Review of Dartmoor site management announced

A review of the way protected sites on Dartmoor are managed has been announced by the government.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has appointed David Fursman as chair.

The review panel will "work with local farmers and stakeholders... to provide an independent perspective on the management of the protected sites".

Natural England said a joint approach needed to be "based on a shared understanding of the evidence".

Mr Fursdon said he was "delighted" to be chairing the review.

He is Lord Lieutenant of Devon, and a landowner, along with being chair of the institute for agricultural and horticulture.

A Defra statement said: "The government is committed to supporting farmers and those living and working on the moor to join together to safeguard the long term management of the moors, in particular the areas with greatest environmental value."

The review will work with farmers and stakeholders and look at the ways Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) across Dartmoor are managed ecologically.

It will make recommendations "as to the most effective grazing and management regime(s) that would deliver improvements on the SSSI sites across Dartmoor so they can maintain or achieve favourable condition whilst also balancing the long-term and sustainable delivery of other priorities such as agricultural production, public access and cultural and natural heritage".

Farming Minister Mark Spencer said: "The review will help us identify how we can deliver much-needed environmental improvements on Dartmoor while supporting other priorities such as agricultural production, public access and cultural and natural heritage."

The review will be completed in the autumn.

Mr Fursdon said: "I am delighted to be chairing this independent review and I look forward to fully engaging with all stakeholders involved in the management of Dartmoor."

Dave Slater, South West regional director for Natural England, said: "Our long term joint approach with Dartmoor farmers to protect and enhance these habitats needs to be based on a shared understanding of the evidence that will inform how we can have a future where nature and farming can thrive together."

