedly watched the assault and at least one recorded the incident, police say.

The worker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say they were able to locate the suspects, many of whom were uncooperative and untruthful about their identities, police say.

One of the juvenile suspects was placed under arrest and charged with multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace alongside several outstanding arrest warrants.

Four other juvenile subjects will be summonsed to Chelsea District Court at a later date, police say.

