Review ordered after Anamosa killings finds Iowa prisons have staffing, security shortcomings

The Iowa Department of Corrections needs more staff, can't fill the open positions it has and still hasn't fixed problems with its handling of prisoner movement in the wake of the March 23 murders of two prison employees, according to a state-funded report.

The department on Monday released a summary of the findings by consulting firm CGL Companies, hired for nearly $500,000 to review security and related issues after two inmates at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in April beat to death prison nurse Lorena Schulte and correctional officer Robert McFarland in a failed escape attempt.

The prisoners, Michael Dutcher and Tom Woodard, pleaded guilty in September to first-degree murder and were sentenced to life in prison. Though Anamosa is a maximum-security prison, authorities said the pair, who had been serving sentences for separate armed robberies, had been able to obtain the hammers used in the slayings from a prison maintenance shed and make their way to the prison infirmary. where they planned to break out through a window.

State corrections Director Beth Skinner said in a statement that the completion of the review was the "next step" in making the prisons safer and more secure.

"There are challenges that lie before us but they are an opportunity to build upon our efforts that lead the country," Skinner said.

More: Iowa prison staffing levels before Anamosa State Penitentiary killings were near their lowest level in 30 years

Nearly nine months after the deaths made national headlines, the consultants said the department still needs to address:

Inconsistent enforcement of rules on prisoner tool use and movement.

Staffing shortfalls.

Inmate overcrowding.

More: 'Pure evil': Anamosa staff members killed while trying to stop inmates' long-planned escape, investigators say

They also recommended the agency:

Create a statewide "policy and compliance" unit.

Improve training.

Boost pay and benefits to attract more staff.

Consultants said staff and department officials had made some progress since March 23. The report praised the department for:

Story continues

Replacing administrators.

Restarting security and safety audits after delaying them in response to COVID-19.

Creating a process to screen the suitability of inmates for particular work assignments.

More: Iowa Democrats, touring Anamosa State Penitentiary, say staff are overstretched and in danger

The summary, which CGL prepared with the department's input, is just over three pages long. The full report was not immediately released. .

Dutcher and Woodard also pleaded guilty to taking dental assistant Lorie Matthes hostage and severely beating fellow prisoner McKinley Roby.

In addition to the hammers, the two men were able to get metal grinders from the prison's maintenance shed, to which Woodard had access as a member of the prison maintenance crew

Prison officials initially said Dutcher was also a member of the maintenance crew, but in fact he worked at the Iowa Prison Industries wood shop, according to records obtained by the Des Moines Register.

A criminal investigation found the pair had been able to gain access to the infirmary by saying they had been assigned work there as part of a maintenance detail.

More: Iowa prison security review contractor didn't disclose past bribery lawsuit settlement to state officials

The Register found that Dutcher had been given access to dangerous tools in his prison work despite a previous escape attempt and an assault on a prison staff member.

The Register also reported in May that the prison system was dramatically understaffed, with levels close to the lowest ratio of officers to inmates in 30 years despite inmate populations beyond the prison system's designed capacity.

Following the attack, state legislators appropriated money to hire additional staff at Anamosa, but the department has struggled to attract and retain corrections employees.

"The events that took place in Anamosa earlier this year were an unimaginable tragedy, and we continue to work through it together as a corrections family. I am confident that the completion of this review is another positive step in the right direction for this department," Skinner said.

Daniel Lathrop is a staff writer on the Register's investigative team. Reach him at (319) 244-8873 or dlathrop@dmreg.com. Follow him at @lathropd on Twitter and at facebook.com/IowaGadfly.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa DOC, prisons have staffing, security shortcomings: Anamosa review