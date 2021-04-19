Review: Nancy Pelosi dishes on chiding A.O.C. and using "Moscow Mitch" in a revealing new biography

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah D. Wire
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&quot;Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power,&quot; by Susan Page
(Grand Central Publishing)

It’s difficult to write a fresh-sounding biography of a woman who has been in Washington longer than some members of Congress have been alive.

But even longtime watchers of House Speaker Nancy Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) will learn something new about the most powerful woman in the country — and how she got that way — from USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page’s new biography, "Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power," out this week.

Page notes the potential pitfalls in exploring such a known quantity, noting Pelosi’s tendency to recite the same quotes by Thomas Paine, Abraham Lincoln, even Ronald Reagan; her ability to stay relentlessly on message; and her unwillingness to dish to reporters. Some well-trod anecdotes make their way into the book, but Page’s unprecedented access to the two-time speaker — 10 conversations over two years and interviews with 150 of Pelosi's family members, friends and confidants — opens windows into Pelosi’s working style and relationship with colleagues that few other profiles or biographies can match.

Page uncovered details from Pelosi’s life that even surprised the speaker, such as the patent her mother applied for in the 1940s after inventing a machine to give steam facials and handwritten notes toward a memoir by Pelosi's beloved late friend, Rep. John Murtha (D-Penn.).

There are juicy tidbits of more topical interest, especially in chapters toward the end of the book: how Pelosi canceled plans to retire because Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, as well as the real reason she tore up her copy of Trump’s 2020 State of the Union speech. (Pelosi claims it started with a missing pen. I won’t ruin it.)

Then there are Pelosi's frank comments about colleagues, unusual even for a powerful veteran already well-known for her candor. Pressed by Page on how she felt about the "Squad" of four newly elected progressives, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in a 2019 interview, Pelosi appeared to swipe at their social media savvy.

“Some people come here, as [former House Appropriations Chair] Dave Obey would have said, to pose for holy pictures,” Pelosi said. Then, she raised her pitch to mimic a child, “See how perfect I am and how pure?”

“OK, there’s the group that’s going to go pose for holy pictures,” continued Pelosi. “Now let’s legislate over here.”

The interview came amid a furor over comments from Pelosi minimizing the squad's power in Washington, reminding journalists that each member only has a single vote where it actually counts, and a subsequent Twitter attack on moderate members by Ocasio-Cortez's then-chief of staff. Publicly, she and Ocasio-Cortez were downplaying the exchange.

“They’ll understand when they have something they want to pass,” Pelosi told Page. “If you have something that you want to pass, you’re better off not having your chief of staff send out a tweet in the manner in which that was sent out. Totally inappropriate.”

A woman smiles while wearing a red jacket with her arms crossed
Susan Page, author of "Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power." (Robert Deutsch, USA Today)

Page also details for the first time the disagreement between Pelosi and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) about whether to allow the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda following her death last year.

Ginsburg did become the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol, but she was in Statuary Hall on the House side of the building after McConnell said there was no precedent for having a justice recognized by lying in the rotunda.

Page adds that Pelosi calls McConnell "Moscow Mitch" because she knows it gets under his skin.

"Mitch McConnell is not a force for good in our country,” Pelosi told Page. “He is an enabler of some of the worst stuff, and an instigator of some of it on his own.”

Pelosi has been candid in the past about her scuttled plans to retire, but Page teased out new details, including a list of what Pelosi was looking for in a successor: someone who would unite the Democratic Caucus; would be able to negotiate with the White House and the Senate regardless of party control; and could motivate grassroots activists and raise money from big donors. While these are hardly groundbreaking insights, Pelosi normally brushes aside questions of succession in public.

But Page spends the majority of her book on earlier days, providing fresh details of Pelosi’s childhood in the public eye as the only daughter of Baltimore mayor Thomas D’Alesandro, including a lengthy section on how the family survived a potentially career-ending scandal — the trial and acquittal of Pelosi's brother Roosie D’Alesandro on charges of raping a 13-year-old girl.

And she dives deep into the transformative moments in Pelosi’s early political career that are so well known a biographer might be tempted to skim over them.

