YEAR IN REVIEW: Looking back at 2021 through the lens of law enforcement in Vigo County

Dec. 27—A look back on 2021 through the lens of police in Vigo County saw some tragedy and some positive changes, along with a drop in incidents of violent crime, according to local officials.

The shooting death of Terre Haute Police detective and federal task force officer Greg Ferency traumatized the community in July.

Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department, died in the line of duty on the afternoon of July 7 when he was ambushed and shot outside a federal office building near the Vigo County Courthouse.

Ferency, 53, had extensive experience in drug-related crimes as both an investigator and undercover officer. He had specialized training and was experienced in methamphetamine-related investigations. He had served 10 years on the federal task force.

The shooting set off a community manhunt for the suspect, who was later located at a local hospital seeking treatment of his own gunshot wounds. That man faces a charge of murder of a federal agent in federal court. A motive for the shooting has not been made public.

Ferency is the third Terre Haute police officer to lose his life in the line of duty in the past 10 years. He was posthumously awarded an FBI Special Agent badge by FBI Director Christopher Wray, and was also posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor and the Wounded in Combat Medal by the Terre Haute Police Department.

"You will not meet a finer person," Police Chief Shawn Keen said of Ferency. "You don't spend 30 years in this profession without being dedicated, and he was absolutely dedicated. There is not a thing that he did that he didn't put 110% into. He was an amazing person, whether it was about meth labs or human trafficking, he would do everything possible to find out everything about that particular crime."

Ferency's death came as the department was leaning into the redevelopment of its new headquarters at a new downtown location.

On Oct. 18, THPD officially began shifts at 222 S. Seventh St. in the former Tribune-Star building.

At a cost of $11 million, the city purchased, renovated and expanded the building, creating the first facility specifically and adequately designed as a city law enforcement building. The building includes state-of-the-art security and investigative space, as well as a crime lab and evidence storage.

And as the agency was experiencing depleted officer numbers due to planned retirements, THPD was able to replenish its numbers by offering the state's first remote training academy.

COVID-19 had shut down the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, causing a backlog in training. However, THPD was able to organize an ILEA-approved training program that was used by multiple agencies in west-central Indiana.

"Without that academy, our capabilities would have been greatly reduced," Keen said.

The year also saw renewed effort in solving cold cases, as detectives took fresh looks at the unsolved homicides of Jo Ann Fox, Billy Brossman and Michael McCown.

"I believe their efforts this year have demonstrated that these cases are not forgotten and every step is being taken to solve them," Keen said.

As for violent crime, THPD investigated only one new homicide in 2021 (prior to Dec. 21), though it involved the tragic shooting death of a local teenager.

Chloe Carroll, 15, was fatally shot in the early morning hours of July 23 in the area of 13th and Poplar Streets. A juvenile male has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

Carroll was a backseat passenger in a vehicle located at a gas station when the gunfire occurred.

Also in July, the Vigo County Sheriff's Department investigated one homicide when 72-year-old Gayle Wilson was found dead inside her rural home on Carlisle Street.

A manhunt followed and police soon arrested Michael C. Wilson in connection with his mother's death. Michael Wilson had a history of severe mental illness. His court case remains pending.

City police also arrested two people in connection with a vehicle pursuit and gunfire involving police in May.

Damon White and Manyari Anthony both face charges of attempted murder and are awaiting trial.

The death of a disabled woman also led to the arrest of her caretaker.

Anthony Cleveland faces charges of reckless homicide and neglect resulting in death in connection with the June 21 death of 32-year-old Casandra Ryan.

Ryan was found dead in the home she shared with Cleveland, who was seen by neighbors riding on an all-terrain vehicle while holding onto Ryan's apparently lifeless body.

Investigators said Cleveland failed to seek medical care for Ryan who had sustained injuries in an apparent fall from the ATV.

A major focus in recent years, the construction of a new Vigo County Jail continued to move forward, even while the current substandard and overcrowded jail became a focus of concern due to a number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff John Plasse received approval from the Vigo County Council to purchase a system of 41 body cameras for 27 merit deputies and six reserve deputies, as well as cameras for use in four spare police vehicles.

The system uses a mobile data communications system and web-based critical incident management, video evidence management and automatic vehicle locator.

The body cameras are expected to come online in 2022.

The sheriff's department is also adding a new K9 officer following the death of another canine officer, Plasse said.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.