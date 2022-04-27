Review: The perils of perfectionism in Finland's ‘Hatching’

LINDSEY BAHR
·3 min read

If “ Petite Maman ” left you feeling a little too good about mothers, daughters and empathy, Finland may just have the antidote in Hanna Bergholm’s “ Hatching,” a chilling critique of perfectionism wrapped up in a gruesome body horror.

At the center of it all is a 12-year-old girl named Tinja (Siiri Solalinna). On the surface, she’s the picture of a certain kind of Nordic ideal, with long, blonde, stick-straight hair framing her angular features, not unlike a very young Gwyneth Paltrow. When she’s not in her leotard and tights for gymnastics, she’s usually in a modest, white lacy dress. She even has an angelic voice and demeanor to match. Her life is oppressively lovely.

What Tinja doesn’t quite understand, however, is that it’s entirely a construction of her perfectionist mother (Sophia Heikkilä), who runs a popular blog called “Lovely Everyday Life.” Anyone who’s ever followed an “influencer” on Instagram knows the type. It’s all frolicking and flower crowns and smiles and pastels mixed with just enough transparency about real human emotion (fear, anxiety, etc) to be “relatable." But of course that’s all manufactured, too. Authenticity is the goal, not the natural outcome.

Tinja worships her mother and is eager to please, even as she pushes her to unhealthy and bloody extremes to ensure that she’s the best in the upcoming gymnastics tournament. She has literal bruises and cuts on her hand, but it’s the internal ones that are the most insidious and at the heart of where the body horror/creature feature aspect of the film comes in. This might be the time to mention that “Hatching” will likely be triggering for anyone who has ever had disordered eating.

And though one could argue that any film about eating disorders is a body horror, “Hatching” takes it to inventive extremes when Tinja comes across an unusual egg and decides to take care of the creature (designed by Gustav Hoegen) that hatches from it. Think “E.T.” meets “Black Swan” and you’ll start to understand the strange, grotesque journey of the film.

The creature starts out very alien and bird-like, something that would have easily fit in an '80s family fantasy like “The Neverending Story” or “Labyrinth.” But it, too, will undergo an unsettling transformation that’s best experienced rather than described. It’s not a friendly presence, either, but Tinja feels both shame for its existence and a responsibility to nurture it. “I hatched it,” she says over and over.

The story might not be the most subtle creation, but it does an incredible job at poking holes in the gnawing fear of all perfectionists, especially girls on the verge of puberty, that the pretty veneer is hiding something ugly, or worse. But repression has ugly consequences, too. Even some much needed empathy and perspective from her mother's boyfriend (Reino Nordin) comes too late for poor Tinja.

“Hatching” is an assured and promising debut for Bergholm with a jaw-dropping ending that may just cement it as a cult classic in the making.

“Hatching,” an IFC Films release in theaters Friday, has not been rated by the Motion Picture Association of America, but it’s intense and grotesque imagery and themes are likely more suited to a mature audience. Running time: 86 minutes. Three stars out of four.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Architect of New York’s Central Park Has an Incredibly Unexpected Legacy

    Frederick Law Olmsted, who was born 200 years ago, is best known for designing Central Park, and was also a well-documented supporter of the abolition of slavery

  • Eugene man sentenced to prison for sending homophobic death threats to former teacher

    The two letters included pictures of mutilated female bodies and written threats that included homophobic and racial slurs directed at the teacher.

  • Irrigation districts plan for another dry year as drought mars Rio Grande

    When water releases begin from Elephant Butte on June 1, farmers in Southern New Mexico and El Paso will have to make due with a reduced allotment.

  • Swiss veto German request to re-export tank ammunition to Ukraine

    Neutral Switzerland has vetoed the re-export of Swiss-made ammunition used in Gepard anti-aircraft tanks that Germany is sending to Ukraine, the government said on Tuesday. Germany earlier announced its first delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off Russian attacks following weeks of pressure at home and abroad to do so. The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) confirmed a report by broadcaster SRF that it had blocked Germany from sending munitions for the Gepard tank to Ukraine.

