REVIEW: The $155,000 Polestar 1 is unlike any car on the road - and a collector's item waiting to happen

Kristen Lee
2020 Polestar 1_KL_11
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

  • The Polestar 1 is a hybrid coupe from Geely, the Chinese parent company behind Lotus and Volvo.

  • It's a slick-looking thing that returned nearly 60 miles of electric-only driving in our testing.

  • But it's expensive and rare; the starting price is $155,000 and only 1,500 examples will be made.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

It's not often a car will stop pedestrians in their tracks because they have no idea what it is, other than that its visage, wide and low, has grabbed their attention. 

But the Polestar 1 makes a game of it.

2020 Polestar 1_KL_21
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

I assume because you've clicked on this story that you have some inkling of what Polestar is. You're aware that it's a new, electrified luxury brand from Geely, the Chinese parent company that bankrolls Volvo and Lotus. You've perhaps heard of Polestar's second car, the 2, which is an all-electric sedan.

The $155,000 Polestar 1 is Polestar's first production car since its inception in 2017. It has two doors, two electric motors, and one gasoline engine. Production began last year at the automaker's Chengdu, China, plant.

2020 Polestar 1_KL_62
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

Thus, the 1 is still quite new. Most people still haven't seen one before. But when they do, they won't forget it.

The exclusivity is a feature, not a bug

As a new brand, it's obvious that Polestar wanted to break from the ordinary with the 1. It's a slick, badge-free, plug-in hybrid coupe with the styling and proportions of a futuristic muscle car. 

2020 Polestar 1_KL_12
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

And it'll be exclusive. A Polestar spokesperson told us that production will be capped at just 1,500 examples, with a three-year production run and 500 cars available per year. Your odds of running across one in the wild are slim, and they always will be.

Positioned as a halo model, this is the aspirational Polestar with an aspirational price tag.

Details and safety ratings: Combined power

2020 Polestar 1_OEM_16.JPG
2020 Polestar 1. Polestar

The 1's propulsion comes via a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, supercharged and turbocharged engine that drives the front wheels, which makes a claimed 326 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque.

Two electric motors drive the rear wheels, producing a claimed 232 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. Total system output is a claimed 619 horsepower and 738 pounds-feet of torque, and the 1 comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2020 Polestar 1_KL_31
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

The battery is a 384-volt lithium-ion battery that's positioned along the car's floor and over its rear axle.

Polestar estimates the 1 to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and have a top speed of 155 mph. The estimated mileage comes to 21 mpg in the city, 31 mpg on the highway, 25 mpg combined, and 60 MPGe. 

2020 Polestar 1_KL_63
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

The 1 measures 15 feet long, 4.4 feet tall, 6.4 feet wide, and has 4.4 cubic feet of trunk space. If the cargo room sounds small, it's because it is.

And despite the extensive use of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer in most of the 1's main body parts, shaving off more than 500 (!) pounds, its curb weight still comes to a whopping 5,170 pounds (again: !).

2020 Polestar 1_KL_52
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

As of this writing, the Polestar 1 has not been rated for crashworthiness by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

What stands out: Power and beauty

If it isn't the best-looking car available today, the Polestar 1 is mighty close. It's built on the same platform as Volvo's gorgeous S90 sedan and also shares a few of its design cues. The general profile silhouette and the shape of the Thor's hammer headlights and taillights are all carried over.

2020 Polestar 1_KL_65
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

But besides that, the removal of the rear doors and the elongation of the front doors gives the car a stretched, instantly eye-catching look. With its low window line and broad, horizontal grille, the 1 is striking. 

The 1's claimed 619 horsepower might be scary to read, but it's very tame in practice. Acceleration is never met by any sort of violence. It's not the same kick-in-the-head feel you'd get from a powerful combustion-engine car, nor is it that spooky, all-at-once warp drive you get from a high-power EV. Rather, it blends that elasticky-feel of electric acceleration with slight pauses in power from the engine's transmission.

2020 Polestar 1_KL_7
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

Speed in the 1 turns you into a shark, moving powerfully through dark water: sleek, forceful, quiet, but low-slung, especially when in the performance-oriented Power mode. The 1 is anything but light and it moves like it, too. You know what a plane feels like when it's taking off? How you can feel both the mass and velocity combine into momentum? It's like that.

