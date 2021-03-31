Reversing Trump, Pentagon to release new transgender policy

LOLITA C. BALDOR
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon on Wednesday will sweep away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military, issuing new rules that offer them wider access to medical care and assistance with gender transition, defense officials told The Associated Press.

The new department regulations allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal decisions not yet made public.

The changes come after a two-month Pentagon review aimed at developing guidelines for the new policy, which was announced by President Joe Biden just days after he took office in January.

Biden's executive order overturned the Trump policy and immediately prohibited any service member from being forced out of the military on the basis of gender identity. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin then gave the Pentagon two months to finalize the more detailed regulations that the military services will follow.

The new rules also prohibit discrimination based on gender identity. Their expected release Wednesday coincides with International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Austin has also called for a reexamination of the records of service members who were discharged or denied reenlistment because of gender identity issues under the previous policy. Results of that review have not been released.

Until a few years ago, service members could be discharged from the military for being transgender, but that changed during the Obama administration. In 2016, the Pentagon announced that transgender people already serving in the military would be allowed to serve openly, and that by July 2017, they would be allowed to enlist.

After Donald Trump took office, however, his administration delayed the enlistment date and called for additional study. A few weeks later, Trump caught military leaders by surprise, tweeting that the government wouldn’t accept or allow transgender people to serve “in any capacity” in the military.

After a lengthy and complicated legal battle and additional reviews, the Defense Department in April 2019 approved a policy that fell short of an all-out ban but barred transgender troops and recruits from transitioning to another sex and required most individuals to serve in what the administration called their “birth gender.”

Under that policy, currently serving transgender troops and anyone who had signed an enlistment contract before the effective date could continue with plans for hormone treatments and gender transition if they had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

But after that date, no one with gender dysphoria who was taking hormones or had transitioned to another gender was allowed to enlist. Troops that were already serving and were diagnosed with gender dysphoria were required to serve in the gender assigned at birth and were barred from taking hormones or getting transition surgery.

The new policies being released Wednesday are similar to those developed in 2016.

As of 2019, an estimated 14,700 troops on active duty and in the reserves identify as transgender, but not all seek treatment. There are more than 1.3 million active-duty troops and close to 800,000 in the National Guard and Reserves.

Since July 2016, more than 1,500 service members were diagnosed with gender dysphoria; as of Feb. 1, 2019, there were 1,071 currently serving. According to the Pentagon, the department spent about $8 million on transgender care from 2016 to 2019. The military’s annual health care budget tops $50 billion.

All four service chiefs told Congress in 2018 that they had seen no discipline, morale or unit readiness problems with transgender troops serving openly in the military. But they also acknowledged that some commanders were spending a lot of time with transgender people who were working through medical requirements and other transition issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Americans want to travel to these destinations on these airlines to escape the pandemic

    Search data indicates the top destinations for pandemic weary Americans who are ready to hit the road, according to SimilarWeb.

  • 24-year-old shares experience as a trans youth in Arkansas: 'I felt like I didn't belong'

    Wolfe Espinosa Villegas feels it's her duty "as a human being and as a trans person" to speak out against the bill.

  • The Army is buying thousands of the 'awesome' new rifle that is fast becoming the sniper weapon of choice for the US military

    A US Army sniper previously told Insider this new sniper rifle is "awesome" and said that they are excited to get their hands on it.

  • Satellite image shows renewed activity at North Korean nuclear lab

    The activity at Yongbyon lab follows a series of short-range missile tests by North Korea, apparently aimed at ratcheting up pressure on the U.S. and South Korea.

  • Falcons owner Arthur Blank speaks out against Georgia voting restrictions

    "We should be working to make voting easier, not harder for every eligible citizen."

  • Court voids Trump campaign's non-disclosure agreement

    A pact signed by former Hispanic outreach director Jessica Denson is too broad and vague to enforce, a judge says.

  • New York is latest state to legalize recreational marijuana

    New Yorkers can now possess and use up to 3 ounces of cannabis under a legalization bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while sales of recreational-use marijuana won’t become legal for an estimated 18 months until the state draws up regulations. Advocates for criminal justice reform hope it will also help redress the inequities of a system that has locked up people of color for marijuana offenses at disproportionate rates. The legislation provides protections for cannabis users in the workplace, housing, family court and in schools, colleges and universities, and sets a target of providing half of marijuana licenses to individuals from underrepresented communities.

  • Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

    The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building. Jacob Chansley, the self-described QAnon Shaman who posed for photos on the Senate dais while sporting face paint and a furry hat with horns, also lacks the enthusiasm he once showed for the riot.

  • Newly retired Americans are moving to these cities

    Though retirees typically seek sunshine and low-income taxes, a new study found that seniors’ long-standing love with states like Arizona and Florida might be fading as more flock to larger cities.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

    Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' (D) statewide mask mandate on Wednesday by ruling against multiple emergency declarations made during the pandemic, AP reports.State of play: The court ruled that the governor overstepped his powers by issuing multiple emergency declarations for the pandemic, lasting longer than 60 days, without approval from the state legislature. The ruling invalidates the current mask mandate in the state, which was set to expire next Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Evers issued the mandate in early February, almost immediately after the state legislature voted to repeal his previous order.He said last month that his efforts to implement coronavirus restrictions to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the legislature's vote.The backdrop: Coronavirus cases are ticking up in the U.S. again, as some states relax restrictions amid rising vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky pleaded Americans on Monday to not let up on public health measures. Go deeper: Biden urges governors to reinstate mask mandatesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Vanessa Bryant Shares Daughter Natalia Was Accepted into USC, Says Kobe Would've Been 'So Proud' of Her

    Natalia Bryant has also been accepted into the University of Oregon, Loyola Marymount University and University of California, Irvine

  • Attorney at center of Deshaun Watson litigation says he won’t turn over information to Houston police

    Citing past and present conflicts with the Houston Police Department, Tony Buzbee says the alleged victims "will go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigative authorities."

  • Georgia's Republican Party accused of illegally accepting in-kind contributions from an election integrity nonprofit in a new FEC complaint

    Campaign Legal Center Action and Common Cause Georgia say that the Georgia GOP publicly but unlawfully accepted campaign help from True the Vote.

  • Man charged with hate crime after attack on Asian American woman caught on video

    The alleged suspect who was caught on video repeatedly kicking a 65-year-old Asian American woman as witnesses seemingly stood by has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime, according to the New York City Police Department. Thanks to assistance from the public and excellent investigative work by @NYPDHateCrimes Detectives, the individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65 year-old Asian female, at 360 West 43rd St, was arrested and charged with Felony Assault as a Hate Crime. The video also shows people inside of the building lobby who appear to stop what they are doing to watch the attack unfold.