  • ‘COVID ruined all my plans to travel overseas’: As prices and coronavirus cases rise, Americans are conflicted about their long-awaited ‘revenge travel’ summer

    A new poll suggests that early exuberance for a summer of ‘revenge travel’ more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic may be subsiding.

  • Zelenskyy invited to G20 meeting in Bali, which Putin may also attend

    Zelenskyy revealed on Twitter that Indonesian President Joko Widodo invited him to the November summit of world leaders.

  • Blinken to detail U.S. national strategy for China in coming weeks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he will address in the coming weeks a long-awaited national security strategy to deal with the emergence of China as a great power. "I will have an opportunity I think, very soon in the coming weeks to speak publicly and in some detail about the strategy," Blinken said at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. After more than a year in office, the Biden administration has faced criticism from Republicans and others for lacking a formal strategy for dealing with China, the world's second- largest economy and Washington's main strategic competitor.

  • Leah McSweeney Reveals Details About Her New Apartment & Future Real Estate Plans

    Throughout the past couple years, Leah McSweeney has "upgraded" her living situation multiple times. In 2020, she excitedly shared that she moved into a new apartment, and the following year she relocated once again, writing in an August 2021 Instagram Story, "Today is the big day." In a recent interview with BravoTV.com, The Real Housewives of New York City fashion mogul opened up about the decision to say goodbye to the gorgeous apartment shown in the video above. "I'd been living there during

  • Tick bites are making people allergic to meat, and experts say cases are on the rise

    A bite from the lone star tick can cause a sudden onset meat allergy, and it's becoming increasingly common in parts of the US.

  • A simple and innovative way to prevent falls in the elderly

    Toe strength is often overlooked in fall prevention. This one simple exercise can be a life-saver.

  • 3 Effects a Real Estate Market Crash Would Have on Your Investments

    Inflation is soaring, and the Federal Reserve is midway through an entire year of interest rate increases to combat it. When interest rates go up, real estate prices tend to go down. When it costs more to borrow money, real estate buyers can't afford to bid up prices as much.

  • China's capital in race to detect COVID cases, avoid Shanghai's distress

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Millions of people in Beijing took their second COVID-19 tests of the week on Wednesday as the Chinese capital tried to keep an outbreak numbering in the dozens from spiralling into a crisis like the one the locked-down city of Shanghai is enduring. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is emerging on an almost daily basis on the country's heavily censored internet. A widely circulated video - since taken down - showed a foreigner trying to break through metal barriers onto a Shanghai street, before being pulled back and dragged to the ground by four people in protective hazmat suits.

