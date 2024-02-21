Review: Angello's 2 Go makes Italian carryout delicious, easy

A cup of rich, creamy tomato bisque is the perfect add-on to your order from Angello's 2 Go in Jackson Township.

JACKSON TWP. − Wanting to visit with friends over dinner at their home in North Canton, I offered to bring some Italian specialties from Angello’s 2 Go to share.

Located at 5081 Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township, I knew it would be a quick stop to pick up my order, and the foods would still be hot when I arrived at my friends' house. Online ordering was easy; the difficult part was narrowing the selection. I chose some variety, and we weren’t disappointed.

For myself, I ordered a cup of the tomato bisque ($3.99), lasagna ($13.49, which included a small salad, dressing and bread), a hand-rolled meatball ($1.99) to accompany my lasagna, and tiramisu to share.

My friend John wanted a meatball sub ($10.99) and Jonathan’s antipasto salad ($10.99). Jeff decided on a medium thin-crust specialty pizza ($14.49) − Margarita meets Bianca − as well as Quinn’s cobb salad ($10.99) with Caesar dressing.

Jonathan's antipasto salad from Angello's 2 Go is overflowing with salami, pepperoni and ham, and comes with house-made Italian dressing and bread.

When I arrived to pick up my order at Angello's 2 Go, located near the intersection of Fulton Road NW and Everhard Road NW, I waited only a few minutes while my order was checked off and carefully packed, with all the cold items in one bag and the hot items in another. The pizza, of course, was hot and boxed.

We sat at John and Jeff’s home with the feast before us on the dining room table, extra plates, forks and spoons for those shareable opportunities of “Can I taste that?” or “Will you serve me a bit of that?”

The 14-inch Margarita Meets Blanco specialty pizza from Angello's 2 Go arrived fresh from the brick-bottom oven with a golden, lightly crisped crust.

The tomato bisque was just the right size portion, and it was smooth and creamy, with a touch of the acidity from the tomatoes. Although the bisque included crackers, I passed on them for fear of fill up. The lasagna had a generous amount of assorted cheeses, and the tomato sauce was plentiful. The sauce had some tomato pieces throughout, and it was surprisingly on the sweet side. Even though I shared several bites, I obviously enjoyed the lasagna and the meatball because after just a few minutes it was gone. (Talk to an Italian grandmother, and she’ll tell you gentle handling and slow simmering in sauce make for great meatballs. Angello’s 2 Go has that magic touch!)

There's a generous portion of lasagna underneath the layers of cheeses and Angello's 2 Go's homemade marinara sauce.

John’s meatball sub was large − enough for two meals or to share. The sub had hand-rolled fresh meatballs in sauce with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta roll. It wasn’t over-sauced and soggy, which was much appreciated. His antipasto salad with homemade Italian dressing was packed with mixed greens, salami, pepperoni, ham, assorted peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese. It could be a meal itself.

It takes a hearty appetite to tackle this meatball sub on a toasted ciabatta roll from Angello's 2 Go in Jackson Township.

Jeff’s pizza was an interesting mix of flavors on a thin crust. The crust was done well, with golden spots on the bottom and side, but we felt the olive oil and garlic sauce made it appear overly greasy. It was packed from edge to edge with a generous amount of not only the olive oil and garlic sauce but tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, basil and oregano. You definitely noticed the garlic sauce.The cobb salad included mixed greens and hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, avocados, green onions, chicken, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Jeff added a Caesar dressing to compliment the mix.

It’s worth noting that we all commented that every entree item would have easily been enough for two. The portions were generous at such a reasonable price.

Quinn's cobb salad, with choice of dressing, is packed with egg, tomato, avocado, chicken, bacon and Blue cheese crumbles at Angello's 2 Go in Jackson Township.

I requested a cup of strong coffee from my hosts, and shared the square of tiramisu. It, too, was enjoyable. Not mushy, with very distinct layers of ladyfingers, mascarpone cream filling and a dusting of cocoa on top. A few spoonfuls were the perfect ending to a filling Italian meal.

The menu has depth and variety, and the carryout could easily become a “go to” favorite when you want a meal, made from scratch with quality ingredients, to take home and enjoy, fuss free. Angello’s 2 Go should be listed under “favorites” on your phone.

A perfect square of not-too-sweet tiramisu finishes off a meal from Angello's 2 Go, on Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township.

If you go

WHAT - Angello’s 2 Go

WHERE – 5081 Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township; 330-956-5860

HOURS – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday.

MORE − Check out the menu and order at Angellos2go.com or by phone; drive-thru pickup window is available.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Review: Angello's 2 Go makes Italian carryout delicious, easy