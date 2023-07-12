Revere teen arrested after stabbing at Planet Fitness in Gardner leaves man seriously injured

A Revere teenager is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man at a Planet Fitness in Gardner Wednesday, requiring the victim to be flown to a hospital for his serious injuries, authorities said.

Garnder police responded to Planet Fitness on Victoria Lane around 10:21 a.m. for a reported assault and battery. Responding officers found a 43-year-old man from Gardner suffering from an apparent stab wound to the chest.

The stabbing victim was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester in serious but stable condition, according to Gardner police.

A short time later, state and local police arrested Nunez Lennox, 19, near Route 190 in Leominster. Lennox will appear in Gardner District Court Wednesday afternoon for an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge.

Police say there is no “apparent motivation” for the attack.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

