How Reverge Anselmo's political gifts of $2M to Shasta County elections keep adding up

Reverge Anselmo, the wealthy East Coast donor whose vendetta against Shasta County has influenced local politics over the last three-plus years, has upped his ante to oppose the recall of District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye.

Anselmo recently gave $250,000 to the Water Users Committee, a political action committee (PAC) that supports Crye, whose fate will be determined March 5. That's when District 1 voters go to the polls to decide whether Crye should be recalled.

The $250,000 contribution accounted for nearly all of the $303,935 the PAC raised from July 1 to Dec. 13 of 2023, financial disclosure statements show.

The Water Users Committee received Anselmo’s money on Nov. 20, and then on Dec. 20, it gave $117,059 to Stop Newsom: No on Crye Recall. That's the PAC Crye established to fight the recall. Before Anselmo's contribution, Stop Newsom: No on Crye Recall had raised just under $135,000 for the period of July 1-Dec. 13.

Anselmo’s $250,000 contribution to the Water Users Committee is more than double the $113,367 that the opposing PAC, the Committee to Recall Kevin Crye, has collected, the latest financial disclosure reports show. The PAC's largest donation to date comes from Eric Silberstein, a retired Redding resident who gave the PAC $11,019.

Anselmo's deep pockets was the golden ticket to the board of supervisors' shift to the far right.

Financial disclosure statements show that Anselmo has given $1.94 million to Shasta County candidates and political action committees since 2020, when he contributed $110,000 to District 4 Supervisor Patrick Jones to bankroll his victory over incumbent Steve Morgan.

Sign off Highway 44 in April 2021 says Anselmo Vineyards is closed. Reverge Anselmo sold his winery several years ago after the bitter legal dispute with Shasta County over permits for the business.

Anselmo didn’t immediately reply to a phone message and text seeking comment.

Anselmo sold his Shasta County winery and moved to Connecticut several years ago after the bitter legal dispute with the county over permits for his winery, Anselmo Vineyards off Inwood Road in the Shingletown area. Shasta County prevailed in two lawsuits filed by the former vintner, owner and restaurateur.

His latest contribution to the Water Users Committee came a little over a year after he gave $100,000 to the PAC. That money was used to run campaign ads in support of Crye and District 5 Supervisor Chris Kelstrom in the runup to the November 2022 election. Both candidates were victorious.

The money later paid for TV ads and mailers last spring and summer opposing the signature-gathering campaign to put the Crye recall on the ballot. Ultimately, the recall supporters collected the required signatures.

The Water Users Committee was formed in August 2022 by far-right political activists Mark and Lyndia Kent, the brother-and-sister team who also backed the recall of former District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty. Mark Kent was a principal in the Shasta General Purpose Committee, which bankrolled the Moty recall — thanks in large part to financial backing from Anselmo, who gave $450,000 to the recall.

Mark Kent also was Jones' pick to represent District 4 to help redraw the county's five district maps in 2021, a process that happens every 10 years.

Crye, Jones and Kelstrom make up the board's far-right majority, which has shifted power on the dais. Their actions helped fuel the attempted recall of Crye, just months after he was seated.

District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye at the Tuesday, April 25, 2023, board meeting.

That means that now, for the second time in two years, the chairman of the Shasta County Board of Supervisors will be facing a recall. Crye was elected chair in December and will gavel his first meeting on Jan. 9.

Moty was elected chair in January 2022. He was recalled less than a month later in a special election.

Crye contends that the attempt to recall him is being driven by a small group of far-left activists who want California Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a far-left Democrat if the recall is successful. A law that took effect last January gives the governor’s office the job of selecting a temporary replacement in a successful recall.

Recall supporters have rebutted Crye’s claims. They also sent a letter to Newsom’s office that asked the governor not to make a temporary appointment and wait for the next election. The letter was signed by 78 Shasta County voters, including business leaders like Sierra Pacific Industries co-founder Archie Aldis “Red” Emmerson and District 3 Supervisor Mary Rickert.

What's more, Newsom’s office has taken no action in Glenn County, where the District 5 supervisor seat has been vacant since June 2022.

Spokesman Jeff Gorder and other supporters of the effort to recall Shasta County Supervisor Kevin Crye gather in front of the elections office in downtown Redding on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

In Modoc County in 2021, Supervisor Patricia Cullins resigned after moving out of her district. The county notified Newsom’s office in May 2021 about the resignation.

But nothing happened and the seat sat empty for about a year.

Finally, in the June 2022 primary election, Shane Star won the vacant Modoc County seat convincingly by taking 63% of the vote.

