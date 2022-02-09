Review indicates Hollywood officer who shot man intended to use Taser, not gun, police say

Hollywood police said late Tuesday night that an initial review appears to show that an officer who shot a naked man in July — seriously wounding him — had intended to use a Taser instead of a gun.

The announcement comes a day after Michael Ortiz, who was shot, and famed civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump announced they’d file a lawsuit to force Hollywood police to release surveillance video of the incident. Miami Herald news partner CBS4 News first reported the development.

Police said a single bullet struck Ortiz. CBS 4 video showed Ortiz in a wheelchair.

The officer has been relieved of duty and was given administrative tasks, the department said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Crump could not be reached Tuesday night for comment.

Police said it hadn’t received a public records request from Ortiz or his family until Monday, Feb. 7.

The department said it was contacted early on by the law firm of Morgan and Morgan to “preserve all evidence and records” in the case and the firm mailed a public records request to the general police headquarters address. Police say they never received that letter or any other recent records request.

That law law firm is no longer representing the Ortiz family, the department said.

“We empathize with Mr. Ortiz and his family and know they have many questions about that evening,” police said. “Our hope is that once the investigation is complete, we will be able to meet with them and provide any additional information they are seeking.”

Police said that the saga began on July 3, when Ortiz called 911 to report that he had chest pain and was taking narcotics. When cops came to his door in an apartment building at 5200 Hollywood Blvd., Ortiz came out “naked, combative with paramedics, and visibly agitated,” the police department’s press release Tuesday night said. He said he was going to jump from his sixth-floor balcony, the release said.

According to police: One officer, who was not named, shot his Taser and restrained Ortiz. While police were bringing Ortiz downstairs, he continued to resist and an officer shot his gun, hitting Ortiz once. Ortiz was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

The day after the shooting, police released a brief description of the incident but did not go into detail about the shooting.

Crump says that a camera at the apartment building on West Hollywood Boulevard captured the incident, according to CBS 4. His description of what happened differs from the police account.

According to Crump, Ortiz had called 911 because his dog was missing. After taking a shower, police showed up at Ortiz’s door while he was in a towel.

”You must release the video that shows us why you shot a naked man, face down and paralyzed him,” Crump told CBS 4 on Monday.

”We have more questions than answers,” said Ortiz’s sister on Monday.