Revere superintendent resigns, effective in July; board begins search for replacement

Revere Local School District Superintendent Michael Tefs has resigned, although he'll be staying on the job until July 31, the district said Friday.

Tefs presented a letter of resignation to the board of education on Jan. 11, and it was accepted by the board on Jan. 16, board President Keith Malick said on Friday.

In a statement, the board thanked Tefs for his dedication to the district during the more than two years he has been at the helm.

"During his tenure, the district continued its long-standing tradition of being one of the top performing districts in the State of Ohio," the district said.

Malick said in a phone interview that the letter was professional and thoughtful.

"He did not provide a reason for his departure," Malick said.

The Beacon Journal has requested a copy of the letter and related documents.

Tefs could not be immediately reached for comment.

Malick said the board will begin the search process later this month at a special meeting on Jan. 29.

"We want to work diligently to get this moving forward," he said.

Malick said staff, students, teachers and the wider Revere community will be involved in the selection process.

The board will seek a superintendent who can help the district maintain its high academic achievements, he said.

"[We have] outstanding staff and teachers, and exceptional students. [Our] community involvement is second to none," he said. "When you bring that all together, we have a district that thrives."

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Revere schools Superintendent Michael Tefs resigns, effective in July