That includes Pelosi mocking herself years later for trying to explain to a staffer with an idea for a quilt eulogizing AIDS victims that "nobody sews." The AIDS Memorial Quilt became the largest community art project in the world, with 50,000 panels commemorating 105,000 people. Page recounts how a chastened Pelosi, in one of her first major battles in Washington, then maneuvered the National Park Service into permitting the massive quilt to be displayed on the National Mall during the 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights — promising to have volunteers "fluff" the quilt every 20 minutes so the grass underneath wouldn't die. (It did.)

Page also discovered handwritten pages dictated in 2008 by Murtha, archived at the University of Pittsburgh, explaining why he provided pivotal support during Pelosi's first leadership bid. Murtha was crucial in convincing "some of the old guys" who were hesitant to pick a woman as speaker and supported her over Rep. Steny Hoyer, still her No. 2 today. His notes, intended for a never-written memoir, go all the way back to his first meeting with Pelosi.

"More liberal than I but she has ability to get things done and she’s given a tremendous service to our Cong. & country," Murtha wrote. She has as “good a political mind as I have ever seen,” he noted elsewhere. “Able to come to a practical solution. I appreciate that more than anything else. Get something that can be passed.”

Pelosi was so pleased upon learning of the notes, Page recalls, that she asked to keep a copy.

Pelosi is well known on Capitol Hill for her ability to determine what a lawmaker's underlying need is behind a situation and for knowing them and their districts better than they do themselves, but the kinds of minutiae that prove it are usually too granular to make their way into news articles. Page has the room, and in many places in the book, it's the smallest, best-chosen details that tell the biggest stories about Pelosi as a master legislator.

For but one example, while whipping votes for the Affordable Care Act, President Obama invited undecided Indiana Democrat Joe Donnelly to the Oval Office to try to sway his vote. Donnelly left still undecided.

Pelosi, meanwhile, turned to Donnelly's religious mentor, the Rev. Theodore Hesburgh, president emeritus of Notre Dame — a man Donnelly referred to as a second father — and asked Hesburgh to help her pass the bill by calling the congressman.

By the end of their phone call, Donnelly agreed to support the legislation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden break with Putin plaudits under Trump inspires harder lines on Russia across Europe

    As the Kremlin threatens Ukraine and Russia’s main opposition leader’s health deteriorates, some European countries want to follow the Biden administration’s lead and take a tougher line toward Moscow.

  • Traditionally red Texas experiencing green jobs boom

    The Lone Star state is quickly becoming the blueprint for a new type of blue-collar worker.

  • Chloé Zhao Is Making History. But Hollywood Is Still a Nightmare for Asian Women.

