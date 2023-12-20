Year in review: Readers vote on the top stories of 2023 in Kitsap

Amara Lum, 10, and sister Cora, 7, (right) take turns stirring the pot of hot chocolate that they and their friends brought down to the beach hoping to serve the passengers aboard the Washington State Ferry Walla Walla after the boat ran aground while transiting Rich Passage and ended up on the shore of Lynwood Center on Bainbridge Island, Wash. on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The passengers were never shuttled to the beach but were transferred to Kitsap Transit ferries.

As the year winds down it's time to look back at 2023's most interesting news stories from Kitsap County. There were ferry emergencies, elections and community questions over issues like homelessness, and now we're asking readers to vote on what you thought were the newsiest moments of the past 12 months.

Join in by choosing your top five choices in the poll below. We'll tally up the stories with the most votes next week, before Dec. 31, to remind readers what made the year memorable. And if any of these don't jog your memory, read through the contenders at the links below.

January: 'A family that has been shattered': Bremerton teen gets 14-year sentence

March: Longtime Kitsap County Commissioner Rob Gelder announces resignation

April: Walla Walla ferry ran aground, then the search for answers began

April: Salvation Army to close shelter in Bremerton, though city leaders aim to find alternatives

May: Gray whale strandings are up along the West Coast. Is that what's happening in Dyes Inlet?

June: Mountain bikers gear up for Port Gamble Ride Park’s opening

June: North Kitsap educators vote no confidence in school board, superintendent

July: State commission investigating complaints of turnover at Bremerton Municipal Court

August: 'Pia the Peacekeeper' – A giant troll now lurks in the woods on Bainbridge Island

August: Seattle's Colman Dock ferry terminal to open new entry building, plaza after $489M overhaul

September: Former Port Orchard Mayor Lary Coppola, 73, dies after sudden cancer diagnosis

October: Remembering Larry Stokes, founder of an iconic SK business and longtime port commissioner

October: Former state representative, animal lover and advocate Sherry Appleton dies at age 80

November: US Rep. Derek Kilmer announces he won't seek reelection to Congress in 2024

November: Truckloads of trash, belongings cleared from Bremerton streets where encampments were

December: Trial for Careaga quadruple homicide suspects underway in Kitsap County Superior Court

December: Kitsap County, VMFH commit millions to Olympic College's health care expansion

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Reader poll for 2023 top news stories in Kitsap County