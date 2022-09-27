Reversing UK confidence crash requires policy U-turn: economists

1
Andy Bruce
·1 min read

By Andy Bruce

LONDON (Reuters) - Rock-bottom investor confidence in Britain will only recover with a U-turn of the economic plan announced last week by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, U.S. economist Larry Summers and J.P. Morgan said.

The pound touched an all-time low of $1.0327 on Monday, British government bonds sold off at a ferocious pace and some mortgage providers, unable to price loans, suspended sales to new customers.

"The first step in regaining credibility is not saying incredible things," Summers said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Summers pointed to surging interest rates of long-dated British debt as a "hallmark of situations where credibility has been lost".

"This happens most frequently in developing countries but happened with early Mitterrand before a U-turn, in the late Carter Administration before Volcker and with Lafontaine in Germany."

On Monday the Bank of England and Treasury released statements in the hope of reassuring investors, with the central bank saying it would not hesitate to raise interest rates if needed.

Kwarteng also said he would set out medium-term debt-cutting plans on Nov. 23, alongside forecasts from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility showing the full scale of government borrowing.

Economist Allan Monks from America's largest bank J.P. Morgan, said this intervention was "measured".

"But there is still no clear sign that the source of the problem - the government's fiscal strategy - is being reversed or reconsidered," Monks said.

"This will need to happen before November in order to avoid a much worse outcome for the economy.

The pound was trading at $1.0797 at 7.33 a.m. (0633 GMT).

(Editing by Kate Holton)

Recommended Stories

  • Oman Oil Driller Abraj Energy Hires Banks for $500 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanThe drilling unit of Oman energy firm OQ SAOC picked EFG Hermes

  • Energy Crunch Will Hurt Like 2009 Crash If Europe Gets It Wrong

    (Bloomberg) -- The economic damage from the shutdown of Russian gas flows is piling up fast in Europe and risks eventually eclipsing the impact of the global financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios O

  • Bank will 'not hesitate' to raise interest rates after pound's fall

    The Bank of England said it was "monitoring developments closely" after the pound hit a record low.

  • Labour Party conference: Wes Streeting says the 'cavalry is coming' as he pitches Labour as government in waiting

    Sir Keir Starmer to hail Labour as party of ‘sound money’ Labour will revive plans to raise corporation tax, says Reeves Labour vows to renationalise railways Education chiefs back grammar schools Pound rises in Asian trading after record low - live updates

  • Peloton stock dips amid news of its marketing head leaving to work at Autodesk

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo reports on Peloton's latest executive departures.

  • Larry Summers called it again on the collapse of the British pound. Here’s how much worse it could get, analysts say

    The pound plummeted to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

  • Nike is the next bellwether in focus after FedEx earnings whiff

    Up to bat with another potential profit warning: mighty Nike.

  • EV charging deals keep coming, Ford squeezed by shortages and Kitty Hawk shuts down

    One item on the menu that I can talk about is the Mercedes EQB, an all-electric SUV that should be landing in dealer lots any day now. You also can send a direct message to @kirstenkorosec. Acton, which you may remember purchased docking and charging startup Duckt some months back, has begun rolling out docking/charging stations across Paris.

  • Russians bid farewell to loved ones drafted into army

    STORY: Still photographs showed moments of emotion as young men boarded a bus outside an army recruitment center and were waved off.President Vladimir Putin last week ordered Russia's first military mobilization since World War Two to enlist 300,000 additional troops.

  • Yuan Plunge Nears 14-Year Low, Inviting Aggressive PBOC Pushback

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are bracing for more pushback from China’s central bank as the yuan approaches the lowest level in 14 years.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanThe onshore yuan has lost about 4%

  • Gujarat: Cows let loose in India government buildings in protest

    Gujarat charitable trusts set free thousands of cows to protest against the lack of government aid.

  • Katie Holmes Embraced Edgy Cowboy Chic (and a Totally Different ’Do) at Latest Event

    Katie Holmes, 43, never fails to surprise us with her fashion, and whenever she hits a red carpet, you can be sure that we're taking notes. Most recently, the Dawson's Creek alum appeared at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, where she spoke on stage with Priyanka Chopra about the effects of climate change on countries around the world. And in addition to her striking words, we were also stunned by Holmes's outfit. Rob Kim/Getty Images Holmes opted for an edgy, rugged ensemble that consisted of b

  • Five Headaches Awaiting Italy’s Next Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Giorgia Meloni is set to become premier after her right-wing coalition won Sunday’s elections, but she will have little time to pop the prosecco.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over Taiw

  • US carrier, S. Korea ships launch drills amid North's threat

    A U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group launched drills with South Korean warships off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Monday in their first such training in five years, a day after North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile in a possible response to the exercise. The four days of drills are aimed at demonstrating the allies’ “powerful resolve to respond to North Korean provocations” and improving their ability to perform joint naval operations, the South Korean navy said in a statement. More than 20 U.S. and South Korean navy ships, including the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, a U.S. cruiser and South Korean and U.S. destroyers, were mobilized for the drills, according to the navy statement.

  • World Leaders Pay Respects at Japan Premier Abe’s State Funeral

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese political leaders remembered former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a state funeral as a statesman who steadily led Japan during his record run as premier, amid domestic opposition to the event that has undermined support for the current prime minister. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEEverything-Se

  • NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid

    NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday to change its path and test planetary defenses in the event an asteroid were on a collision course with Earth. Video is courtesy of NASA TV.

  • Government funding, Iran sanctions, VP Kamala Harris visits Asia: 3 things to watch in politics this week

    Here are three key stories to watch this week at the intersection of business and politics:

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Watch Pete Buttigieg's Devastating Takedown of Fla.'s Ron DeSantis

    Buttigieg did not come to play.

  • Trump’s ‘Special Master’ Delay Is Already Backfiring

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump has learned time and again that the best way to kill legal action is to first delay it. And while Trump’s “special master” gambit initially showed promise in that regard, the tactic may have actually backfired and put him on a fast-track collision course with the federal government he once led.Two separate court decisions last week have empowered the FBI to move swiftly in its investigation against Trump for