  • Inside Seth Rogen's Houseplant Headquarters

    Today AD is welcomed to Pasadena, CA by Seth Rogen for a look inside the headquarters of Houseplant, the cannabis/home goods brand he founded with business partner Evan Goldberg. Though the company also has a more run-of-the-mill office space, Houseplant mainly operates out of a 1918-built&nbsp;Los Angeles bungalow. ”We did not set out to base Houseplant out of a house,” the comedian says - but it makes perfect sense. “A lot of our products are home goods. We found that being able to see them in a home setting was invaluable.”Shop Houseplant’s office style!“A lot of our products are home goods, so we found to be able to see them in a home type setting was invaluable,” says Seth:Houseplant Ashtray by Seth:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3k7c0PFHouseplant Strut Lamp:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3rO2J3vHouseplant Standing Ashtray:&nbsp;https://fave.co/37HLfyLHouseplant Block Table Lighter:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3xMWqRhAnd here are some options if you just want to focus on the “plant” aspect of decor:(Similar) The Sill Large Schefflera Arboricola:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3vamT9D(Similar) Large Kimberly Queen Fern:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3vEXMLd(Similar) Live Plant Snake Plant with Indoor Ceramic Planter:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3rNXFfeHouseplant’s office designers know Midcentury modern-inspired furniture creates a cozy, but streamlined aesthetic:(Similar) Baxton Studio Lino Clear Acrylic Dining Chairs (Set of 2):&nbsp;https://fave.co/3EIyMa4(Similar) Inside Weather Espresso Ace Lounge Chair in Avocado:&nbsp;https://fave.co/36ItOxF(Similar) Made Lottie Sofa:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3k9FxbA(Similar) StyleCraft Home Collection 20-in Green Meadow Table Lamp with Fabric Shade:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3vJDhwYSeth endorses decorating with items that speak to your taste—whether that be a stylish record player, retro letter sign, or a vintage arcade game:(Similar) Orbit Special Walnut Turntable with Built-In Pre Amp:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3Ozp1Qg(Similar) My Cinema Lightbox:&nbsp;https://amzn.to/3vFxGaZ(Similar) N2fun Mame/Hyperspin Upright Arcade Game:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3EIDJjjDon’t forget about the outdoor space. Create an equally welcoming exterior with an inviting hammock and sunny cooler:(Similar) Birch Lane Kerwin Upholstered Solid Back Arm Chair:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3xMweXb(Similar) Igloo Legacy 54 Qt Cooler:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3MsElw5(Similar) Sand & Stable Bening Double Hammock:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3OvXOOeIf you’re looking to start your own vintage ashtray collection, Etsy’s a great place to source some one-of-a-kind finds:(Similar) Vintage Metal Stacking Hedgehogs Nesting Ashtrays:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3LgRZC8(Similar) Retro Orange Ceramic Ashtray:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3MvLuLV(Similar) Art Deco Seafoam Green Ashtray:&nbsp;https://fave.co/3ka3sHLWhen you buy something through our retail links, we earn an affiliate commission.

  • China's Beijing finds positive samples in COVID testing this week

    China's capital of Beijing has detected some positive COVID-19 cases in the first round of mass testing conducted in a dozen districts this week, a municipal official said on Wednesday. Based on the results from 19.80 million out of the 19.81 million samples taken, 12 tubes of mixed samples tested positive, a Beijing health official said. Under mass testing campaigns in China, multiple samples are tested together in a single tube.

  • Harassment of baby seals, sea lions triples at beaches in one California county

    The Marine Mammal Center said 90% of the “negative human interactions” involved very young pups.

  • Russia's "victory" in Mariupol turns city's dreams to rubble

    In the years prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the port city of Mariupol was undergoing a makeover. More than $600 million was spent on new roads, a children's hospital and parks to modernise the mainly Russian-speaking city as part of a campaign to show the benefits of life in West-leaning Ukraine following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. "We lived well, happily," said Maria Danylova, 24, who moved into a new apartment in the city last August after she married.

  • New research reveals sleep disorder may be linked to Parkinson's

    New research on the connection between sleep and Parkinson's disease is being hailed as a "first step" toward curing and preventing the condition, a brain disorder that causes uncontrollable movements. The research, led by the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative, funded by The Michael J. Fox Foundation, is working to make a concrete connection between Parkinson's and REM sleep behavior disorder, or RBD, which causes a person to "physically act out vivid, often unpleasant dreams" during deep sleep, according to the Mayo Clinic. Studies have found that up to 41% of Parkinson's patients experience RBD before their diagnosis, with 65-75% of these patients being men.

  • Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

    A blocked nose, headache and sore throat are symptoms of both conditions

  • Why U.S. Diplomats and Their Protectors in Ukraine Are a Key Signal to Russia

    Two competing versions of Ukraine are consuming Washington right now, about whether Russia is on its back foot or as dangerous as ever. The U.S. diplomats about to reenter the country—and the Marines protecting them—are the Americans most likely to find themselves at immediate risk. Plenty in Washington were parsing Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s words in Poland carefully when he said Monday morning that U.S. diplomats would be returning to Ukraine after a two-month absence.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down How Elon Musk’s Twitter Purchase Screwed Trump

    ABCThe conventional wisdom has held that Elon Musk buying Twitter in the name of “free speech” will ultimately be a good thing for Donald Trump. But Jimmy Kimmel had a different take Tuesday night.“Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, Trump finds himself in a very Trumpy situation because he raised more than a billion dollars to start this promising new right-wing media platform that looks exactly like Twitter,” the late-night host explained. “But now that he probably won’t be banned from Twitt