Year in review: Readers vote on the top stories of 2023 in Kitsap
As the year winds down it's time to look back at 2023's most interesting news stories from Kitsap County. There were ferry emergencies, elections and community questions over issues like homelessness, and now we're asking readers to vote on what you thought were the newsiest moments of the past 12 months.
Join in by choosing your top five choices in the poll below. We'll tally up the stories with the most votes next week, before Dec. 31, to remind readers what made the year memorable. And if any of these don't jog your memory, read through the contenders at the links below.
January: 'A family that has been shattered': Bremerton teen gets 14-year sentence
March: Longtime Kitsap County Commissioner Rob Gelder announces resignation
April: Walla Walla ferry ran aground, then the search for answers began
April: Salvation Army to close shelter in Bremerton, though city leaders aim to find alternatives
May: Gray whale strandings are up along the West Coast. Is that what's happening in Dyes Inlet?
June: Mountain bikers gear up for Port Gamble Ride Park’s opening
June: North Kitsap educators vote no confidence in school board, superintendent
July: State commission investigating complaints of turnover at Bremerton Municipal Court
August: 'Pia the Peacekeeper' – A giant troll now lurks in the woods on Bainbridge Island
August: Seattle's Colman Dock ferry terminal to open new entry building, plaza after $489M overhaul
September: Former Port Orchard Mayor Lary Coppola, 73, dies after sudden cancer diagnosis
October: Remembering Larry Stokes, founder of an iconic SK business and longtime port commissioner
October: Former state representative, animal lover and advocate Sherry Appleton dies at age 80
November: US Rep. Derek Kilmer announces he won't seek reelection to Congress in 2024
November: Truckloads of trash, belongings cleared from Bremerton streets where encampments were
December: Trial for Careaga quadruple homicide suspects underway in Kitsap County Superior Court
December: Kitsap County, VMFH commit millions to Olympic College's health care expansion