  • Why Transgender Girls Are Suddenly the GOP's New Target

    The last time Republicans in South Dakota made a serious push to bar transgender girls from school sports, in 2019, their bill was known only by its nondescript numerical title, Senate Bill 49. Its two main sponsors were men. And it died without ever getting out of committee, just 10 days after it was introduced. But when Republicans decided to try again in January, they were far more strategic in their approach. The sponsors this time were two women who modeled their bill after a template provided by a conservative legal organization. They gave the bill a name that suggested noble intent: the “act to promote continued fairness in women’s sports.” Supporters from Minnesota and Idaho traveled to the Capitol in Pierre to testify that a new law was urgently needed to keep anyone with male biological characteristics out of female competitions, even though they acknowledged only a handful of examples of that happening in South Dakota. “These efforts appear to be far more slick and far more organized,” said Elizabeth A. Skarin of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota, which opposes the bill. “Anytime they give a bill a name in South Dakota,” she added, “you know something’s up.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Then things took an unexpected turn. Gov. Kristi Noem, who is seen as a possible contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, demanded changes to the bill. The response was swift and harsh: Social conservative activists and Republican lawmakers accused Noem of bowing to pressure from business and athletics organizations, which have been successful at stopping laws in other states that single out transgender people for exclusion and feed ugly stereotypes. On Monday, the Legislature rebuked the governor and formally rejected her changes. She said she hoped to force the issue again in a special legislative session before summer. South Dakota is just one of a growing number of states where Republicans are diving into a culture war clash that seems to have come out of nowhere. It has been brought about by a coordinated and poll-tested campaign by social conservative organizations like the American Principles Project and Concerned Women for America, which say they are determined to move forward with what may be one of their last footholds in the fight against expanding LGBTQ rights. Three other states have passed bills this month that resemble South Dakota’s. In Mississippi and Arkansas, they are set to become law this summer. And similar bills have been introduced by Republicans in two dozen other states, including North Carolina, where an unpopular “bathroom bill” enacted in 2016 prompted costly boycotts and led conservatives nationwide to pull back on efforts to restrict rights for transgender people. “You make change in our society by making laws, and luckily we have some great states that have stepped up,” said Beth Stelzer, the founder of a new organization, Save Women’s Sports, that she said opposes “demolishing women’s sports for the sake of feelings.” Stelzer, an amateur power lifter, has testified in support of new laws in South Dakota, Montana and Arkansas. But the idea that there is a sudden influx of transgender competitors who are dominating women’s and girls’ sports does not reflect reality — in high school, college or professionally. Sports associations like the NCAA, which has promoted the inclusion of transgender athletes, have policies in place to address concerns about physical differences in male and female biology. The NCAA requires athletes who are transitioning to female to be on testosterone suppression treatment for a year before they can compete on a women’s team. Stelzer, who competes in a weight lifting league that does not allow transgender women to participate, said the point is to get ahead of what she and other activists believe will become a bigger issue. “We’re nipping it in the bud,” she said. In high school sports, policies vary widely. Some states pose no barriers to transgender athletes; some have policies similar to those of the NCAA and others have outright bans or demand that students verify their sex if questioned. Rarely has an issue that so few people encounter — and one that public opinion analysts have only recently begun to study in depth — become a political and cultural flash point so quickly. The lack of awareness creates an environment in which the real impact of transgender participation in sports can be overshadowed by hyperbole. But the debate also raises questions — that ethicists, lawmakers and the courts are only beginning to address — about whether the decadeslong effort to give women and girls equal opportunities in sports is compatible with efforts to give transgender people equal opportunities in life. A lawsuit in federal court in Connecticut brought by three high school runners who lost in competition against transgender girls will be among the first to test how nondiscrimination laws apply. A mix of factors has helped social conservatives breathe new life into the issue: activists who agreed to give up on unpopular bills regulating public bathrooms; an awareness that women, not men, could be more persuasive and sympathetic