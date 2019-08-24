Revered as a saint by online extremists, how Christchurch shooter inspired copycat terrorists around the world

“Brenton Tarrant was a catalyst for me personally. He showed me that it could be done. And that it needed to be done.”

Those were the words written by John Timothy Earnest shortly before he stormed a synagogue in Poway, California, and opened fire on the Jewish congregation.

The shooting was the first deadly attack linked to the massacres at two mosques in Christchurch – but not the last.

On 3 August, a man who declared himself a “supporter of the Christchurch shooter and his manifesto” murdered 22 people in El Paso.

And a week later, a gunman who hailed Tarrant as a “saint” launched a failed attack on a mosque in Norway.

Several other suspected plotters have been arrested in the US and New Zealand, while a man was stabbed in an alleged terror attack in the UK a day after the Christchurch massacres.

Vincent Fuller, 50, had watched Tarrant’s livestream and news coverage of the attack before launching a rampage armed with a baseball bat and a knife.

“Vincent got a bit angry about the news from New Zealand because he said, ‘It is always them, the Muslims, that get looked after and get cared about,’” his girlfriend told police.

The following day, Fuller marched through the streets of Stanwell attacking cars driven by non-white people while shouting “kill Muslims” and “white supremacy”.

Minutes before starting his rampage, Fuller wrote a Facebook post reading: “I am English, no matter what the government say. Kill all the non-English and get them all out of England.”

A second Facebook post shortly afterwards added: “I agree with what that man did in New Zealand as we will not be brainwashed.”

On social media and internet forums, right-wing extremists are inciting each other to take up Tarrant’s mantle and launch massacres against Muslims, Jews and non-whites around the world.

Tarrant’s almost 17,000-word manifesto had called for readers to fight against the perceived “replacement” of white people in western nations.

Its title – The Great Replacement – is taken directly from a theory named by the French white nationalist Renaud Camus and spread by pan-European extremist group Generation Identity.

By using the theory’s name as his manifesto’s title, Tarrant created a global trend on Google search where, initially, anyone searching for his screed would be met with the “great replacement” theory itself.

It has been taken up to various degrees by high-profile figures ranging from right-wing politicians to neo-Nazi terrorists across Europe, the US and Australia.

On one end of the scale, populists claim they are merely concerned by demographic and cultural change, while the other extreme sees conspiracy theorists claim the “replacement” is being driven by Muslims, Jews or other groups who must be violently resisted.

New Zealand terror attack: Gunman Brenton Tarrant’s grandparents ‘shattered’ by his deeds

The El Paso gunman, Patrick Crusius, created another spike in searches on 4 August after posting his own manifesto declaring that he had read The Great Replacement.

Instead of Muslims, he declared his attack to be a response to the “Hispanic invasion of Texas”, but still adhered to the same idea of a “cultural and ethnic replacement”.

Not only have the attackers been copying each other’s ideas, but they have formed a loose format for their atrocities incorporating online manifestos, livestreams and memes from dark internet culture.

In far-right online circles, extremists have drawn a clear link between the Christchurch, Poway and El Paso shootings.