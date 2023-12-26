Year In Review: Part 1

Dec. 26—As the year 2023 comes to a close, here's a look back on a year's of news that appeared in the pages of the Ottumwa Courier. These headlines were curated by Courier staff, and come from reporting by the Courier and our news partners. Part 1 covers the first three months of 2023.

JANUARY

Ottumwa City Council approves parks plan

The council did not waste much time making a splash in the new year, as it approved a master plan for Greater Ottumwa Park at its first meeting of the year.

The plan had a "kid-in-the-candy-store" feel, as it was a reimagining of the 300-acre cloverleaf area around Wapello Street and U.S. Highway 34. The plan called for improvements to the baseball/softball fields, a new soccer complex as well as improvements near the lagoon area by Quincy Place Mall.

Overall, the price tag was about $77 million if everything in the plan was completed, and the first part o be completed will be the soccer complex.

There were a lot of differing opinions on what we should do and what breadth we should do it," said Benjamin Boyd, the lead project manager for Design Workshop, the firm tasked with putting together the plan. "I think people's priorities often overlapped.

"When we walked in, we thought there might be a little bit of tension based on peoples' wants and desires," Boyd said. "What we found is actually people really have a strong desire to work together."

Ottumwa Police Department brings back K-9 program

A yearlong fundraising effort by the department ensured the program would get off the ground, and the council unanimously approved it in late January.

As a part of the $22,500 contract, the department received two dogs, named Havoc and Rico, as well as training. At the time, Lt. Jason Parmenter said the department raised $38,000 in donations.

"We're not adding anybody to the force whatsoever. We are not wanting to and we're not going to budget to pay for this program," Parmenter said. "The two officers that will be with the K-9 unit will be on the street just as they are now. They'll just have a K-9 partner with them and have a few additional responsibilities."

Council approves roundabout project

Ottumwa's love-hate relationship with roundabouts got a little more complicated to start the year as the city council approved a roundabout at the intersection of Albia Road and Quincy Avenue.

The aim of the roundabouts is to reduce accidents at busy intersections, and would be a single-lane roundabout. The project did include the city having to purchase right-of-way property to be able to fit the traffic circle into the desired area.

The city was awarded $500,000 by the Iowa Department of Transportation for the project, but the remaining $211,000 cost of the project would be made up of road-use tax revenue.

Though there was no immediate timeline for the project, it was estimated to take about 135 working days to complete.

FEBRUARY

Sixth grade moves to Liberty

At its final meeting of the month, the Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education approved a proposal to move sixth-grade to Liberty Elementary School immediately as part of the reshuffling of grade levels throughout select buildings.

The move was originally scheduled to take place in the fall of 2024, reduces the number of students at Evans Middle School, which will become an 8-9 building starting next school year. The district said Liberty has never reached its capacity since being built.

OCSD pushes equity to forefront

Officials within the Ottumwa Community School District outlined an eight-point plan to create an "all-in" process to break down racial and ethnic barriers between students, families and staff members.

The presentation came as a result of the U.S. Department of Education's civil rights office citing the district for neglecting the bullying of a middle school student that took place over the course of two years.

The presentation's facets included youth leadership, community partnerships, safe and supportive learning environments and professional learning, among other highlights.

Centerville counselor resigns following investigation

Ryan Hodges, a counselor and head baseball coach at Centerville High School, resigned following an investigation of inappropriate contact with female students.

Hodges was originally one of two staff members placed on paid administrative leave by the school district in November 2022, and investigations showed Hodges' actions created a "hostile" environment and that his actions were "inappropriate."

The other staff member — physical education teacher Matthew Kruzich — returned to work Feb. 1.

MARCH

Stevens' death leaves void in city

Longtime city employee and former city council member Skip Stevens died March 7 at 81, taking away one of the most influential voices when it came to local government and knowledge of the city. Stevens worked for over 45 years with the city, most recently as the public works superintendent, then served 1 1/2 terms on the council.

"We had a close working relationship. If either one of us had a concern, we would not hesitate to call each other," said former Wapello County supervisor and Ottumwa mayor Jerry Parker, who worked in the parks department while Stevens was in public works. "Skip and I were good friends and acquaintances for 50 years, but that doesn't mean we were alike."

Later in the year, the Jefferson Street Viaduct was named the Skip Stevens Memorial Bridge.

Spurgeon sentenced to 50 years

Douglas Spurgeon Jr. was sentenced to 50 years in prison after murdering Gerald William Sapp in November 2021 on Ottumwa's south side. Sapp was stabbed 16 times, despite no obvious motive and lack of a murder weapon.

As part of the verdict, Spurgeon is required to serve 35 years of the prison term before he can be released.

Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern merger approved

The Class I railroads' merger will mean a significant train traffic increase through Ottumwa on the way to Kansas City.

For years, members of the public lamented the blocked crossings at Quincy Avenue and 87th Street just west of the city. The merger is expected to quadruple train counts through that area over through 2027, with Ottumwa anticipated to see about 18 trains per day on the line, as opposed to the current four.

The merger takes effect April 14.

Gateway High School opens

The alternative high school on the west side of Ottumwa officially opened for students in grades 9-12 in a former two-story industrial building on Gateway Drive.

The school is large, with each story being 11,000 square feet and took about 1 1/2 years to complete. The school had over 200 students attending as of late last year, and finally gave students not attending OHS a home.

"We love you like mom, like dad, sometimes like a drill sergeant," Gateway principal Marci Dunlap told a jam-packed crowd of citizens and students in the building. "But we always love you, and we are so happy to have a place where we can love you steadily, all year long, and get you to the places you want to go."

New concessionnaires named for Honey Creek

Achieva Enterprises, headed by Beth and Terry Henderson, was announced as the new concessionnaire for Honey Creek Resort. The Hendersons have local ties to the Lake Rathbun area, and soon began a significant investment in rehabilitating the often underused resort that has seen a tumultuous history since opening in 2008.

Fairfield teen turns on co-defendant in teacher murder

Jeremy Everett Goodale, a co-defendant in the November 2021 murder of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, told court officials he would testify against Willard Chaiden Noble Miller as the teens' separate murder trials continued into the spring.

Both teens faced charges of first-degree murder when they bludgeoned Graber in Chautauqua Park, then partially hid her body under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties.

