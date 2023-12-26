Year in review: Checking in with Charlie, who was born at the Bainbridge ferry terminal

Editor's note: As 2023 winds to a close, the Sun is checking in on a few stories we reported earlier in the year, as an update on the people involved. Today, we catch up with the Wetzels, of Bainbridge Island, subjects of a popular story last spring after their son was born at the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND — At this point, Leanne and Pete Wetzel are used to the responses that come when people hear about their son’s birth.

For his part, Charlie, who arrived into the world in April in a surprise birth in the vehicle holding lanes at the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal, in the vehicle his parents had planned to take over to a Seattle hospital, is doing great eight months later. He and his family will always have a story to smile about.

“They want to know, ‘How was the car?’” Leanne says with a laugh. “‘Did it show up on your Carfax?’”

Charlie Wetzel dressed in style for the Christmas season.

Says Pete: “Judging how happy of a kid he is now when he sees other people, having the story when growing up is going to be phenomenal for him. He has an instant icebreaker too.”

Charlie has become a social butterfly and has a knack for attracting attention with his smile when his family goes out to dinner. He also has a penchant for barrel rolls. He was Charlie Brown for Halloween and served as baby Jesus in a manger at a live Nativity scene earlier this month. As the Wetzels look back on 2023 and its excitement, there’s plenty to be thankful for.

Happy and healthy

Charlie’s story has spread, and the Wetzels will every so often hear from people who are familiar with the tale.

“When we get on the boat, a lot of times we’ll be with Charlie, we get stopped by the Washington State Ferries crew — ‘Is this Charlie?!’ And they want to hear the story,” Pete said.

Charlie Wetzel dressed as Charlie Brown for Halloween.

The Wetzels had been on their way to the hospital the morning of April 6 and were waiting for the 7:55 a.m. ferry from Bainbridge Island over to Seattle when it became apparent that Charlie would wait for his arrival no longer. Tara Kenneway, also in line for the ferry that morning and a total stranger to the Wetzels at that point, heard Pete’s yells for help, and the three of them welcomed the child into the world before first responders could arrive. The ferry Suquamish was delayed briefly for the Bainbridge Island Fire Department, which transported the family onto the vessel and over to a hospital.

“You would think that if you made a commuter boat late, you were the reason people missed getting to work on time or missed their plane, they would be upset,” Pete said. “But we have witnessed none of that. Everyone has been more than kind, it’s really been a blessing.”

Charlie Wetzel naps in his car seat with a ferry blanket that his "Ferry Godmother" Tara Kenneway gifted him, as the family talks about Charlie's unexpected arrival in the ferry lanes, at Bainbridge Island's Waterfront Park on May 19.

Months later, life is good. Charlie is happy and healthy. The family has visited with first responders who helped that day and has been told to bring him back for a visit any time, Pete said. And the Wetzels have stayed in touch with Kenneway, Charlie’s “ferry godmother.”

“We think that’s going to be a lifelong bond,” Pete said.

Pete and Leanne have watched ties grow among their three children, and they’ve spent time together just as a family of five. Charlie's world is gradually growing, and he's now on the verge of big moves.

“It’s pretty shocking to me that he is already 8 months old,” Leanne said. “I can’t believe time has just gone that fast. He is rolling around with purpose to get into things and not too far away from starting to crawl to things like Christmas trees and his sisters’ toys. Life is going to get interesting here in just a little bit with him a little more mobile.”

Pete and Leanne Wetzel with their son Charlie at Bainbridge Island's Waterfront Park on May 19.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Charlie, baby born at Bainbridge ferry terminal, is healthy