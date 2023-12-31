Year in Review: Part 3

Dec. 30—As the year 2023 comes to a close, here's a look back on a year of news that appeared in the pages of the Ottumwa Courier. These headlines were curated by Courier staff, and come from reporting by the Courier and our news partners. Part 3 covers the third quarter of 2023.

July

Fairfield teen sentenced in teacher's murder

One of two Fairfield teens charged with first-degree murder following the death of their high school Spanish teacher was sentenced to serve a minimum of 35 years and up to life in prison.

The decision means Willard Chaiden Noble Miller will be in his 50s before he becomes eligible for parole. Prosecutors said Miller devised a plan to kill Graber because he was getting a poor grade in her class. He recruited classmate Jeremy Goodale to help assist, who was sentenced later in the year.

"I think you're very fortunate, Mr. Miller, that the state of Iowa does not allow the option of life without the possibility of parole," Judge Shawn Showers said, "because that would have been a serious consideration for me if I had that option."

IHCC opens renovated training center

Indian Hills Community College cut the ribbon on a newly renovated Criminal Justice Training Center on the north campus. The college hopes the center will become a viable option for those looking to pursue that career path. Most seeking law enforcement certification were previously forced to go to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnston.

The training center was part of a massive bond referendum approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2021 to upgrade the college's facilities on all three of its campuses. The centerpiece of the renovated training center is a virtual reality training simulator with four large screens. There's also an evidence room that leaves nothing unturned, as it consists of fingerprinting, evidence photography, trace evidence testing, footprint testing and more.

Viaduct named in honor of Stevens

The Ottumwa City Council honored the late city council memory and long-time city employee when they voted to name the Jefferson Street Viaduct the Skip Stevens Memorial Bridge. Stevens had a 45-year career with the City of Ottumwa and served on the Ottumwa City Council for 8 years.

Lazio takes council, city staff to task

As the city separated with public works director Larry Seals, and dealt with the fallout of an investigation into the Ottumwa Fire Department over misconduct, former mayor Tom Lazio took the council to task.

"The recent personnel action to place the public works director on administrative leave, in my opinion, is a complete lack of leadership and integrity on both the council and administration," Lazio said. "In fact, you did not even mention it at the council meeting that took place just after that action.

"We don't need to know all the details as some of it may be confidential, but it has opened the floodgates of gossip and speculation among the staff and citizens of this community. The way this was handled certainly raises questions about the judgment and professionalism of our staff."

Seals was first hired by the city in 1997 and took over the public works department in 2007.

Bloomfield, Keosauqua receive state grants for historic preservation

The State Historical Society of Iowa included projects in Bloomfield and Keosauqua in its $600,000 worth of grant awards. In Bloomfield, John and Raquel Bohi received $50,000 for exterior repairs to the Weaver House and in Keosauqua, Van Buren County Conservation received $41,035 to rehabilitate the Odd Fellows Hall.

City dismisses three firefighters for misconduct

As a result of an investigation into the Ottumwa Fire Department, the City of Ottumwa has dismissed three firefighters for various misconduct and department policy violations. Firefighters Derek Fye and Dillon McPherson, as well as captain Bill Keith, were separated from the city "effective immediately," the city said in a press release Monday afternoon.

August

Craig hopes to build on Cardinal's successes

James Craig took over as superintendent at Cardinal Schools, taking over for the well-respected Joel Pedersen.

"The leadership they've had over the last decade and a half, there were so many great things that happened, and I don't want to come in and change things for the sake of change," he said. "There's nothing that's on fire, or anything the district is going to be in a mess about.

"So this first year I want to make sure I'm listening and helping, and try to see everything there is to see."

Iowa Supreme Court reviewing suspension appeal of Wapello Co. prosecutor

The Iowa Supreme Court received briefs (and later heard oral arguments in October) regarding an appeal of a disciplinary suspension by Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff.

The appeals centered around a reprimand by the Iowa Attorney Discipline Commission over sexual harassment stemming from comments Neff made in his office. The commission has recommended a 60 day license suspension. Neff continues to serve as county attorney pending a decision on the appeal, which as of Dec. 29, 2023 has not yet been rendered by the court.

