Revez Corporation Ltd. (Catalist:RCU) insiders snagged a deal: Up S$4.8m on a S$3.0m investment

Insiders who bought Revez Corporation Ltd. (Catalist:RCU) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 11% loss. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the S$3.0m worth of stock purchased by them is now worth S$7.8m or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Revez

In fact, the recent purchase by Kim Swee Tan was the biggest purchase of Revez shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of S$0.08. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 98.12m shares worth S$3.0m. But they sold 21.40m shares for S$701k. Overall, Revez insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Revez Insiders Bought Stock Recently

At Revez,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. In fact, two insiders bought S$3.0m worth of shares. On the other hand, insiders netted S$701k by selling. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Does Revez Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Revez insiders own 80% of the company, currently worth about S$11m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Revez Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Revez. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Revez. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Revez.

