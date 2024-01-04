Review: Hefty Lefty's in Central Market has gone viral, but are the subs really that good?

Since moving to York from the Philadelphia area in 2021, I’ve been searching for a Philly-style hoagie that would live up to my high, and frankly, desperate standards.

My favorite spots for hoagies are Angelo’s in South Philly, Ishkabibble’s on South Street, or Corropolese Italian Bakery in Norristown. Despite being outside the city, Corropolese has been making bread since 1924, which speaks volumes to their craft.

Saturday mornings with my dad were dedicated to grocery shopping, which would include a trip to Corropolese for a couple dozen of their signature steak rolls. We would often take them home to make our own hoagies. Or in a pinch, we would order a few Italian hoagies made fresh in front of us.

Since moving to Central Pennsylvania, I have tried Jersey Mike's and a handful of mom and pop shops, but I couldn't quite find a Philly equivalent hoagie. In some cases, it was the bread that missed the mark, or the lack of meat or cheese. These hoagies, while tasty, were, in my opinion, a bit off from what I was used to.

For a while, finding a spot that replicated these sandwiches was a challenge, though I think I’ve finally found it.

A line of 50 people moves along as people keep coming during the lunch hour to Hefty Lefty's in Central Market house in York December 28, 2023.

'Exceeded expectations'

Hefty Lefty's in York Central Market, a sandwich shop established in 2018, has recently gained fame for its skillfully crafted, meat-packed hoagies.

Upon hearing the news, I knew I had to try them out.

Admittedly, I had my doubts at first, especially when it came to the bread. However, to my surprise, I saw 10 boxes stacked in front of the store labeled Conshohocken Italian Bakery, a place I know well. I confirmed with an employee that this bread is used to make their famous hoagies, which reassured me.

I walked in last Thursday and was met with line of almost 50 people. The majority of patrons told me this would be their first time trying a Hefty Lefty’s hoagie, and you could see the excitement in their faces. Their children, however, grew impatient, and several tantrums occurred, though they were quickly resolved once they sat down for lunch.

One man in line had tried them before and said he was shocked to see a line. He’s a regular and said they are the best in town.

There were eight employees working behind the counter, each with a name tag that read "Lefty." Clever, I thought. After a 30-minute wait, it was finally my turn to order.

A line of sub makers all with the name tag ‘Lefty’ work to feed the line at Hefty Lefty’s in Central Market house in York December 28, 2023.

There were a variety of hoagies to choose from, but for it to be a true hoagie, you have to try it the Italian way. Their options included the Philly Special or the Balboa.

They had three sizes to choose from: hardy (four inches), husky (six inches), or hefty (nine inches).

I decided on a six-inch husky Balboa, which included capicola, cooked salami, genoa salami and provolone cheese. As you order, a Lefty will ask if you want to make your sandwich the “Lefty Way,” which in my opinion is the only way to serve a hoagie − with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and sea salt.

The Balboa (an Italian sub) is capicola, cooked salami, Genoa salami, and provolone rolled into their signature sub at Hefty Lefty's in Central Market house in York December 28, 2023.

I have to say, this sandwich exceeded my expectations. It was generously packed full of cheese and veggies, which were ingeniously rolled into a hefty layer of meat.

My only issue with hoagies is that they can be a mess to eat, but Hefty Lefty’s seemed to crack the code with their method. Next, I'd like to try one of their cheesesteaks alongside their fresh-cut curly fries.

For $10.29, this hoagie was filling, well-made and well worth it. If you're not interested in waiting in line, however, I do recommend you take advantage of their online ordering system. I know I will.

Hefty Lefty's is located at 34 W. Philadelphia St., York. Central Market and is open Tuesday through Saturday.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Hefty Lefty's in York, Pa.: Are their hoagies really worth the hype?