Year in review: Cleveland County District Court

Dec. 28—Cleveland County District Court was a busy place in 2022, starting in January when new Special Judge Bridget Childers was sworn in to replace Jequita Napoli, who retired in 2021.

Childers assumed Napoli's docket (mental health cases, guardianships, protective orders and small claims), plus some family law cases.

In February, Judge Michael Tupper sentenced Rebecca Hogue following a jury trial, where she was convicted in November of the first-degree murder of her 2-year-old son, under Oklahoma's "failure to protect" laws.

A jury recommended she be sentenced to life in prison, but Judge Tupper suspended the sentence to 16 months.

In April, Gage Ford was found guilty of domestic assault and battery crimes against his former girlfriend and their child who was in her womb at the time of the crimes.

In August, Ford was sentenced to 40 years in prison by Judge Thad Balkman.

He faces similar charges in Muskogee County, where the victims are also a former girlfriend and his child who was in her womb.

In May, Judge Lori Walkley presided over a case involving a marijuana business owned by several Norman area people and their farm in Noble.

It was a plaintiff's verdict but indicative of the growing amount of civil cases involving marijuana grow and dispensary businesses.

Most don't end up going to trial, but there have been many filed that were settled or ruled upon at summary judgment.

Attorney Stan Ward files a lawsuit on behalf of hundreds against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Ultimately, Seminole County District Judge Timothy Olsen — assigned the case after Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman recused — granted the plaintiff's summary judgment.

Another case was filed against OTA but nothing really happened at trial level in Norman, and the Supreme Court assumed original jurisdiction.

In September, a jury found Yiseoel Allen guilty of raping a minor and recommended two life sentences, with Judge Walkley presiding.

Another jury found Jacob Barber guilty of first-degree murder and Judge Tupper sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A jury found Stacey Zimmerman incompetent to stand trial in a case where she was charged with shooting and killing a man who previously lived with her. Originally, Zimmerman had claimed a Stand Your Ground defense; while out of jail on bail, she absconded to New Mexico. Judge Balkman presided.

In October, security cameras were installed in all courtrooms.