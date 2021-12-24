Year in Review: Bomb threats evacuate schools, student arrested

Dec. 24—The Times is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2021. Here is No. 9.

The Cullman City and Cullman County School Systems were disrupted at several points earlier this year due to a multi-state effort to call in bomb threats to various schools, and one local juvenile was arrested in September for taking part in the threats.

Cullman High School, Cullman Middle School and West Point Middle School were each evacuated at different points in August and September as authorities followed up on bomb threats made against the schools, as well as the Cullman County Courthouse — which also received a threat from the same group.

After an investigation involving law enforcement agencies across four states, the juvenile was arrested in late September.

During the press conference to announce the arrest, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said information that can be released about the person arrested is limited because they are a juvenile, but the person was part of a group of juveniles in four other states who called in threats to schools.

The group was taking part in an internet/social media prank called "swatting," which involves calling in a bomb threat to a school or other facility and videoing the response of the responding police officers or SWAT team, Gentry said.

He said the community should know that everyone is safe and law enforcement did a great job in taking care of the county's schools, and he and many of the other officers involved in the investigation have children of their own in Cullman County's schools.

"Our children are our most precious resource, and for somebody to do this to put fear in the hearts of students and teachers, mothers, fathers, grandparents, it's just, to me, it's unspeakable," he said.

Gentry said the arrests made during this investigation should also serve as a warning for others who are thinking about doing the same thing.

"I hope that this is a lesson that will be learned for other juveniles, other people, that decide that they want to do something called 'swatting' where they're wanting to video law enforcement like this," he said. "Because it will affect your life in a negative way when we come and we arrest you for terrorist threats."

Cullman Police Department Public Information Officer Adam Clark thanked all of the law enforcement officers from the different agencies that were involved in the case and said their cooperation made the investigation easier.

He said the local investigators on the case from the Cullman Police Department were Sergeant Trey Higginbotham and Lieutenant Intae Suh, and from the Cullman Sheriff's Office were Investigator Jeff Lawson and Lieutenant Phillip Harris.

"They did a fantastic job getting these guys, and we just want to let you know that we appreciate all the hard work that these guys do from day to day," Clark said.

Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock said every juvenile involved in the threats will face consequences for their actions.

"It's a very serious matter, and everyone treats it seriously, and for that reason, we want everybody to rest assured that this community is safe and law enforcement will continue to ferret out the evidence and bring these subjects to justice," he said.