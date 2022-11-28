Nov. 28—ENFIELD — Kelly Jackson, whose 14-year-old son was subjected to racism and threats in August while fundraising for the high school's football team, is asking officials to establish a civilian review board for residents who may have concerns about justice being served by police in certain instances.

Jackson said the board would be a way to help the department and the people they protect work together on best serving the community.

Christopher P. Oliver of Haynes Street was charged with second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias and breach of peace on Oct. 25 after officers determined he used a racial slur and threatened to shoot Jackson's son on Aug. 13.

The arrest was made after police viewed a bodycam video of what happened during the incident when Jackson's son and his teammates were going door to door for their annual fundraiser.

The student-athlete told police right after the incident that two residents of the house called him racial slurs, and one threatened to shoot him.

No arrest was made at the time.

Police said they interviewed witnesses and had no evidence that the athlete had been threatened.

Jackson said she has not been able to move on after the incident and thinks more can be done.

"My confidence was shaken by the police department," Jackson told the Town Council at the Nov. 14 meeting where she requested the review board be established through its public safety committee. "I'm not here to tear down the department. I'm here to work on making it better for our community."

Jackson said the situation involving her son was completely chaotic because a lot went wrong that day.

"It was a closed case, a done deal," she said, describing the response from police who said they couldn't initially arrest the man who made threats to shoot the athlete.

"If I had not known about Freedom of Information requests (to watch the bodycam video herself), then it would have stayed that way."

Police Chief Alaric Fox said last week the department maintains a robust personnel complaint procedure. He said it complies with all applicable state requirements for the public to make a complaint about personnel in person, online, or by telephone and to have it investigated by a supervisor.

Moreover, he said, a complaint analysis is completed every year as part of the department's accreditation requirements.

Fox said all department personnel attend recertification training in multiple subject areas mandated by state law, including bias and hate crimes, cultural diversity, de-escalation techniques, procedural justice, implicit bias, police and the public, and liability, which includes racial profiling.

In addition, Fox said, department personnel receive advanced training above and beyond what is mandatory each year in bias free policing. The local training was last conducted on March 1.

Each year, the department completes a bias-based profiling report, which is a summary of any policing complaints received in the previous year, Fox said.

Jackson told the Town Council she read about the department's training and policies. But, she said, the incident left her asking several questions, including how many others have gone through something in the town that left them feeling justice wasn't served, and if others know they can file a Freedom of Information request.

Jackson said that Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu will let her know when the public safety committee will meet to discuss the idea of establishing a civilian review board.

"The people in this town deserve to have a second set of unbiased eyes,"

Jackson said. "That would also help our police for a case like this when much was missed because there was so much going on."

