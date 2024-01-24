Review: The College Inn in Alliance offers homestyle food at affordable prices

The sign at 935 W. State St. in Alliance welcomes you to The College Inn.

ALLIANCE − A meal at The College Inn comes just as advertised − a comfortable homestyle restaurant with a large menu and affordable prices.

A friend and I went there for lunch on a Friday afternoon at the spot at 935 W. State St. We were fortunate to not have to wait for a table, and were comfortable at our clean booth.

Table Six review: Review: Table Six Kitchen + Bar offers fresh options in Jackson Township

Everyone around us seemed to be regulars. An Alliance city school bus driver, preferring to remain anonymous, was on his lunch break. He told me he frequents the restaurant for what he liked to call the “reliably good food.” His favorites included The Club ($9.95; a triple decker sandwich of ham, turkey, bacon, American and Swiss cheese with lettuce and tomato) or the Hen & Hog ($9.25; grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and provolone on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and a hint of Parmesan peppercorn).

My friend and I decided to share the Broccoli Cheddar Poofs ($4.75), because I’m one of those odd people who love broccoli. They were hot, cheesy and fun to eat, and consisted of broccoli and cheddar cheese in a golden breading served with ranch for dipping. Honestly, the ranch wasn’t even needed.

Broccoli cheddar poofs are a veggie-and-cheese-forward appetizer with golden breading available at The College Inn in Alliance.

It was Ohio winter weather that day, so soup was in order. We both chose a cup ($3.95) of the stuffed pepper soup. The first thing I noticed was how it was filled with ground beef, chunks of tomato, and pieces of green bell pepper. It was a warming bowl of tasty house-made soup.

A cup of stuffed pepper soup at The College Inn in Alliance is welcoming on an Ohio winter day.

Our waitress, Pat, was friendly but busy. She told me she has worked at The College Inn − in operation since 1997 − for 24 years.

Since we were in Alliance, the home of the University of Mount Union, we decided to split the Purple Raider ($10.50). Billed as the sandwich of champions, it consisted of layers roast beef, grilled mushrooms, onions and tomatoes, topped with American cheese and a drizzle of barbecue sauce. It was a hearty and delicious mess to eat. Our forks and knives definitely came in handy.

This Purple Raider sandwich is listed as a house favorite at The College Inn, and is served with house-made chips.

Pub food and drinks: Review: Harmon's Pub in Canton serve up good food, cheer

Since it was Friday, we also shared Louie’s beer battered fish dinner (available Fridays only for $10.95). It was a generous 12-ounce Icelandic cod fillet that had been beer-battered, dipped and fried, and served with a toasted bun, French fries, a cup of coleslaw and some tartar sauce. The fish tasted fresh, and the coating just lightly salted. It’s been awhile since I’ve had beer-battered fried fish, and this was enjoyable.

There are so many menu choices, including side salads or main salads and deli specialties (think BLT or grilled Swiss cheese on rye), hot dogs (kraut, bacon cheddar, or coney), other dinner options (creamed chicken n’ biscuits or a smothered chopped sirloin), wraps and even low carb options (a bun-less Philly or a bun-less cheesy cow). Burgers are available, and it wouldn’t be a college town restaurant without a veggie burger, also on the menu.

Reach Bev at bshaffer@gannett.com or 330-580-8318.

Louie's beer-battered Icelandic cod is available on Fridays only as a dinner or sandwich at The College Inn in Alliance.

If you go

WHAT − The College Inn

WHERE − 935 W. State St., Alliance; 330-823-3332

HOURS − 11a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: The College Inn in Alliance has a large menu at affordable prices.