Review the property transfers recorded Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Sandusky County

The Sandusky County Auditor's Office recorded the following property transfers from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5:

Bellevue

223 Fairfield Ave., Thomas L. and Linda B. Aigler, to Brianna A. and Brendan A. McNabb, $50,000.

Clyde

703 Vine St., Timothy M. Seamon and Karen L. Gerhardstein, $127,000.

253 Maple St. W., Wendy Lippert, to Braydi O. and Emma B. Clark, $153,500.

Fremont

600 Tiffin St., Betty L. Spaulding, to Paton J. Gibbs, $64,000.

407 Sandusky Ave., Kevin Lee Raypole to Melanie and Terryalie W. Nelson, $135.000.

401 St. Joseph St., Martha Lewis, and Matthew P. and Jonathan E. Hanney, to Ralph G. Scott, $106,000.

1390 Fleetwood Drive, DMP, to Roberta L. Colson, $151,900.

521 Arch St., Koebs Investments LLC, to Christopher Scott Hammond and Ada Luz Rojas Moran, $124,500.

1036 Rawson Place, Jack H. and Carol L. Balsizer, to Richard Dodson, $146,000.

901 Bush St., Sheri Myers, to Heidi Austin, $140,000.

121 Stone St. A., Scott R., Russell C. and Russell C. Welty, trustees, to Mark Effinger, $120,000.

Helena

468 Maple St./468 1/2 Maple St/ Ohio 6., James A. Steinmetz Jr., trustee, to James A. and Marjorie A. Steinmetz, trustees, $750,200.

Gibsonburg

536 Stone St., Pioneer Properties LLC, to Aaron Triplett, $72,000.

217 Stone St. W., Revlen R. Nolen, to Mark P. and Betty R. Hoffman, $66,822.

Lindsey

222 Main St. S., Sandi's Village Cafe LLC, to Chad McMillen, $75,000.

207 Main St. S., Jason C. and Amanda L. Carnicom, to Cody J. Wagner, $90,000.

Ballville Township

1713 Morrison Road, Deborah M. Blanton, to Aaron D. and Jamie L. Meade, $180,000.

1516 CR 203, Jennifer L. Wasserman, to Jeffrey M. Wasserman, $108,400.

Riley Township

2043 CR 259, Steven J. Stacey, to John and Renee Bell, $74,900.

Sandusky Township

1600 CR 243, Shelly A. Wood, and Julie L. Gonzalez, Shelly A. and Matthew Wood, $97,000.

Scott Township

8176 Ohio 23, Steffen R. and Diane R. Wellstein, trustees, to Rex Holdings LLC, $290,000.

Washington Township

1711 CR 66, Dale A. Wilson, to Austin L. Wolfe, $180,000.

3825 Ohio 51, Next Level Auto Sales Inc, to Alexandria Lynn and Michael Jason Shroyer, $29,000.

1781 CR 161 W., Daryl L. Knipp, trustee, to Matthew and Caroline Boyer, $780,000.

2441 CR 78, Jimmie L. Aldrich III, to Isaac A. Fraley, $199,900.

Woodville Township

3800 CR 93, Mary J. Rupke, to Kenneth Wayne Rowe Jr. and Heather Vargas-Rowe, $200,000.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Sandusky County OH property transfers, Dec. 26, 2023, through Jan. 5