But the most remarkable part of the 1 was its all-electric driving capabilities. The gasoline engine will only kick in when you exceed 99 mph or when you floor the accelerator aggressively. Otherwise, you're free to go about your business in rear-wheel drive, EV-only mode. 

2020 Polestar 1_OEM_14.JPG
2020 Polestar 1. Polestar

Polestar estimates EV-only driving to return 60 miles. I managed 55.8 miles of emissions-free driving through Vermont's Green Mountain National Forest on a curvy, 50-mph road with few stops and slowdowns.

What falls short: Tiny trunk, anyone?

I'd planned on running off with the 1 for 10 days, so I packed like I was going away for 10 days. We brought our medium-sized bags and thought nothing of it - surely, the big grand-tourer would also have a spacious enough trunk to accommodate us.

Reader, we thought wrong. We thought so wrong.

2020 Polestar 1_OEM_1.JPG
2020 Polestar 1. Polestar

It was almost like a scene from a movie. I opened the trunk for the first time and felt my eyes pop in shock at the shoebox of space I had to work with. Just as this happened, someone walked around from the other side of the car after admiring it. They said they'd just watched a review of it on YouTube but learned that "the trunk's really tiny, isn't it?"

You don't say!

2020 Polestar 1_OEM_8
2020 Polestar 1. Polestar

It's not like the back seats can fold down, either. So what did we do? We stuffed as much as we could into the trunk and piled the rest of our things in the back seats and on the floor. It worked.

I use "back seats" liberally here, because there isn't much headroom or legroom. In a pinch, they work, but I wouldn't want to put anyone there for an extended amount of time. Anyone I liked, anyway.

2020 Polestar 1_KL_50
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

The 1 also comes with Pilot Assist, Volvo's advanced semi-autonomous feature that includes adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. Pilot Assist was great on long stretches of highway. 

I turned it on, set the following distance for as far as it would go, and kept my hands lightly on the wheel as the car followed the road's curves and kept to my desired speed. It definitely cut down on driving fatigue.

2020 Polestar 1_OEM_4
2020 Polestar 1. Polestar

It wasn't a perfect system, though. Sometimes the car would inexplicably hang out in one extreme side of the lane. Other times, when the system couldn't "see" the road's lane markers anymore, it would deactivate the lane-keeping function without much warning. The green lane-keeping light would turn off - that was your only hint. I would have appreciated some kind of auditory cue.

On this front, I preferred Tesla's Autopilot, General Motors' Super Cruise, and Mercedes-Benz's Drive Pilot over Pilot Assist.

2020 Polestar 1_KL_6
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

Strangely, the 1's suspension didn't ride as softly as one would expect from a grand-tourer. Ride quality was on the harder side, with no setting to soften it. It seemed at odds with the otherwise smooth transmission, engine, motors, and brakes.

I have one complaint and it's about money

And here we arrive at my biggest gripe about the Polestar 1. It is very expensive. 

2020 Polestar 1_KL_5
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

The starting price is $155,000, which includes all options. Matte exterior paint is an extra $5,000. 

Other luxury grand-tourers in that price range include the Porsche 911, Mercedes-AMG GT, BMW M8, Aston Martin Vantage, and Audi R8. Among hybrids, it competes against the BMW i8, which isn't being made anymore, and the Acura NSX.

2020 Polestar 1_KL_53
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

But! The Polestar 1's hybrid powertrain certainly gives it an edge over gasoline engine-only cars. It's more powerful than the i8 and far more practical than the NSX, which has no back seats and a minuscule rear trunk. (Hilariously, though, the NSX's trunk is the same size as the 1's.) 

And the Polestar 1 is being made in very limited numbers. For some, the exclusivity could be the only thing that matters.

Our impressions: A future classic

2020 Polestar 1_KL_57
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

After completely draining the battery, charging the 1 took the better part of 24 hours while plugged into a garage wall outlet (I have no idea what the voltage was). Combined with the EV-only driving, I put 472 miles on the car before I stopped to fill it up. Per my own calculations, I was getting 37 mpg.

