In a reversal, Medicare will cover 8 free COVID-19 home tests per month beginning this spring

In a reversal from its earlier position, the Biden administration has announced that people on Medicare will get up to eight free COVID-19 home tests each month, beginning in the spring.

The administration said it will be the first time Medicare covers a free, over-the-counter test for enrollees. Medicare will pay pharmacies and other entities directly to allow enrollees to pick up the free tests.

The administration said earlier that the home tests would not be covered by Medicare, the nation’s health insurance program that covers more than 61 million mostly older Americans. But on Thursday, the administration cited the "importance of expanding access to testing" and identified a way to pay for the tests for enrollees of both traditional and private Medicare plans, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

More: Free COVID home tests for everyone? Here's why Medicare, veterans' insurance are excluded

People will be able to pick up the tests from pharmacies and other vendors in early spring. Until then, Medicare recipients can order tests through the new government-run website, CovidTests.gov, which allows Americans to order four free kits per address delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

Americans can request a set of four free COVID rapid tests per household at COVIDTests.gov.

Medicare recipients also can get tests from health care providers at more than 20,000 free testing sites. Medicare also covers lab-based PCR tests and rapid antigen tests ordered by doctors and other practitioners.

The Biden administration’s mandate that began Jan. 15 calls for those with private health insurance to get a monthly allotment of free tests. Some experts say the federal plan to quickly extend home testing will be challenging because of the nation’s fragmented health care system.

Tricare, a Department of Defense health care program that covers millions of active-duty and retired military families, earlier said it won't cover home tests. Tricare said it will cover only the cost of Food and Drug Administration-authorized home tests when ordered by a provider "for a medically necessary purpose."

Story continues

The Defense Heath Agency also said it's reviewing guidance on home testing kits "in order to identify whether any changes to the current policy are warranted."

Ken Alltucker is on Twitter at @kalltucker, or can be emailed at alltuck@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Medicare will cover free COVID-19 home tests starting this spring