advocates; a new Democratic administration that quickly moved to broaden and restore rights for transgender people that the Trump administration had eliminated; and a political and media culture on the right that often reduces the nuanced issue of gender identity to a punchline about political correctness. Activists who have been fighting the anti-transgender efforts say the focus on school athletics is creating a false and misplaced perception of victimization. “There’s a sense that there’s a victim of transness,” said Chase Strangio, a lawyer with the ACLU, which was successful in temporarily blocking the implementation of a transgender athlete ban in Idaho last year. In fact, studies have shown that the majority of transgender students report feeling unsafe at school. “What we have is a speculative fear of something that hasn’t materialized,” Strangio, who is a transgender man, added. “They’re acting like LeBron James is going to put on a wig and play basketball with fourth graders. And not one LeBron James, 100. In reality, you’re talking about little kids who just want to play rec sports. They just want to get through life.” But the isolated instances that have been filmed or generated headlines — female weight lifting records being broken by a new transgender competitor, for example — make for viral content, bolstered by media personalities with huge followings like Ben Shapiro, Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan. The issue is much more widely covered in conservative media — and often presented with a heavy dose of sarcasm. According to a review of social media content conducted for The New York Times by Media Matters, a left-leaning watchdog, seven of the 10 most popular stories about the proposed laws targeting transgender people so far this year were from the Daily Wire, a website founded by Shapiro. Two others were from Fox News. Combined, the articles were read, shared and commented on 6 million times, Media Matters said. The heightened media awareness on the right is due in part to how social conservative activists have improved at packaging transgender-specific restrictions. Borrowing a page from the anti-abortion movement, which was led by men for much of its early period, they have begun featuring women as public advocates. In Arkansas, where the governor signed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” into law last week, the leading proponents were the attorney general, Leslie Rutledge, who is a candidate for governor, and the Arkansas Republican Women’s Caucus. The bill will prohibit transgender participation on female teams from kindergarten through college. In many instances, lawmakers have worked closely with groups like the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal organization that has argued several Supreme Court cases on behalf of people claiming discrimination because of their traditional beliefs about marriage and gender roles. In the case in Idaho, opponents of the law argued that it was exclusionary, discriminatory and a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution. The Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing two female college runners who said they had “deflating experiences” after losing to a transgender woman, agreed that the case was about equality, but in the context of creating “a level playing field,” said Kristen Waggoner, the group’s general counsel. “When the law ignores the legitimate differences that exist between men and women, it creates chaos,” she added. Limiting the rights of transgender people is an issue that has resonance with an increasingly small share of the overall population. A new study by the Public Religion Research Institute reported that only 7% of Americans were “completely against” pro-LGBTQ policies. But it is a vocal group intent on showing that it can flex its power in the Republican Party. Noem is now at odds with most Republicans in the Legislature. Though she initially said she was “excited” to sign their bill as is, she is now demanding that they leave college athletes out of any new law. Social conservative organizations went on the attack, taking aim at her apparent presidential ambitions. “It’s no secret that Gov. Noem has national aspirations, so it’s time she hears from a national audience,” the Family Policy Alliance, an affiliate of Focus on the Family, wrote in an email to supporters. Noem appeared to be aware of how damaging it could be to have conservatives think she was on the wrong side of the issue. On Thursday, she and her advisers joined a hastily arranged conference call with members of the Conservative Action Project, which includes leaders of the largest right-wing groups in the country. Noem expressed concern that if she signed the law, the NCAA would retaliate against South Dakota, as it did with North Carolina, by refusing to hold tournaments there, according to one person on the call. The activists were respectful but clear, this person said: This was not what they expected from the conservative firebrand they had come to admire so much. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Game Changers: Vanessa Williams on overcoming stereotypes in Hollywood: 'It's very easy to label when you're a scandalized beauty queen'