I have real trouble getting over the price, though. There's no denying the Polestar 1's exquisite looks and notable range returns, but I can't get over how it commands Aston Martin money. That's especially true when the interior, beautiful as it is, doesn't offer the Android operating system natively - as the all-electric Polestar 2 does - and appears to have been lifted straight out of a Volvo, which costs a mere fraction of the 1.

2020 Polestar 1_OEM_3
2020 Polestar 1. Polestar
247770_Volvo_V60_T8_Test_Drive_in_Lule_Sweden
Volvo V60. Volvo

The driving experience, too, isn't transcendent the way the Porsche Taycan EV's was. Don't get me wrong, it was very nice and the combined power makes you feel like a tacit force, but the curb weight does not make the car feel particularly agile. It is happiest sitting at speed, quietly, on a highway, or sweeping along a wide back road in a brisk but not breakneck pace.

But I can also easily see this 1 becoming a future classic. It's already got the looks and exclusivity. 

2020 Polestar 1_KL_18
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

Plug-in hybrids are that weird stop-gap right on our road to cutting out the reliance on fossil fuels altogether. Cars such as the Toyota RAV4 Prime and the Polestar 1 offer more range than most current EVs and they're largely more powerful than their solely combustion-engine counterparts. Until the EV revolution fully takes hold, plug-in hybrids are our long-distance and efficiency solution.

But when the EV revolution finally does happen, I bet we'll look back on cool hybrids like the Polestar 1 with the same sort of nostalgia that people look back on vintage analog cars now. 

2020 Polestar 1_KL_41
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

The 1 is a very specific response to a very specific transitional stage of today's automotive market. Had it come 10 years earlier, maybe people would have dismissed it as just another Prius. 

But advancements in manufacturing and battery technology have given us a contemporary plug-in hybrid that is not only mighty and fast, but will also age gracefully in the coming decades. It's met with a buying populace that's only becoming more and more willing to embrace electrified cars. 

2020 Polestar 1_KL_26
2020 Polestar 1. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

The Polestar 1 is here - now - to enjoy this very propitious moment in automotive history. When it goes, it likely will not return again.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • If it takes a miracle for Trump to stay in office, evangelicals like Michele Bachmann are fine with that

    As the inevitability of President Trump’s loss became apparent even to his acolyte Kellyanne Conway in recent days, his supporters increasingly pinned their hopes for a second term on a last-ditch appeal, not to the Supreme Court, but to the one power that can outvote it: God.

  • Omar renews push to 'cancel rent and mortgage payments' during pandemic

    Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed the legislation in April but concerns about an impending wave of evictions has continued to grow.

  • Dr. Jill Biden: Who is America’s next First Lady?

    Educator says she wants to keep on teaching when Joe Biden becomes president

  • Biden reportedly picks Obama veterans for coronavirus czar and surgeon general

    President-elect Joe Biden has settled on a team to lead the U.S. through its biggest ongoing crisis, two people familiar with the decision tell Politico.Jeff Zients, who headed the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama and is co-chair of Biden's transition team, will reportedly be named the White House's COVID-19 coordinator. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general under Obama, will reportedly return to his role with more responsibilities, and Biden's coronavirus advisory board co-chair Marcella Nunez-Smith will get a special role focused on health disparities.Zients "isn't a health care guru, and he's the first to say that," one source close to Biden told Politico. But his managerial experience is seen as an asset as the U.S. prepares to roll out a vaccine and combat the coronavirus-induced economic crisis — "he's essentially playing that role with the transition now," the source said. Zients will reportedly be paired with health experts including Murthy, who has already been a part of Biden's coronavirus plans. Nunez-Smith, a Yale University associate professor of medicine, will meanwhile help address how COVID-19 and other health care issues disproportionately affect people of color.The left wing of the Democratic party isn't expected to be thrilled with Zients' selection, The New York Times reports. Progressive groups such as Revolving Door Project and Justice Democrats have already pointed out his corporate record, and the fact that an anesthesia company managed under the investment firm Zients ran had poor reviews. Under Obama, "his role was essentially to be a management consultant for the executive branch: cutting costs, finding efficiencies and looking at things like a businessman," Revolving Door said in a document about Zients' background.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia

  • Tokyo prosecutors consider summary indictment of ex-PM Abe officials: Asahi

    Tokyo prosecutors are considering a summary indictment of two officials in former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's office for alleged violation of political funding laws, the daily Asahi reported on Friday. Prosecutors believe the officials failed to report income and expenditures totalling some 30 million yen ($289,000) related to cherry blossom viewing parties held for Abe supporters when he was in office, the Asahi report said. Under Japanese law, a summary indictment would mean the officials avoid a full court trial process.

