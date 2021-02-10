Review: Netflix makes rare true-crime misstep with salacious series on L.A.'s Cecil Hotel

Lorraine Ali
An image from &quot;Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel,&quot; Netflix&#39;s new docuseries about the notorious downtown L.A. establishment.
An image from "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel," Netflix's docuseries about the notorious downtown L.A. establishment. (Netflix)

The first installment of Netflix's anthology series “Crime Scene” explores the dark history of downtown Los Angeles’ Cecil Hotel — home to notorious serial killers, multiple murders, suicides and overdoses — via the mysterious 2013 death of 21-year-old Canadian university student Elisa Lam. Her body was found wedged in one of the water tanks atop the 19-story hotel that winter, and though the L.A. coroner ruled her death accidental, the bizarre circumstances around her demise continue to capture the imagination of true-crime buffs and Angelenos.

Directed by Joe Berlinger (“Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes”), “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” purports to deconstruct the circumstances around Lam’s death, shedding new light on an old mystery. The Cecil’s sordid and violent past serves as a creepy backdrop for this particularly disturbing slice of L.A. history.

The four-part series about a hotel that isn't exactly haunted, and a girl who may or may not have been murdered, is Netflix's newest offering since establishing itself as a destination for true crime. But it's hardly the best of the bunch. Because while there are essentially two stories here, neither is told in a terribly compelling way.

Initially, "The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" is a fascinating trip into the city’s past, from its aspirations as a respectable business and pleasure hub to its garish displays of wealth and glaring class disparities.

Chronicled here is the century-old hotel’s decline from a prominent tourist spot to a seedy crash pad for L.A.’s underbelly, including the chilling fact that "Night Stalker" Richard Ramirez resided in the Cecil during his horrific killing spree in the summer of 1985. Built in 1924, the Cecil was once a fashionable place for visitors to stay but began to decline in the ’30s and ’40s, as did the area around the grand hotel. Now Stay on Main — it was rebranded in 2011 — the hotel sits on the edge of skid row. It’s also the last place Lam was seen alive.

A woman walks down an empty hallway.
A scene from Episode 3 of "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel." (Netflix)

The series, however, fails to persuasively entwine the hotel’s past with Lam’s demise, relying instead on the salacious aspects of both storylines to drive the narrative.

At the time of her death, Lam, the daughter of Chinese immigrants and a student at the University of British Columbia, was vacationing in Los Angeles, where she had found a hotel that fit her meager budget. Then the story gets fuzzy, before turning downright ghoulish.

“The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” falls in love with the crime lore aspects of the case, and feels more exploitative than revealing, like a production from the far reaches of basic cable — but with a bigger budget, more archival footage and a narrative stretched out over multiple episodes. And unlike other successful Netflix series that have tackled infamous cases from new angles (“Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer”; “Jeffery Epstein: Filthy Rich”), "The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" fails to illuminate much about the circumstances around Lam's death, even if the story itself may be unfamiliar to many outside Southern California. Netflix docuseries chronicling lesser-known tragedies, such as “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” or “The Keepers,” should have been used as guiding lights. They infused the whodunit aspects of their central cases with dogged research, nuanced subplots and emotional attachment to the victims.

The story about Lam and the Cecil Hotel rarely goes that deep, though it does feature interviews with a former hotel manager, past residents, retired LAPD homicide detectives, historians and amateur social media sleuths who are still obsessed with the case.

Lam’s disappearance and death became a preoccupation among true-crime podcasters and amateur Reddit sleuths after video went viral of her behaving strangely inside a Cecil Hotel elevator on the day of her disappearance. The LAPD had released the footage, which was captured by an elevator surveillance camera, in the hope that it might spur leads in the case. It generated countless theories from armchair detectives seeking to explain Lam's actions on tape and connect them with her death.

A maintenance worker investigating guests’ complaints about the low pressure and discolored water coming out of their faucets led to the gruesome discovery of Lam's body in a water tank on the roof of the aging building. The series makes a point of interviewing at least two guests from that time who recall the funny taste of the water when brushing their teeth, repeating much of what they’d already said in contemporaneous news clips included in the series.

Tawdry details such as these are the stock-in-trade of fictional films and TV series, and indeed several — including "Castle," "How to Get Away With Murder" and "American Horror Story: Hotel" — have had plotlines reminiscent of the case. After all, there’s plenty of material to work with. Or get lost in, in the case of "Crime Scene."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • President Biden urges Congress to expedite stimulus payments: ‘We don’t have a second to waste’

    For those who have been waiting for their next stimulus checks, It appears President Joe Biden is now urging Congress to expedite them. Immediately following his inauguration, Biden proposed his $1.9T stimulus proposal and has been pushing to gather support for it ever since. “I’m calling on Congress to act quickly and pass the American Rescue Plan.”

  • Lawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance

    An attorney for Thomas Caldwell, a Virginia resident accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said on Monday that his client is a Navy veteran who has had a top-secret security clearance since 1979, worked as an FBI section chief from 2009 to 2010, and ran a consulting firm that did classified work for the U.S. government. Caldwell's lawyer, Thomas Plofchan, wrote about his work history in a motion filed on Monday, which stated that because Caldwell has "been vetted and found numerous times as a person worthy of the trust and confidence of the United States government," he should be released from jail as he waits for his trial to start. Authorities have said Caldwell, 66, is a leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, and helped plan the attack on the Capitol. On Jan. 19, Caldwell was arrested and charged with conspiracy. He denies being involved with the Oath Keepers, and Plofchan said Caldwell is a "100 percent disabled veteran," and because of his "physical limitation," could not have forced his way into a building. The charging documents show that during the attack, Caldwell received messages about lawmakers being "in the tunnels" under the Capitol. After the riot, he also allegedly shared video of the incident on Facebook, saying it was time to "storm the capitol in Ohio." More stories from theweek.com100-year-old accused Nazi camp guard charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murderTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Trump the phone guy is back

  • Trump supporter arrested after threatening Mitch McConnell’s grandkids on Parler

    Mr Houck accused of posting numerous threatening messages on Parler in lead up to and after Capitol riot on 6 January

  • Merrick Garland finally has a Senate confirmation hearing scheduled

    After five long years, Merrick Garland finally has a date for a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who took over the chairmanship of the Judiciary Committee from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) after Senate Democrats and Republicans agreed to an organizing resolution last week, said Tuesday night that Garland will get his confirmation hearing to be President Biden's attorney general on Feb. 22 and 23, with the nomination expected to move out of committee on March 1. Graham had objected to a quick confirmation hearing for Garland, arguing that the Judiciary Committee typically waits 28 days after receiving paperwork to begin considering nominations. When Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) took over as the committee's top Republican, he agreed to waive the 28-day rule and "accelerate the post-committee hearing markup," he said in a statement, citing "the significance of this role." Grassley was chairman of the Judiciary Committee in 2016 when then-President Barack Obama nominated Garland, the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., for a vacant seat on the Supreme Court. Grassley, at the urging of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), refused to give Garland a hearing. McConnell is now minority leader. More stories from theweek.com100-year-old accused Nazi camp guard charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murderTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Britney Spears is reportedly working on her own documentary

  • Czech PM views Serbia's mass vaccination campaign

    The Czech Republic’s prime minister visited Serbia on Wednesday to find out more about the Balkan nation's mass inoculation program with Chinese and Russian vaccines that have not yet been approved by the European Union's drug regulator. Czech leader Andrej Babis has been seeking vaccines outside the EU’s common program after deliveries from EU-approved Western drug companies have been delayed.

  • 'No, no.': Mexican president rejects mask-wearing after COVID-19 recovery

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • ‘You’re too young, bud’: Ohio officer hailed as hero for talking down armed robbery suspect without violence

    The robbery suspect told the officer he had stopped taking medications for his mental disorder

  • Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

    Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals. Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports. A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios. One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. More stories from theweek.com100-year-old accused Nazi camp guard charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murderTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Britney Spears is reportedly working on her own documentary

  • 8 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for killing publisher

    Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Majibur Rahman announced the verdicts in a packed courtroom in the presence of six defendants. Another two, including sacked military official Sayed Ziaul Haque Zia, remain at large. The judge had earlier issued arrest warrants for them.

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison for 16 years

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death.

  • Army War College Commandant Suspended Pending Investigation

    Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been suspended until the completion of an investigation.

  • Four years into voyage and metres from land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalisingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land. What started out as a regular seafaring job turned into what the men call a nightmare, when the tanker's owner, Alco Shipping, fell into financial trouble and stopped paying their salaries 32 months ago. Life aboard the ship has been arduous, said Indian engineer Vinay Kumar.

  • Minority officers were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin in jail, lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit, filed in state district court, also claims Chauvin received special treatment from a white lieutenant.

  • Trump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

    Former President Donald Trump was, by all accounts, furious at his impeachment trial defense team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, panned across the board for his odd, rambling opening statement. "Cocooned at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical, and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings," Politico reports. "As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution's opening salvo." But Trump, watching the trial on Newsmax, wasn't just dismayed at Castor's low-energy performance and the bad reviews from allies and senator-jurors, Politico reports. Castor declined to use "graphics or a video — tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy." And the former president was upset Castor "wore an ill-fitting suit and at one point praised the case presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers," The Washington Post adds, even though Trump himself was reportedly also impressed with the impeachment managers and their video presentation. And Castor notably "did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election," The Associated Press notes. He called Trump a "former president," said he "was removed by the voters," and argued that Americans are "smart enough to pick a new administration if they don't like the old one, and they just did." Trump continues to insist falsely that he actually won the election, and this "big lie" — that the election was "stolen" from him — undergirds his entire impeachment trial. Castor was using Trump's status as former president to make his case, rejected by the Senate, that it's unconstitutional to try a president after he leaves office. In fact, "Trump initially pushed his impeachment lawyers to make the baseless case that the election was stolen," the Post reports, "an approach they ultimately rejected while still arguing that the First Amendment protects their client's right to share misinformation and false claims." More stories from theweek.com100-year-old accused Nazi camp guard charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murderBritney Spears is reportedly working on her own documentaryTrump the phone guy is back