    Vanessa Williams discusses rebounding after Miss America scandal, finding success in Hollywood and mentoring the next generation of Black artists.

  • Jalen Suggs credits friend, 'GOAT' Paige Bueckers for help in Final Four run

    Before they were stars, Suggs and Bueckers were grade-school friends in Minnesota.

  • A Terrifying Disease Stalks Seaside Australia: Flesh-Eating Ulcers

    SORRENTO, Australia — To Rob Courtney, it looked like a sunburn. But after a few days, the redness and inflammation got worse. Soon, the skin on his right foot was split open, the wound oozing. His doctor sent him straight to the emergency room. Then came the horrifying diagnosis: Courtney was infected with a species of flesh-eating bacteria. In recent years, cases of the disease, known as Buruli ulcer, have exploded in the seaside area where Courtney, 80, lives in southeastern Australia. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times As he would learn, it is a fearsome intruder. The ulcer left the flesh on his foot corroded and gangrenous. It devoured a skin graft. Eventually, doctors prescribed the same powerful antibiotics used to treat leprosy and tuberculosis. The drugs made him feel nauseated and fatigued, and turned his sweat and tears orange. He spent nearly 50 days in the hospital. “It’s been a bit of a journey,” Courtney said recently as he lay on an examination table at his local clinic, where he has endured a daily wound dressing for several weeks. “I wouldn’t recommend it.” Buruli ulcer has been reported in 33 countries, primarily in Africa, where a lack of access to health care can mean that cases go on for months, sometimes resulting in disfigurement and disability. In Australia, where cases of the ulcer have been recorded since the 1940s, the recent increase in infections has brought new attention to the neglected disease. That, along with a growing global interest in infectious diseases, has raised hopes that scientists might finally have the resources to crack its code. The area hit hardest in Australia is the Mornington Peninsula, in the state of Victoria. More than 180 cases per year have been reported in the state since 2016, peaking in 2018 at 340. In February, the disease crept further into the suburbs of Melbourne, a city of 5 million people. No one knows exactly how the infection spreads or why it has flared on the Mornington Peninsula, an affluent region less than 50 miles from Melbourne where cafes line leafy boulevards and thousands of tourists visit each year. Scientists think that Buruli ulcer — and up to 75% of emerging diseases, including the coronavirus — is zoonotic, meaning it jumps from animals to humans. They say zoonotic diseases are becoming more common in part because of human encroachment on wild environments. As for the spike in cases in Victoria, the leading theory is that possums, a marsupial native to Australia, carry the bacteria, which are then transmitted to humans by mosquitoes that have come into contact with the animal’s feces. The bacterium has long been present, but “what we’ve done is stumbled into it and maybe helped it to amplify and become the unwitting victims,” said Dr. Paul Johnson, a physician and professor of infectious diseases at Austin Health in Melbourne. “We’ve provided situations where it can expand rapidly and cause human disease.” In recent years, as attention to the disease has increased funding for research, Johnson and others have been trying to figure out exactly how Buruli ulcer is transmitted. To test their theory, the scientists are working to reduce the number of mosquitoes on the Mornington Peninsula to see whether cases of Buruli ulcer drop as well. On a Saturday in late February, Johnson and Tim Stinear, a professor of microbiology at the Doherty Institute at the University of Melbourne, led a troop of more than a dozen researchers — clad in yellow “Beating Buruli in Victoria” vests — as they set mosquito traps in the suburbs of the Mornington Peninsula. The researchers have also been on the hunt for possum feces, which they say has given them a crucial map of hot spots where the bacteria are present. “Once you start looking for this stuff, you see it everywhere,” Stinear said as he knelt in a driveway, using a stick to scoop the scat into a sandwich bag. “Because it is everywhere.” Despite possums’ ubiquitousness, they are protected as native creatures in Australia. That has tended to stall research and has stood in the way of culling programs that could reduce the spread of the disease. (Vaccinating the animals, though, is a possibility.) Efforts to cull mosquitoes with insecticide have also met pushback from environmentalists. The opposition is hardly a surprise, researchers say, given the global wave of distrust in science. But funding work on obscure diseases like Buruli ulcer is crucial to halting outbreaks. “We never know when they will become important,” Stinear said. “This is a lesson that we learned with coronavirus.” For those who contract Buruli ulcer, the journey can be arduous, leading to severe illness and sometimes even amputation and death in older and vulnerable patients. The wounds can take months to heal, scarring patients both physically and psychologically. “It’s a huge illness to deal with,” said Dr. Daniel O’Brien, an infectious disease specialist based in Geelong, 50 miles southwest of Melbourne. “It becomes quite disconcerting for people in the community.” On a Friday in March, O’Brien, masked and bespectacled, treated Courtney and more than a dozen other patients at a clinic in Sorrento on the Mornington Peninsula. When O’Brien began traveling there about a decade ago, he would see a handful of patients each week. Now he sees up to 50. He has treated more than a thousand patients, both in Australia and overseas, for the disease. Many of those in Australia are older, but others are young teachers, laborers and even children. He measures their lesions gently with a ruler, marking them to track their progression. Although ulcers look like the stuff of nightmares — some eat all the way to the bone — most patients describe them as painless. The flesh-eating toxin produced by the bacteria presents a peculiar horror: It both weakens the immune response and numbs the flesh it is consuming. It’s “quite an extraordinary organism, really,” O’Brien said of the bacterium, “and a formidable foe.” In Courtney’s case, the ulcer had ravaged the top half of his foot before doctors could give a diagnosis. They have since performed surgeries to remove the necrotic, concrete-like tissue. “Unless you get rid of that dead flesh, the skin will never heal,” said Dr. Adrian Murrie, a physician at the clinic who has been treating Courtney. Other patients with less severe cases sometimes decline treatment, instead opting for natural remedies like applying heat and clay. Although the body can occasionally fight off smaller ulcers, such treatments can pose a danger in serious cases, O’Brien said. In most cases, the course of treatment is antibiotics. Previously, the disease was largely treated with surgery, but with better medications, the prognosis has vastly improved in recent years. “It was thought the antibiotics didn’t work,” O’Brien said, “because it actually gets worse before it gets better.” Still, for now, prevention is close to impossible. “We don’t know how to stop it,” he said. But if the answer is to be found anywhere, he said, it’s in Australia. For Courtney, his battle with the disease is far from over. Doctors expect his treatment to last at least another six months. “When you’re 80 years old and you lose a year,” he said, “you get really savage about it.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Jennifer Connelly's provocative poster and other 'Career Opportunities' secrets on the movie's 30th anniversary

    Thanks to Connelly, the "Career Opportunities" poster has been turning heads for 30 years… starting with the head of its leading man, Frank Whaley. “I was driving down Sunset Boulevard in L.A. and there’s that poster on a billboard above the Roxbury Nightclub. I almost crashed the car," the actor remembers.

  • 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah arrested for fraudulent telemarketing scheme

    'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah was released on Tuesday after appearing in federal court.