  • Is Trump really going to run for president again in 2024?

    Media reports suggest President Trump is eyeing another bid for the White House in four years. Will Trump 2024 become a reality?

  • Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island

    Bangladesh has started moving Rohingya families from a port near its border with Myanmar, to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal. Some 1,600 refugees were relocated on Friday on naval vessels - despite complaints by human rights groups that they were being coerced. Bhasan Char is a flood-prone island that emerged from the sea just 20 years ago. But Bangladesh's government says some Rohingya must be taken there to ease overcrowding in refugee camps. Two Rohingya being relocated told Reuters their names appeared on lists compiled by government-appointed local leaders without their consent. While, an 18-year-old woman said her husband had put their names on the list thinking it was for food rations. The Rohingya are a Muslim minority group which fled Myanmar for Bangladesh, following a military-led crackdown in 2017. The UN has accused Myanmar of having genocidal intent, but the government there says its forces were targeting militants. There are now more than a million Rohingya living in crowded, squalid conditions in Bangladesh's refugee camps, where they're at risk of getting diseases.

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • Climate change: UK aim of 68% emissions cut a 'colossal challenge'

    The "ambitious" target for 2030 would see the UK move faster than any major economy, the PM says.

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons

    President-elect Joe Biden said when it comes to the Department of Justice, he is "not going to be telling them what they have to do and don't have to do."Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, and the discussion turned to reports that President Trump is contemplating preemptively pardoning his adult children, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Biden said this "concerns me in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks [at] us as a nation of laws and justice."Biden promised that he is "not going to be saying, 'Go prosecute A, B, or C,' I'm not going to be telling them. That's not the role, it's not my Justice Department, it's the people's Justice Department. So the persons or person I pick to run that department are going to be people who are going to have the independent capacity to decide who gets prosecuted, who doesn't."Harris, who once served as California's attorney general, added that the administration will assume that "any decision coming out of the Justice Department ... should be based on the law, it should not be influence by politics, period."More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia

  • UN rights chief laments worsening situation in Belarus

    The United Nations' human rights chief lamented a deteriorating situation in Belarus and said Friday that reported beatings of protesters by security forces may in some cases amount to torture. Michelle Bachelet, the high commissioner for human rights, told the U.N. Human Rights Council there has been no improvement since a September debate about Belarus and “recent weeks have seen continued deterioration, particularly with respect to the right of peaceful assembly.”

  • Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s MAGA-Loving Defense Team Implodes

