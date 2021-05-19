Reversing Trump, Buttigieg reinstates local hiring program

  • District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, from right, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, visit the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge construction site in southeast Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, from left, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, second from right, visit the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge construction site in southeast Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, right, visits the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge construction site together with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, in southeast Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, left, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, right, visit the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge construction site in together with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, in southeast Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, right, visits the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge construction site together with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, in southeast Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, center, visits the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge construction site together with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, in southeast Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, right, visits the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge construction site together with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, in southeast Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
1 / 7

Biden Infrastructure

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, from right, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, visit the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge construction site in southeast Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HOPE YEN and ASHRAF KHALIL
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday reinstated an Obama-era pilot program that aims to aid minority and disadvantaged people by ensuring local hiring for public works construction projects, reversing a decision by the Trump administration.

Buttigieg made the announcement after touring the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, a decades-old span across the Anacostia River that's undergoing a massive reconstruction. The bridge project was launched under the local hiring rules that Buttigieg is bringing back.

“We know this can work because it worked right here,” Buttigieg said. “It's such a great example of the things we're talking about.”

The Transportation Department’s four-year pilot initiative, originally launched by the Obama administration in 2015, will permit state and local agencies receiving federal transit or highway money to impose local hiring preferences, such as those favoring veterans, minorities and low-income workers.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said that imposing the hiring preferences can “take a little longer on the front end” of a project. But it allows local governments a measure of control over the way infrastructure dollars flow through the community, she said.

The program had been scrapped by President Donald Trump in 2017, reverting to rules set during President Ronald Reagan's administration, which prohibited geographic-based hiring preferences.

But as President Joe Biden pushed a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan geared toward creating millions of jobs, a range of advocacy groups and Democratic senators urged Buttigieg to roll out a new local hiring program, saying that the federally funded construction projects could dole out ways for local residents to access well-paying jobs and revitalize regional economies.

“As we invest in world-class infrastructure for Americans, we want to make sure that our investments create jobs for people in the communities where the projects are located,” Buttigieg said. “We’re proud to launch the department’s local hiring initiative, with an additional focus on workforce development so that good jobs can become meaningful careers.”

The effort will also seek to help transit agencies implement “best practices” to hire employees for advanced technology projects, including electric buses and high-speed rail.

New York Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand were among those backing the program.

“As the nation rebuilds from the COVID pandemic and reckons with our long history of institutional racism, we must prioritize policies that build back our economy with a focus on racial equity, inclusion, investment in struggling communities, and good jobs,” Schumer and Gillibrand wrote to Buttigieg in February, urging the program’s reinstatement.

The Associated General Contractors of America opposes the program, arguing it would increase construction costs or reduce competition in the contract bidding process.

The Transportation Department’s pilot initiative would allow cities to test the impact of local hiring preferences on prices and competition. A more permanent change in local hiring for federally funded projects would require the department to propose new regulations, but Buttigieg has not indicated if he plans to take that step.

___

Yen reported from Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

  • President Biden calls cease-fire a "genuine opportunity" for building lasting peace

    President Joe Biden applauded the cease-fire agreement on Thursday, saying Israel and Palestinians deserve to "enjoy equal measures of freedom. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN's Lana Zak with the latest from the White House.

  • Saturn Retrograde Is Asking You for a Cosmic Check-In

    How have you been spending the past few months?

  • Taiwan president negative for COVID-19 after scare at residence

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has tested negative for COVID-19 after a worker at her residence was confirmed to be infected, her spokesman said on Thursday, as the island reported 286 new domestic cases amid a spike in infections. Having for months been held up as an example of how to stop the virus in its tracks, Taiwan has over the past two weeks reported a spiralling number of infections in the community, with 1,572 cases. Presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang said a person who helped look after dogs at Tsai's residence was confirmed infected on Wednesday, and Tsai and 24 of her staff were immediately tested but found to be negative.

  • SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Justice Thomas remembers 'rapid' RBG

    In her last years on the Supreme Court, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg moved slowly. In a new, short remembrance for The Supreme Court Historical Society, Thomas says Ginsburg’s “efficiency became a source of humorous banter as well as a thing of legend" among her colleagues. Ginsburg described herself as “Rapid Ruth” when it came to opinion writing.

  • Republican senators are privately worried the Capitol riot commission will distract them from their midterm campaigns, making it all but doomed in the Senate

    GOP Whip John Thune told CNN there was concern among members that a commission "could be weaponized politically" by the Democrats.

  • Minneapolis mayor: After year of reckoning, time for change

    From COVID-19 to a budget shortfall, or George Floyd 's death to the recent death of a 6-year-old girl from gun violence, the mayor of Minneapolis says his city has experienced one trauma after another this past year — and the Black community has felt the most pain. As Mayor Jacob Frey pushes ahead with a public safety proposal that he says will help keep neighborhoods safe and hold police accountable, he is reflecting on lessons learned and where the city goes from here. City leaders have been under pressure to change policing since the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man who died after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and pinned him to the ground for about 9 1/2 minutes.

  • Russian lawmakers vote to follow US out of overflight treaty

    The Russian parliament's lower house voted Wednesday to withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities following the U.S. departure from the pact. The Russian exit from the Open Skies Treaty is yet to be endorsed by the upper house of parliament and needs to be signed by President Vladimir Putin to take effect. Moscow has signaled its readiness to reverse the withdrawal procedure and stay in the treaty if the United States returns to the agreement.