In briefs filed by Neff's attorney Matthew Sease, the prosecutor argues the commission made no attempt "in differentiating sexual harassment from general office vulgarity."

Ottumwa Courier marks 175 years of publishing

At the time of its first issue on Aug. 8, 1848, Ottumwa's population was 300 and all of Wapello County claimed about 2,000 residents. Eddyville and Dahlonega were almost as large as Ottumwa.

When it published its first issue under the name "The Demoine Courier," farmers came in from a distance of 8-10 miles to see the paper's first printed copy.

The paper was later named The Ottumwa Courier, a name that has stuck in some variation for 175 years now as the paper continues to publish.

IHCC closes early childhood center

The Indian Hills Community College cited revenue losses and declining enrollment for reasons it would close its childhood development center starting Oct. 24. The announcement also said the 2023-24 preschool program for 4- to 5-year-old children will end May 17, 2024.

"This was not a decision we arrived at easily. We know this will impact families within our community," IHCC president Matt Thompson said Thursday. "This isn't an issue only here, but it's across the state. It's very difficult because we have people that need care, but you have to have people who can give it."

Bloomfield shooting labeled justified; video kept a secret

The Davis County Attorney has ruled that a Bloomfield police officer was legally justified when he shot and injured a teen during a July traffic stop. Davis County Attorney Rick Lynch reached the decision in a legal opinion issued on Aug. 8.

Bloomfield Police had pulled over a vehicle on suspicion of drunken driving in response to a complaint about an erratic driver in the area. During the stop, a 17-year-old teen approached the traffic stop and eventually initiated an altercation with the officer.

During that altercation, the officer fired his gun at the teen. The teen survived with injuries. Bloomfield Police Chief Zach Dunlavy declined to release any video or further details on the shooting citing citing an "ongoing criminal investigation" as well as the fact the videos contain "a minor committing a delinquent act."

September

Seals' release agreement comes before council

After close to three months of the unknown, a release agreement between the City of Ottumwa and former public works director Larry Seals was brought to the city council, and ultimately approved.

The agreement was dubbed a "terminal leave of absence," which allowed Seals to remain on payroll earning a $109,054 salary as an "administrative consultant" until June 18, 2024, when he will effectively resign from the city.

Seals was placed on paid administrative leave June 20 for unknown reasons, then was switched to unpaid leave of absence July 12 while the parties negotiated the agreement. The city has not said why Seals was placed on leave initially.

Pedestrian bridge officially reopens

The Wapello County Trails Council celebrated the re-opening Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge over the Des Moines River, completing a nearly two-year process to restore a connection between the south side of Ottumwa and downtown.

New hotel at Bridge View Center opens

In just 475 days, an Ottumwa dream for about 20 years was realized.

The Cobblestone Hotel and Suites adjacent to the Bridge View Center opened its doors to the public for the first time Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of investors, stakeholders and hotel staff, completing a long-awaited project that will, theoretically, bring more events to the city and add a place for people to stay while in the city.

The four-story, 84-unit hotel is also the first one outside of Wisconsin, where Cobblestone is based, to have a Wissota Chophouse, an upscale dining venue nestled inside the lobby of the hotel.

Convicted killer arrested after 20 hours on run

Police arrested Gregory Showalter Sr. after he spent about 20 hours on the run from a jury verdict finding him guilty of first-degree murder.

Showalter, 63, of Ottumwa, had been out on bail since August 2021. A court order then that allowed him to post just 10% of his $250,000 bond required that he be subject to GPS monitoring, according to court filings. Bell told the Courier that Showalter had cut off his ankle monitor.

The jury found Showalter guilty of first-degree murder, abuse of corpse, willful injury causing serious injury, and domestic abuse assault by strangulation or impeding blood circulation. Showalter faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for his conviction of first-degree murder. The verdict was announced without Showalter present before he was ultimately arrested the next morning.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, and on Threads @Kyle_Ocker.