    While Kyle Rittenhouse awaits trial for killing two people at a Kenosha, Wisconsin, Black Lives Matter protest this summer, his lawyers are in prosecutors’ crosshairs.From the start of the high-profile case, Rittenhouse’s lawyers have attracted nearly as much attention as he has. Now, the 17-year-old’s main lawyer, John Pierce, is off the case, after prosecutors argued that fundraisers for Rittenhouse could act as a “slush fund” for the embattled attorney. Another prominent attorney who has associated himself with Rittenhouse, Lin Wood, also appears to have pivoted away from the case in order to focus his efforts on overturning President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.Rittenhouse was charged with reckless homicide after he fatally shot two people and wounded a third person at the August protest. He has pleaded not guilty and says he acted in self-defense.The Lawyer Raising Money for Kyle Rittenhouse Nearly Sank His Own Law FirmPierce and Wood emerged as Rittenhouse champions shortly after his arrest. Earlier this year, the pair had banded together to launch the “FightBack” foundation, an organization with a nebulous set of missions, many of them apparently litigating right-wing grievances with the media. Some of the foundation’s funds were redirected to Pierce’s own law firm.FightBack’s launch came at a fortunate moment for Pierce. The law firm he leads has been sued by at least four payday lenders and one legal services company this year, all of them alleging unpaid bills, The Daily Beast previously reported. In April, another lender accused the firm of owing them $65 million. The debts, plus an unspecified rehab stint for Pierce earlier this year, aligned with a recent exodus of more than 60 lawyers from Pierce’s firm.Pierce and Wood advertised the FightBack foundation as a way for Rittenhouse’s fans—of which there are many on the right—to donate money to his defense. But in a Thursday court appearance, prosecutors argued that the money stream could act as a “slush fund” to pay off Pierce’s debts.Pierce had no income and monthly expenses of $49,481, prosecutors alleged in a motion. He was also approximately $1.2 million in debt and was being sued for allegedly violating the rental agreement on his $1.3 million home.“This creates a potential conflict of interest for attorney Pierce,” the motion read, as reported by The Chicago Tribune. “Given his own substantial personal debts, his involvement with an unregulated and opaque ‘slush fund’ provides ample opportunity for self-dealing and fraud. The more that the Foundation raises in donations, the more he may personally benefit. Money that should be held in trust for the defendant may instead be used to repay attorney Pierce’s numerous creditors.”Pierce denied those allegations in an email to The Daily Beast. “The allegations you reference are ludicrous,” he wrote. “All of the funds are controlled by Kyle’s mother Wendy. In addition, I have no affiliation whatsoever with that foundation.” (In fact, Pierce was affiliated with FightBack until September, when he stepped down the day after a Daily Beast report revealing its contributions to his law firm.)Prosecutors also claimed Pierce had broken rules about attorney conduct, accusing him of potentially influencing future jurors with complaints about the district attorney overseeing the case. On Twitter, Pierce stoked ire against District Attorney Michael Graveley, claiming he was “in active (and weirdly familiar) texting communication with main BLM activist for six weeks prior to, during and after the riots.”This Gun Coffee Brand Was MAGA Royalty. Then It Turned on Kyle Rittenhouse. Pierce and another Rittenhouse defense attorney, Andrew Calderon, announced Thursday that they would withdraw from the case, shortly after prosecutors filed motions to disqualify them.Pierce told The Daily Beast that the withdrawal “was always the plan.”“Now that we have successfully gotten Kyle bailed out and have built an amazing criminal defense team in Wisconsin,” he said, “I am turning my attention to the massive tasks of preparing Kyle’s defamation and other civil claims as well as orchestrating our new fundraising efforts to ensure we have the resources to get through trial.”Those fundraising efforts might be in flux, however, as the FightBack foundation turns its attention from Rittenhouse and toward overturning Trump’s 2020 loss.“For the foreseeable future, FightBack will be focusing on exposing fraud in the November 3 election,” Wood tweeted last week. (He is currently involved in long-shot lawsuits challenging the election results, and peddled false voter fraud theories in a press conference this week.) “Going forward, anyone who wishes to make donations for Kyle should contact his criminal defense attorney, John Pierce.”Neither Wood nor Pierce answered questions on Friday about Pierce’s relationship with fundraising now that he is no longer Rittenhouse’s attorney.Wood’s tweet also signaled that he was pulling away from Rittenhouse’s case. “Lin has withdrawn from representing Kyle,” Pierce confirmed to The Daily Beast.Because Wood, who mostly handles defamation cases, was never officially Rittenhouse’s criminal attorney, his exact relationship with Rittenhouse’s legal team is unclear.“I am not and have never been a criminal lawyer for Kyle. I am a civil trial lawyer,” Wood told The Daily Beast. He added that Pierce was no longer associated with FightBack, which prosecutors had argued was a potential Pierce slush fund.“John Pierce is not affiliated with my foundation,” Wood said. “I understand Mark Richards is the criminal lawyer for Kyle in Wisconsin.”Richards, a Racine, Wisconsin, defense attorney confirmed that neither of the other two lawyers was representing Rittenhouse in the homicide case.“I am representing Kyle in th criminal matter atty’s pierce & wood are not,” he wrote The Daily Beast in an email. “We are very thankful for all the support from both individuals, the foundation & the prople who have donated.” [sic]Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Iran tells IAEA it will accelerate underground uranium enrichment

    Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

  • Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

    President Trump reportedly needs no encouragement to start praising the dangerous, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.The most pressing matter for federal Republicans right now is the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the body. But in a meeting with advisers and top Senate Republicans about that matter, Trump totally derailed the conversation by bringing up QAnon, people familiar with the discussion tell The Washington Post.Trump is reportedly not thrilled with Georgia and that fact that it flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, and is publicly upset with Republican leaders in the state who haven't somehow overturned the election for him. So even though Republican advisers say Trump's help is "key to convincing his die-hard supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue" in the January runoff election, the president isn't thrilled about doing so, the Post reports. "Advisers say he has been frustrated at how some GOP senators have criticized him," leading Trump to appear "disinterested" when discussing Senate campaign plans, the Post continues.That was clear in a recent meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), and other aides. As they discussed Georgia's Senate races, Trump brought up the QAnon-supporting soon-to-be congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump mispronounced the name of the group as "Q-an-uhn," and then said supporters of the theory that purports Democrats are a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal "basically believe in good government," people familiar tell the Post. Everyone reportedly went silent until White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mentioned he had "never heard it described that way," the Post reports.Trump has been asked to denounce QAnon several times, but usually gives the theory his tacit approval instead.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia

  • Greek FM: Turkey's moves to ease tensions 'unconvincing'

    Turkey’s recent moves to de-escalate a clash with Greece and Cyprus over east Mediterranean energy reserves are “unconvincing” and European Union leaders need to take action that will prompt Ankara to heed international law, Greece’s foreign minister said on Friday. Nikos Dendias said Turkey opted not to seize an opportunity that European Union leaders offered it in October to ease tensions in the region so that the 27-member bloc could start reshaping its fraught relations with Ankara.

  • Pompeo says violence levels in Afghanistan 'unacceptably high'

    Violence in Afghanistan is "unacceptably high" as delayed peace negotiations get underway, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, adding that Washington has asked the warring parties to "stand back and indeed stand down." Pompeo's comments, made in a virtual address to the IISS Manama Dialogue, an annual security conference, came two days after Kabul-backed and Taliban negotiators reached a deal in Doha to proceed with talks on a political settlement to decades of strife. Pompeo noted that he met with the negotiating teams during a Nov. 21 visit to Doha and he said he told both sides that the strife must be reduced.

  • 'Simply unthinkable': Law officers call for halt to executions in Trump's final weeks

    Five executions are scheduled before Joe Biden, who opposes capital punishment, takes office. Ninety current and former law officials want a halt.

  • California fire danger remains high even as winds ease

    Fire danger remained high Friday amid unpredictable wind gusts and dry conditions in Southern California, as crews made progress against blazes that burned several homes and injured two firefighters. The region's notorious Santa Ana winds decreased slightly but red flag warnings of extreme wildfire risk were in place into the weekend because of low humidity. After the weather calms in the southern part of the state, winds are expected to increase in Northern California starting Sunday, forecasters said.

  • Top Hong Kong politician announces he is living in exile in Denmark and pledges to move to UK

    Former Hong Kong politician Ted Hui has announced he has chosen to go into exile as Beijing intensifies its crackdown on high-profile figures of the former British colony’s pro-democracy movement. Mr Hui, 38, initially fled to Denmark this week where he was joined by his family, but he said he would make his way to the UK to continue his pro-democratic activities. He joins Nathan Law, a prominent Hong Kong human rights activist now based in London, and a growing diaspora of dissidents who are continuing to advocate for more international pressure on China to allow greater rights and freedoms in the Asian financial hub. “My personal determination is that my exile will not be a migration. My only home is Hong Kong which is why I will not apply for asylum in any country,” said Mr Hui, adding that he would make it his “life mission” to fight for the city’s freedom. “There is no word to explain my pain and it’s hard to hold back tears,” he said as he announced his decision via Facebook. Mr Hui also revealed he had resigned from the opposition Democratic Party of Hong Kong. Last month he was one of 15 legislators who quit the city’s legislative council in protest at Beijing’s decision to oust four colleagues over their political views.