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos via Getty/Alamy“I want more stories of women who try hard to raise their voices, but are shut down by society,” says Vietnamese American memoirist Le Ly Hayslip from her home near San Diego.One of Hayslip’s books became a benchmark film by Oliver Stone called Heaven and Earth. While we’ve had 184 “Vietnam War movies,” most all of these have been from the point of view of the soldiers who fought there. Only one Hollywood Vietnam War movie centers a Vietnamese woman—the one based on her life.On March 16, 2021, a gunman murdered six Asian American women in Georgia. In its wake, those who have punched down on Asians for decades, like comedian Jay Leno, have suddenly issued public mea culpas. But nothing will change until AAPI women’s stories are funded and produced. That horrible mid-March show of brutality, on the anniversary of the My Lai Massacre (the slaughtering of elders, women and children during the American War in Vietnam), has brought attention to the over-sexualization and erasure of AAPI women by Tinseltown.When speaking of Asian-diaspora or Asian American women, we must make the distinction between those of East Asian descent (Chinese, Japanese, Korean) and Southeast Asian roots (Vietnamese, Laotian, Filipino, Indonesian, Malaysian, Hmong, Cambodian, Thai and more), or as comedian Ali Wong put it in one of her stand-up comedy specials: “fancy Asians” and “jungle Asians.” Southeast Asians are more discriminated against by other Asians and less visible in American culture and media that gets exported around the globe, as are their South Asian (Indian, Pakistani and others) counterparts.Stellan Skarsgard Is Finally Seizing the SpotlightWhen I brought up Le Ly and the upcoming 30-year anniversary of Heaven and Earth to two female AAPI “diversity leaders” in Hollywood, they replied, “Who’s that, some washed-up actress?” This is why we can’t have nice things. With few exceptions (see: Crazy Rich Asians), Asians in Hollywood have had to make do with crumbs in the form of minor characters written by non-AAPI in films or episodic television.It’s been nearly three decades without another story about a Vietnamese American woman from mainstream Hollywood. And next up is a Vietnam War movie about a “beer run” starring Zac Efron from the guys who brought us Green Book (really). I wonder how many “me love you long time” jokes will be in this bro-y “comedy” about a devastating war.Adele Free Pham, director of the PBS documentary Nailed It—about Vietnamese women who came to the U.S. and revolutionized the nail salon industry—believes we haven’t seen another Vietnamese working-class woman centered in a film “because they don’t care about us. We fit a certain trope that they’re fine with. We’re the ones who have to say, that’s not who we are.”When the Oscar nominations came out in mid-March, The Wrap branded it “#OscarsSoDiverse”—a supposed reversal of the popular hashtag #OscarsSoWhite that has circulated for years to call out the Academy’s glaring lack of inclusion. But the battle is far from over. Filmmaker Chloé Zhao, who is Chinese, is the first woman of color to be nominated for Best Director in the entire 93-year history of the Academy Awards for her film Nomadland, about white migrant laborers. She was also the first woman of color to win Best Director at the Golden Globes.Andrew Ahn, director of the award-winning Spa Night and Driveways, starring Golden-Globe nominated actress Hong Chau, has ideas on how to reform Hollywood and center Asian American women once in a while, instead of leaving them sidelined.“Like many Asian American filmmakers, I feel optimistic about our work as a community because of Chloe’s success with Nomadland,” he offers. “At the same time, it’s difficult for me to celebrate the Golden Globes win because of the fact that there are no Black members in the HFPA. This is the insidiousness of white supremacy in this industry.”On making the lead of his last feature a Southeast Asian American woman, Andrew explains, “When I read the script for Driveways, the role of Kathy was written as ‘open ethnicity.’ I think many directors would have read the script and assumed she was a white character. It may be a bit reductive to say this, but because I’m Asian American, I saw her as Asian American. I’ve pitched to producers on other projects, ‘What if we make these characters Asian?’ and it’s never worked. I pitched this to Driveways producers Joe Pirro and James Schamus and they thought it was a great idea. Selfishly, I also just wanted to work with Hong Chau! I saw her in Treme and thought she was so great, so soulful. I knew that she could bring the right mix of tough and vulnerable to the role of Kathy.”Andrew thinks that mentoring is key to leveling the playing field for AAPI women creators in the film and television industries. According to Cheryl Bedford, co-founder and leader of Women of Color Unite and #StartWith8Hollywood (of which I am a co-founder), a global initiative that matches women of color above and below the line with A-list mentors, due to existing power structures in Hollywood, women of color like Zhao are better equipped to craft stories about white people than the other way around.“It’s because marginalized people have to know about all about those in power to exist. It isn’t that the entertainment industry needs to have a couple of marginalized folks in the writer’s room or one director or producer, etc. It should be the other way around,” she maintains. “All marginalized people can write for those in power, but the opposite isn’t true.”Dr. Vincent N. Pham, who teaches in the Civic Communication and Media Department at Willamette University, is worried that when Asian storytellers make films that center white stories, like Zhao or Ang Lee, they’re taken more seriously than those who make movies with Asian/Asian diaspora characters and actors. “I also think it’ll remind people that Asian/Asian-American women are behind the camera,” he says. “That they make great movies—narrative, documentary, and in-between—and that they have the capacity to do so.”After nearly a century, Chinese American actress Anna May Wong still stands as an example of how AAPI women are screwed over by Hollywood. The film studio MGM refused to so much as audition her for the role of a Chinese woman in 1937’s The Good Earth, instead opting for Luise Rainer, a white actress in yellowface. Rainer would go on to win the Best Actress Oscar for the role.Of course, Hollywood’s preference for white actresses in yellowface over Asian actresses has continued to this day. Who can forget Emma Stone as Allison Ng in 2015’s Aloha, Tilda Swinton in 2016’s Doctor Strange, or Scarlett Johansson in 2017’s Ghost in the Shell (all directed by white men). It’s not only racist erasure but also looks absolutely ridiculous.The insults don’t end there. From Crazy Rich Asians writer Adele Lim reportedly being offered 90 percent less pay than her white male co-writer to Kelly Marie Tran being relentlessly harassed online for being the first woman of color Star Wars character, Asian American women have been discounted and insulted even when they make it to “the top” in massive studio movies.So, what of the next generation of Asian American women? The Cameron sisters are from Seattle, Washington, a far cry from Los Angeles and the blinding glare of Hollywood. They’re half-Black and half-Filipino. Ginger, who is 14, says that Chloé Zhao winning at the Globes was inspiring because she also hopes to be a writer and actor. Ginger’s active in the theater at her school, even though she says most of the plays she acts in “are written by old white guys.” Her younger sister Pepper, 10, says that because she is more noticeably Asian than her sister, she’s been on the receiving end of more bullying since the pandemic began, due to the anti-Asian racism that’s been circulating. But she’s “glad that an Asian woman was being put out there and looked up to.”But when it comes to improving the representation (and portrayal) of AAPI women in Hollywood, filmmaker Adele Free Pham has two words of advice: “Pay us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Court case continued for NC State baseball players charged with felony