  • 'Don't talk to me about having a baby': Chinese avoid the bedroom despite looming population crisis

    Couples in China weren’t much in the mood to get busy in the bedroom during the country's various lockdowns last year, dashing the government’s hopes of a post-pandemic baby boom to stave off a looming population crisis. Ten million births were registered in 2020, 15 per cent lower than the previous year, and hitting a new record low since the 1960s, when China was in the middle of a famine. In recent years, Chinese couples have become less willing to have children due to the rising cost of housing, health care and education. Even Beijing’s 2016 decision to scrap a decades-long one-child policy had little impact. “House prices [are] the best contraceptive pill,” one person posted online. Turns out a pandemic – and all its related restrictions and risks – in 2020 didn’t exactly turn up the heat in the bedroom, either. “There are many regulations on pandemic prevention and housing compounds always ask people to quarantine,” scoffed one person online. “That’s upsetting enough, don’t talk to me about having a baby.” “It would be such a headache if one gets pregnant during the pandemic and has to go to the hospital,” said another. Others talked about how 2020 was all about figuring out how to stay alive – not the best backdrop for bringing new life into the world. “Even female animals know not to give birth when the environment is not good, not to mention human beings,” a user posted on social media. Quarantines in China, like elsewhere, have also created friction between couples. “Locking men and women up at home could by no means increase birth rate, but the divorce rate would definitely spike,” said one online post. But fewer babies and a fast-aging population means soon China could feel the economic impact of a shrinking working-age population. Experts estimate that by 2050, about 40 per cent of China’s population will be above retirement age. As such, China has encouraged people to produce more offspring, a message that has largely fallen flat. “The authorities and experts publicise giving birth to more children all the time,” wrote one person. “If they are in such a hurry they should study how to let men give birth to children.”

  • Another winter storm brings more snowfall to Northeast

    Another winter storm is bringing additional snowfall to the Northeastern United States on Tuesday with the region expected to pick up several more inches of accumulation on top of a major snowstorm that hit the region Sunday. The National Weather service said Tuesday's snow was expected to come down at its steadiest in the Boston region in the mid- to late afternoon. Logan International Airport advised travelers to check with their airline on the status of their flight due to the wintery weather and to allow for extra time to get to and from the airport.

  • Brand formerly known as Aunt Jemima reveals new name

    The old Aunt Jemima brand and logo was based on a racist "mammy" stereotype.

  • Jared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittal

    Former President Donald Trump looks poised for a second impeachment acquittal — but Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly warning him not to "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory." With Trump's second Senate impeachment trial set to start in just a few hours, Politico reported on Tuesday that his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner have warned the former president "that while he has the votes for acquittal, he can still screw this up." "'Snatch defeat from the jaws of victory' is the phrase Kushner has been heard using most frequently to describe the worry," Politico writes. Trump's acquittal has been seen as likely after 45 Senate Republicans backed an effort to dismiss the impeachment trial last month, suggesting there aren't enough votes for a conviction. In this historic second trial, Trump is facing charges of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building that left five people dead. His lawyers are expected to argue that the trial isn't constitutional because he's no longer in office. Trump, Politico also reports, has evidently taken Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's advice to heart, with an aide telling the outlet, "Right now Trump is thinking, 'I've got 45 votes, all I have to do is go golfing and not do anything.'" But he's also "already imagining his comeback," according to the report — and drawing comparisons to his reality show The Apprentice. "He's compared it to that time in between seasons of The Apprentice, building anticipation and wonderment for what's to come," an adviser told Politico. While it's not exactly clear what Trump imagines such a comeback to look like, a separate Politico report on Tuesday said that aides expect him to "gradually" re-emerge once the trial is over, at which point he'll likely be "turning his attention toward seeking revenge against Republicans who, he believes, crossed him after he left office." More stories from theweek.com100-year-old accused Nazi camp guard charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murderTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Britney Spears is reportedly working on her own documentary

  • Jen Psaki fires back at controversy over LGBTQ executive order: ‘Trans rights are human rights’

    Mr Biden signed an executive order in January that would prohibit sexual discrimination in federally funded schools