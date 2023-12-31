Year in review: KRON4’s most-viewed stories in 2023

(KRON) – As we welcome the year, it’s fun to look back on the news our readers found to be of most interest.

Based on internal analytics spanning from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 30, 2023, here’s a look at KRON4’s most viewed stories and web pages of the year:

No. 30: California grad student commutes to class by plane to save on rent (kron4.com)

No. 29: Family finds 1 million copper pennies while cleaning out home (kron4.com)

No. 28: NOAA issues El Niño watch: Here’s where and when we will feel the impact | KRON4

No. 27: Bob Lee was confronted by accused killer about sister: court documents | KRON4

No. 26: Update on JV: What we know so far about missing DJ (kron4.com)

No. 25: Bay Area storm updates: Bay Area Flood Advisories issued (kron4.com)

No. 24: New California laws bring changes to housing in 2024 | KRON4

No. 23: Why did California doctor Dharmesh Patel drive family over cliff in Tesla at Devil’s Slide? (kron4.com)

No. 22: Bay Area atmospheric river expected to bring widespread flooding (kron4.com)

No. 21: California reservoirs rise after weeks of storms drench the state: See how much | KRON4

No. 20: Frank Somerville arrest: Ex-anchor arrested twice overnight on alcohol charges (kron4.com)

No. 19: San Jose woman loses limbs after battling bacterial infection from tilapia | KRON4

No. 18: California lawmakers pass speed camera bill (kron4.com)

No. 17: Best high schools CA: 7 Bay Area schools make Niche’s top 10 (kron4.com)

No. 16: Ohio softball player charged with assault for punching umpire (kron4.com)

No. 15: Ruby Princess cruise: Family contracts COVID on board (kron4.com)

No. 14: Oakland bakery owner Jen Angel dies after violent robbery, friends say (kron4.com)

No. 13: San Jose police union executive charged with importing fentanyl (kron4.com)

No. 12: Capitola Wharf split in two, waves rise to 35 feet: Video (kron4.com)

No. 11: Watch KRON4 News online, the Bay Area’s local news station (KRON4 News Online)

No. 10: Body found at Pier 39 confirmed as JV (kron4.com)

No. 9: Who is Khazar Elyassnia, sister of accused Lee killer, Nima Momeni? (kron4.com)

No. 8: What are California’s reservoir levels in March? (kron4.com)

No. 7: News | KRON4 (News Homepage)

No. 6: Newsom slams Walgreens, says California will cease doing business with company (kron4.com)

No. 5: Hundreds of drug users arrested in San Francisco

No. 4: Bay Area community college named best in US

No. 3: Bay Area News (kron4.com) (Bay Area Homepage)

No. 2: Embedded Video Page (KRON4’s videos)

No. 1: San Francisco Bay Area News & Weather | KRON4 (Homepage)

Looking ahead, time will tell what’s in store for KRON4 News topics come 2024. Happy New Year, San Francisco.

