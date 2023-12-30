Year in Review: County bicentennial events mark 2023 as a year of reflection, looking to the future

Dec. 30—ANDERSON — Madison County's year-long celebration of its 200th birthday was dedicated to telling stories — from its past, and how its present may shape its future.

"I think in every corner of Madison County, there's a story to be told," Tim Lanane, who chaired the county's Bicentennial Committee, said in early March.

Throughout the year, Lanane and other members of the committee encouraged communities to host events tailored to their individual histories. They worked to provide local school districts with materials spotlighting local history, allowing teachers to incorporate lessons that otherwise may not have made their way into the classroom.

"All of the events were centered around that educational piece of making sure our community understood the history of our county," said Bicentennial Committee member Darla Sallee. "I think we've achieved that objective."

Lanane noted that the year's calendar of events — which included cemetery tours, open houses and monthly presentations by county historian Stephen Jackson — sought to spotlight the county's diversity. Annual events like the Andersontown Powwow and the Little 500 Festival also emphasized elements of the area's Native American heritage and its deep ties to the auto industry.

He noted that several projects — including an initiative to plant 200 trees throughout the county in honor of the bicentennial — were motivated by forward-looking visions of clearly communicating the county's history to future generations.

"We're funding three murals," Lanane said. "One's already been put up in Pendleton, and we're going to have one in Anderson and one over in Elwood, too. To see those things last into the future, all those things have been very exciting and gratifying."

The year of celebrations culminated in a grand finale in November, which took place, appropriately, at Anderson's Paramount Theatre, a venue many consider to be a cradle of local history. A highlight of that event was the unveiling of a bicentennial quilt created by Peg Peter and Linda Lupton. The quilt features images related to each of Madison County's 14 townships.

"We wanted the quilt to reflect what Madison County was, has been and will be," Peter said.

The quilt will be displayed at the Madison County Museum of History for at least a few months before it's placed into a time capsule along other local memorabilia from 2023.

The public is invited to submit items at the museum to be considered for the capsule, which will be sealed next spring and kept in a fire safe until it's opened in 2073.