    David Harrison and William Klyman appeared in Wake County Court on Monday.

  • A former HFPA president called Black Lives Matter a 'racist hate movement' and attacked one of its founders

    Former HFPA president and current member Philip Berk called BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors "the self-proclaimed 'trained Marxist.'"

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • Sony admits it made the 'wrong decision' and will now keep storefronts open for classic PlayStation games after fans complained

    PlayStation fans were furious that Sony had plans to close the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita digital storefronts. Now, Sony's reversing course.

  • Biden reportedly briefed major bank CEOs before unveiling infrastructure plan, corporate tax hike

    Some prominent business groups have vocally opposed Biden's tax hike, but many have been silent and some even supportive, like Jeff Bezos.

  • Kevin McCarthy jumps on Marjorie Taylor Greene's bandwagon, saying he'll introduce his own resolution to censure Maxine Waters for her 'dangerous comments'

    McCarthy said he would file a resolution of his own just as Greene filed her resolution to "expel" Waters for "inciting Black Lives Matter terrorism."

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • Queen enters 'twilight' of reign after farewell to Philip

    Now that the Royal Family has said farewell to Prince Philip, attention will turn to Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on Wednesday and, in coming months, the celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne. Then in 2017, he represented the queen at the annual Remembrance Day ceremony marking the end of World War I, laying the monarch’s wreath at the foot of the Cenotaph in London.

  • The war against Russia's spies just cost Putin billions from a cancelled nuclear contract

    "Losing this many intelligence officers will reduce the amount of activity and capabilities of the Russians," said the central European official.

  • The bosses of the Suez Canal say the excavator operator who helped free the Ever Given is getting his overtime pay, plus a bonus

    After Insider interviewed Abdullah Abdul-Gawad, whose digger helped free the Ever Given, the Suez Canal Authority said he got his overtime.

  • Ben Higgins says it was 'incredibly courageous' of 'Bachelorette' winner Zac Clark to open up about his drug addiction on the show

    Ben Higgins was also addicted to painkillers in the past, but didn't talk about it during his season of "The Bachelor."

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • Hilary Duff says her 9-year-old son walked in 'right as I was pulling the baby out' during her home birth

    Hilary Duff said that it's important to her to have an honest conversation with Luca about women and childbirth so he respects the women in his life.

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • A 47-year-old American golfer has been on a blistering tear since convincing his son to be his caddie

    Stewart Cink put his son Reagan on the bag late last year, and has been on a roll ever since, including a win at the RBC Heritage over the weekend.

  • Volkswagen is not closing its factory in Xinjiang as long as it's 'economically feasible,' exec says

    Reports have connected forced labor by detained Uyghur Muslims to major global companies that do business in the Xinjiang region.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

    NASA’s experimental helicopter Ingenuity rose into the thin air above the dusty red surface of Mars on Monday, achieving the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet. The triumph was hailed as a Wright brothers moment. The mini 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) copter even carried a bit of wing fabric from the Wright Flyer that made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.