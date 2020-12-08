REVEREND MARKEL HUTCHINS APPOINTED TO NATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL AND MUSEUM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
Washington, DC, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

December 8, 2020—(Washington, DC) The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is pleased to announce the appointment of human and civil rights leader Reverend Markel Hutchins as a member of the Board of Directors. Rev. Hutchins is also President and Chief Executive Officer of MovementForward, Inc., and National Lead Organizer of the One Congregation One Precinct (OneCOP) initiative and National Faith & Blue Weekend.

“Rev. Markel’s commitment to law enforcement, his exceptional experience in faith-based leadership, and his hands-on commitment to uniting law enforcement and the community make for an exciting addition to the NLEOMF Board of Directors,” shares Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “Working together will no doubt help advance our mission in a very impactful way.”

The Reverend Markel Hutchins is the visionary behind the OneCOP initiative, as well as the National Faith & Blue Weekend that launched in the fall of 2020. From 1997 until 2006, Reverend Hutchins served the National Youth Connection, Inc. (NYC) as National President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of its research and educational fund, the National Youth Challenge, Inc. At the time, NYC was the nation’s only young adult led civil rights group.

Prior to founding MovementForward, the one-time congressional candidate was managing principal and CEO of MRH-LLC, a management and communications consulting firm that advised corporations, labor unions, small businesses and religious institutions on matters of diversity, public affairs, community relations and crisis management.

“Our pathway to progress around policing as a nation is a collaborative one that focuses on our commonalities rather than our differences,” shared Reverend Hutchins. “I am proud to serve an organization that is so uniquely positioned to build bridges of mutual trust, respect and understanding between law enforcement professionals and communities to facilitate justice and equal protection under the law."

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s mission is to honor the fallen, make it safer for those who serve, and educate the public about the history of American law enforcement. The Memorial Fund oversees the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and the National Law Enforcement Museum, both located in Washington, DC.

For information on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, please visit LawMemorial.org.

For media inquiries, please contact Mary Petto at 202-737-7130.

– # # # –

About the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial contains the names of 22,217 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, visit LawMemorial.org. Authorized by Congress in 2000, the 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building tells the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience along with educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information on the Law Enforcement Museum, visit LawEnforcementMuseum.org.

Attachment

CONTACT: Mary Petto National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund 202-737-7130 mpetto@nleomf.org


