Year in Review: Anderson designates $20 million in ARP spending

Dec. 30—ANDERSON — During the past year, the city of Anderson has distributed more than $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

The city received $23.1 million through the federal program with the funds to be appropriated by the end of 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

Madison County has spent $7.1 million of the $26 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

The city of Anderson has set aside $9 million for upgrades to the water system.

The ARP spending plan also includes $900,000 for homeless initiatives and $700,000 for administrative costs.

The city council approved $3 million for employee bonuses for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anderson formed several committees, including local residents and stakeholders, to determine how the remaining funds will be distributed.

The city still has $4.2 million to be distributed through homeowner assistance, small businesses.

The administration announced Thursday that 17 homeowners received a total of $344,993 to make home improvements, with another $1.9 million available.

All $2.2 million has been distributed to the non-profits and affordable housing.

The Anderson Scholar House program of JobSource received $660,000 from the Affordable Housing allocation, with $575,000 going to the Anderson Housing Authority for the Lincolnshire Apartments remodeling and $525,000 to the Home Court at the Wigwam project.

Cathy Gray, owner of Interior & Garden Design, received $25,000 in American Rescue Plan funds. Gray's business has been located at the former Seybert's Electronics store at 14th and Main Streets for the past 14 years.

Gray said she located in the former Gentry Cabinets location for a decade before moving to downtown Anderson.

Her intention for the funding is to enclose an outside courtyard area to the north of the store to include a fence.

The city awarded $2.2 million in federal funds for affordable housing projects.

The Anderson Community Development Corp. (ACDC) is working with Habitat for Humanity of Madison County, the Anderson High School Career Center and the Anderson First Community Center to construct affordable housing.

Kevin Sulc, chairperson of ACDC, said they worked to develop a pilot revitalization program.

"The three organizations working together with other future partners to target a specific neighborhood to have a long-term impact through new housing, blight elimination and homeowner assistance," he said.

Sulc said they reviewed census tracts.

The targeted neighborhood is between Pearl and Fletcher streets and to 25th Street on the south.

JobSource was awarded $525,000 for the Anderson Scholar House program that helps single women with children to obtain an educational degree.

The city is providing $575,000 to the Anderson Housing Authority for the renovation of the Lincolnshire Apartments at 12th and Lincoln streets.

A total of $660,000 was provided for the construction of the Home Court Apartments at the Wigwam.

BWI through its new company Building and Impacting Communities Inc. plans to construct a $12.9 million building on property to the southeast of the historic Wigwam complex.

The county provided $2.5 million in bonus pay for employees as a result of the pandemic.

To over escalating medical costs covered by the county's health insurance the county used $675,000 in American Rescue Plan funds.

A committee has approved $465,000 for three studies including a thoroughfare plan, utility services and a park plan.

ARP funds in the amount of $728,000 was spent on walkie talkie type radios for correctional officers and $1.7 million to upgrade the criminal justice system.

