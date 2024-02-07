Review: Lunch at Fromage du Monde is a flavorful option in downtown Canton

CANTON − Lunch at Fromage du Monde is relaxing and flavorful.

Needing a relaxing lunch on a workday in downtown Canton, I began searching for a spot to sit and enjoy something fresh and a little unique, too. Fromage du Monde immediately came to mind, so I headed to the part cheese shop, part café at 340 4th St. NW. After parking my car and putting my quarters in the meter, I stepped inside and took a seat at a corner spot with a comfortable table and chair.

Julie greeted me. She was the only one working at that moment, and was busy prepping several to-go orders. When she brought over a menu and water, she apologized and told me she’d be with me in a few minutes once she finished up. The wait wasn’t long and gave me an opportunity think about my food mood.

Two gentlemen were sitting at the counter enjoying their lunch. I said hello to one of them, David Beck, owner of 2 Scoopz Ice Cream, located just around the corner on 5th Street NW. Beck, a longtime supporter of downtown Canton businesses, told me his go to at Fromage du Monde for lunch is an Italian Toasty (pepperoni, salami and spicy capicola with tomatoes, pepper rings and fresh mozzarella on a toasted baguette) $12 for a whole, $8 for a half.

Eggplant and roasted red pepper bisque was the soup of the week being served at Fromage du Monde on a cold Ohio weekday.

I started my lunch with a bowl of the soup of the week (price varies, based on soup), an eggplant and roasted red pepper bisque that was the perfect blend of both flavors, with neither vegetable overpowering the other. It was smooth and silky and really hit the spot on a Ohio winter day.

My next course was the Classic Toasty consisting of house-made pimiento cheese spread on a toasted baguette. Priced at $7.75, it was a generous serving. It was good, but next visit I’d prefer the pimiento cheese spread served with some toasted baguette on the side, rather than squeezed together like a toasted cheese sandwich. Pimiento cheese spread heated wasn’t as satisfying as I thought it would be. All of the Toasty selections on the menu are accompanied by Cheez-Its.

The Classic Toasty at Fromage du Monde is filled with house-made pimiento cheese spread.

The menu is extensive. The baked brie ($13) and some salmon toast ($12.50) with a glass of wine would be the perfect late lunch respite after a busy day. Or perhaps a shared cheese plate (prices start at $15) with friends, enjoyed with a wine flight ($16).

The cheese case at Fromage du Monde in downtown Canton is filled with a wide variety of favorite cheeses and soon-to-be-discovered favorites.

Saving some of my Toasty to take home, I ordered the Chicken Salad Salad, two salads in one ($13.95). The mixed greens with sliced tomatoes, cucumber and dried cherries (always my favorite to top a salad) were the perfect combination with the tarragon chicken salad. It all tasted freshly made, with chunks of chicken and crisp greens.

Chicken salad salad serves up two fresh salads at once.

The atmosphere was so relaxing, I finally checked my time and realized I needed to pop outside and put another quarter in the meter. Just in time, too, as I had three minutes left and the City of Canton Parking Division truck was sitting right across from my vehicle. Whew!

It’s worth noting that the shop was busy with cheese orders and other lunch customers, but I never felt ignored or rushed.

I purchased some cheese to enjoy at home, boxed my leftovers, paid my bill and tip, and drove away full and satisfied. If you’re looking for a hidden gem with time to enjoy lunch in downtown Canton, visit Fromage du Monde.

Reach Bev at bshaffer@gannett.com or 330-580-8318.

If you go

WHAT – Fromage du Monde

WHERE – 340 4th St. NW, Canton; 330-274-9901

HOURS – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday

MORE – Make a reservation or order cheese at fromagecanton.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Review: Lunch choices at Fromage du Monde in Canton are fresh, flavorful