  • China Ratchets Up Price Warnings as Inflation Fears Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet increased its rhetoric around surging commodity prices, announcing more specific steps to curb markets in order to keep inflation pressures at bay.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.The comments were stronger than those last week, with the cabinet Wednesday pledging more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowing to crack down on speculation and hoarding. The warning helped to push commodity prices further down and also hit the stock prices of companies Thursday.Read More: Chinese Commodities Tumble as Beijing Pumps Up Inflation FearsChina’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, adding to global inflation risks and raising worries that price pressures may spread more broadly in the economy. Consumer inflation has been relatively benign so far, mainly due to falling pork prices. The People’s Bank of China has said producer-price inflation will likely stabilize later this year and the risks of imported inflation are overall controllable.The cabinet said monetary policy should be kept steady, with the yuan kept stable at an appropriate and equilibrium level. More support should be given to small businesses via the relending and rediscounting tools, which provides funding to targeted firms at a lower cost, and banks should offer more non-collateral loans, it said.The comments suggest authorities will use administrative price caps and supply measures to curb commodity prices, rather than tightening monetary policy, said Zhou Guannan, an analyst at Hua Chuang Securities.“The State Council meeting sent a clear signal that monetary policy will remain stable and neutral, and will not tighten due to inflation,” she said. “For inflation caused mainly by lack of supply, the effect of monetary policy tightening is relatively limited.” The central bank doesn’t need to take direct tightening measures right now and the bond market doesn’t have to worry about liquidity tightening, she said.China’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield is on course for its lowest close since September 2020. Chen Xi, an analyst at Pacific Securities Co., said yields are likely to fall to 2.8%-2.9% as bond bulls return.“The biggest negative factor for the bond market -- that monetary policy may tighten because of inflation -- has been proved false,” Chen wrote in a note Thursday.(Updates with bond yields and analyst comment.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Beijing’s Crypto Crackdown Is Not New but Don’t Dismiss It

    China’s reiterated crypto ban sharpens the focus on the financial sector.

  • Lithuanian parliament becomes latest to recognize Uyghur genocide

    Lithuania's parliament passed a resolution on Thursday recognizing China's repression of Uyghur Muslims as genocide, joining the U.S. government and the parliaments of the United Kingdom, Canada and the Netherlands in doing so.Why it matters: China's campaign of mass detention, surveillance, forced sterilization and forced labor against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang has drawn international condemnation from human rights groups.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: While many Western governments have spoken out against China's human rights abuses, the U.S. is the only government to take the step of labeling the campaign against the Uyghurs as a genocide.The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China has helped lead the effort among backbench lawmakers to hold Beijing accountable for its abuses, including through resolutions condemning its repression in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet.Lithuania is one of several former Soviet states that have advocated for a harder line against Russia, China and other authoritarian governments.In addition to recognizing the Uyghur genocide, Thursday's resolution also called on China to revoke its draconian national security law in Hong Kong.What they're saying: "We support democracy, as we will never forget the cruel lesson of living under occupation by a Communist regime for 50 years," said Dovile Sakaliene, a Lithuanian lawmaker and IPAC co-chair who sponsored the resolution.Go deeper: Axios interviewed Lithuania's deputy foreign minister on the country's "realistic" approach to ChinaLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Jill Biden said Kamala Harris could ‘go f*** herself’ after 2019 debate attack on Joe, new book claims

    ‘With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?’

  • Rep. Tim Ryan ripped into Republicans from the House floor for voting against the January 6 commission, saying they don't live in reality

    "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship," Ryan shouted.

  • Jersey patrol boat intercepts French trawler as fish fight with EU continues

    A patrol boat confronted a French vessel accused of illegal fishing in Jersey’s waters on Wednesday in the latest twist in the row over post-Brexit licences for EU fishermen. The local Norman Le Brocq fisheries protection vessel was dispatched after Jersey fishermen spotted the French boat on marine-tracker websites working in a bream-spawning ground off the north coast. Some Jersey fishermen attempted to stop the Alize 3, based in the Granville area of Normandy. According to marine radio listeners, the boat's skipper was adamant his local French authorities had given him permission to work in the area. The Norman Le Brocq told the skipper to stop fishing immediately and the boat moved towards the west coast of the island. The vessel is also alleged to have steamed through an area of pots, worth thousands of pounds, laid by Jersey fishermen. It is unclear whether any had been damaged. Gregory Guida, assistant environment minister, said the breach was "serious" and that Jersey would lodge a complaint with the European Commission. The commission has accused the UK and Jersey of breaching the Brexit fishing agreement by introducing new conditions on the granting of new fishing licences.

  • All I Want to Wear This Summer Is a Corset With Jeans

    What is it, 1985 or something?

  • SF Chinatown Shop Owner Hit and Pepper-Sprayed Out of 'Revenge'

    A shop owner in San Francisco’s Chinatown was hit and pepper-sprayed by a teen she claims was out for revenge. About half an hour later, the teen went back to exchange the items, but shop owner Fanly Chen denied his demand. Hours after the initial incident, the suspect returned and attacked Chen with pepper spray before 6 p.m., as seen in a security footage.

  • Live indoor theater returns to New York City

    The off-Broadway show "Lilies" became the first new play to perform in front of an indoor audience in New York since pandemic restrictions went into effect last year.

  • Tesla driver slept while car was going 80 mph on interstate, Wisconsin police say

    “Your eyes were closed.”

  • Stressing alliances, WH prepares for Moon visit

    The White House is preparing for just the second foreign leader in-person visit to President Joe Biden since he took office. South Korean President Moon Jae-In is due to meet Biden on Friday, just a month after Japan's Prime Minister. (May 20)

  • 'Please do not let me leave this earth without justice': Black Americans who survived the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years ago make their case for reparations

    Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis, and Lessie Benningfield Randle - all over the age of 100 years old - testified on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

  • 'Appalling': Tory MPs reject deadline to make tower block cladding safe within five years of Grenfell

    Conservative MPs have been branded 'appalling' after voting down a 'cast-iron deadline' of June 2022 to complete building safety works amid the cladding crisis.