Review board to decide what’s next for CMPD, teacher who says she was wrongfully detained

The Citizens Review Board is holding an evidentiary hearing Thursday to decide what comes next for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teacher who said officers wrongly detained her.

It all stems from an incident in summer 2021 when Jasmine Horne Horne told Channel 9 that she was sitting in her car outside her home when CMPD officers quickly moved in.

“I wasn’t stopped, I was ambushed by the police,” she previously told Reporter DaShawn Brown. “I was already sitting in my car in front of my house when they stopped me and they followed me.”

Her name is similar to the suspect’s name who police were looking for in connection with a June 13 stabbing. Horne said one of the officers even pointed a gun at her because they mistakenly believed her to be the woman they were looking for.

She was handcuffed and put inside a patrol car, according to police. CMPD said she was cooperative, compliant and helped with the investigation. When officers realized Horne was not the suspect they were looking for, she was released within 15 minutes of her first being placed in handcuffs, CMPD said. She wasn’t hurt in the incident and neither were any of the officers, police said.

In January, CMPD released body camera video of the incident.

In the video, one of the CMPD officers can be heard explaining to the woman’s grandmother and mother what he believed had gone wrong. They said they got an email that the actual suspect was driving the woman’s car.

At that time, Brown sat down with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings, who said the officers on the scene acted in good faith with the information they had. Jennings said the wrong information was entered into the system.

The department said an internal investigation was conducted by the CMPD Internal Affairs Bureau. The teacher then appealed CMPD’s finding to the Citizens Review Board.

In April, the Citizens Review Board voted 9-0 in favor of Horne, coming to a conclusion that she was wrongfully detained.

If the board rules in favor of Horne during Thursday’s closed session, it will issue a recommendation to the police chief and city manager. The chief then has seven days to take action and report the decision to the city manager -- who has the final say.

