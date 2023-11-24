'Reverse hiring', the sneaky way to get rid of staff without them realising

Employers are getting rid of underperforming staff through the backdoor using a practice known as reverse hiring.

The tactic works when a manager asks an external recruiter to “headhunt” an employee out of the business and place them elsewhere, by passing any internal systems and even saving money by avoiding payouts to staff who are let go.

Although the practice is understood to be prevalent in the financial services sector, including law firms, it also happens in other industries including media, property and energy, the Telegraph understands.

One recruiter, at an agency specialising in professional services, says: “It’s quite a cunning way of getting people out the door if they’ve already passed probation. Certain firms that we work with would rather pay for a recruitment agency than have to pay for a severance package.

“This way the firm sees no gap in the role as when working with the agency they can align for when the incumbent leaves and the new starter arrives. It also means there is no animosity within the working atmosphere.”

In some instances, he adds, the recruitment agency is simultaneously working to fill the role left vacant and so nets two lots of fees.

Reverse hiring is not new and according to those in the industry, has been used as a tool for firms during times of economic uncertainty.

“Reverse recruiting has been going on for many decades behind the scenes in big law firms, and especially during economic downturns,” explains Evan Jowers, partner at recruitment firm Lateral Link.

“I think it mostly happens based on really good intentions, with a supervising partner trying to help out an underling who no longer has a future at their firm.”

‘A settlement could cost a fortune – there’s an easier way to move them on’

However, it is not always the case of trying to help a recruit. Often, the practice is used simply to remove an individual who is not performing and side-step any formal internal processes.

One senior leader at an energy consultancy firm says: “There are people who are not performing badly enough that you have to sack them, so it would likely be exiting a company with a settlement – and that could cost hundreds of thousands of pounds. It’s easier to pass their details to a recruiter with the aim of moving them along.’

“If someone is underperforming you have to put them on an improvement plan, have regular meetings, and provide them with additional support. If you follow the policies it is months and months before anything happens so people are trying to shortcut the process.

“There is a bit of ‘once they move on it’s not my problem’.”

It can also be a savvy plan for businesses that need to make lay-offs but want to avoid a negative impact on their share price if they are a public company and as a means of avoiding negative press, explains one recruiter.

“Instead of just sending out leave offers, we already have other companies lined up to make sure they do not have to pay a golden handshake to part ways.”

In the event of impending mass redundancies at a firm, the method of reverse recruitment also prevents departing employees flooding the market and competing with each other for a limited number of new roles.

“It makes the blow softer. [Those leaving] get great recommendations and it’s confidential.”

However, it can go wrong. In one instance a partner at an elite magic circle London law firm met a recruiter who assumed she knew she was being managed out. She did not and the meeting resulted in tears.

For firms that are found out for attempting to move on employees in an underhand manner, there may be legal ramifications.

The main legal risk for the employer, says Michael Newman, partner at law firm Leigh Day, is being found to be in breach of “trust and confidence” – a common legal term as part of a contract between an employer and their staff.

If the employee in question finds out about the attempts to remove them, and then resigns as they consider themselves to be a victim of unfair dismissal, they could have grounds for action.

“You have your views on morality, it is a bit of subterfuge without the employee knowing,” adds Jeremy Coy, employment senior associate at the law firm Russell-Cooke. “They could claim constructive dismissal but they won’t have a good claim if it was less than two years after they joined.”

It is also less effective in industries that have less tangible performance metrics. For example, an individual may be a bad fit for one team, but bring in a lot of money so are easy to place elsewhere based on their commercial value.

“I can imagine in financial and legal services it comes up a lot. If someone is a big fee earner you can look past people being a difficult employee on the basis of the return they make for the organisation,” says Ben Galyas, managing consultant for editorial recruitment at the firm Media Contacts.

“But in a news environment it is more difficult to tie the performance of a news service to an individual’s contribution, it’s a more collaborative area. A lot of quality evaluation on potential hires is based on the general reception of the person in the market.”

Yet, if it works then the ploy is a win for all parties. The employer is free of the unwanted employee, the recruiter has made a successful placement, and the individual in question has a new role while being none the wiser about the true circumstances of their move.

“We are here to provide clients with solutions and give opportunities to candidates,” says one London-based city law firm recruiter. “It’s a very small percentage of what we do but we have noticed an uptick. It is a good thing that clients are being more overt.”

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, the professional body for HR and people development, told the Telegraph it was not able to provide any comment or further information on reverse hiring.

