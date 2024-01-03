In review: Readership reveals top Limstone stories of 2023

Jan. 2—2023 saw Athens and Limestone County through changes across all areas of the community — from leadership in first response and education to local landmarks.

This year, The News Courier has compiled a list of the stories that readers found most important based on analytic statistics of online engagement.

2023 overall

Of The News Courier's stories published in 2023, four stories stood out in analytics throughout multiple months as the most-read stories.

On his own

Comedian Matt Mitchell sat down with The News Courier to discuss his role and separation from the popular comedy series "It's A Southern Thing," as well as what was in his plans for the future.

What's that?

Nothing says Limestone County like growth, which is shown by the fact that the No. 2 story across 2023 was about what buildings and businesses are coming to Athens-Limestone.

Principal changes

Tim Wyant, former principal of Elkmont High School, caught the county's attention when he was placed on administrative leave preceding his resignation. It was Wyant's first year in Elkmont, and his role was filled by former Athens Middle School principal Graham Aderholt.

New year's day murder

2023 in Limestone County began with the death of a young resident, Alexis Garth. In the early hours of Jan. 1, 2023, Garth was taken to the hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

A 12-month story

A year is made up of more than its overarching themes, and 2023 was no different.

Aside from Garth's passing and the acquittal of Kenneth Wayne Adams in a self-defense shooting, January saw the beginnings of a persisting debate over an iconic landmark in Limestone County. Discussions about the Saturn 1B rocket located at the Ardmore welcome center on I-65 led to conversations of removal, restoration and replicas as leaders tried to determine how to best honor the legacy of the rocket.

February seemed to set the tone of the year, with the persisting highly read stories originating in the second month of the year — Matt Mitchell, Tim Wyant and "What's that?"

March brought changes in Athens' historic district as well as Limestone County's education. Sugar Creek Elementary School announced that their PTO would be dissolved at the end of the month, due to supposed issues with the school's principal. In the city limits, a historic home began the process of finding a new caretaker as the Hatchett family started the process of "Passing on the mantle."

April's highlights focus in Limestone County. Graham Aderholt moves from Athens Middle School to Elkmont High School to serve as principal after Wyant's resignation. Outside of education, patrons of Mildred's in Ardmore were surprised when country singer Jelly Roll stopped by the small town restaurant on his way to Huntsville to perform in the George Jones tribute concert.

In May, readers were interested in briefly venturing outside of Limestone based on their engagement with the summer movie night series at the Trash Pandas stadium. At home, news was less positive with the next story being about Keshan Allen's arrest in relation to the murder of his 2-year-old stepson. The restaurant scene also shifted as Chick-fil-A announced it would close for the summer to remodel its building on U.S. Hwy 72.

June was apparently spent outside, as readers were paying attention to outdoor gatherings. The announcement of the 17th Elk River Boat Party caused a conversation that led to what organizers claimed was the "best party ever" in July. While waiting on that, Limestone County turned out for the 2023 North Alabama Airfest at Pryor Field.

July brought the state together in the search for "Carlee" Nichole Russell, as the Hoover woman went missing after calling 911 and pulling over to check on a toddler walking on the side of the interstate. Back in Limestone, a three-decade tradition, the Annual Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days, moved its tractor and engine show to the Limestone County Sheriff's Arena.

August saw its usual beginning of school, but more than just school bells happened in the education sector that month. Tanner native Antonia Fuqua filled Henry Fudge's vacated seat on the Limestone County School Board alongside her career as an aspiring nurse practitioner. In high school football, Elkmont celebrated its first season-opening victory since 2014.

September called back to February's theme of development, as the month focused largely on restaurants, such as Old Black Bear and Jack's — or reopening, in the case of Chick-fil-A — around Athens-Limestone. Also opening in September, The Salty Cod gained attention upon its anticipated opening as well as receiving retail incentives.

October saw an increase in attention on traffic fatalities. On Oct. 13, the driver of an SUV struck the back of a garbage truck, and on Oct. 18, bicyclist Charles Olney was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle.

November's most-read stories look back earlier in the year and to crime around Athens-Limestone. The top story for the month shows a renewed interest in Limestone County's growth within the state. Alongside that positivity comes two arrests, one the result of a chase by Athens Police Department and the other after a shooting on Delilah Circle.

December wrapped up the year. Authorities responded and released the names of two victims that died in a Limestone County plane crash early in the month. Then December brought a string of traffic accidents, with one fatality and two cases of severe injuries after a series of three pedestrians being struck by drivers.

December is also the peak of the holiday season, and what better way to conclude the year than by looking at the images that came from the month? Most involved Christmas festivities across the county, from the Wahls' "Dazzling drive thru" and Elk Estates' "Santa marshal" to Athens Police Department's "Elves in blue" and Limestone Manor's "Senior Court." Other photos were unrelated to the holiday, such as JayShon Ridgle signing a letter of intent with the University of Houston and the East Limestone Fire Department receiving a donation from a local financial advisor.